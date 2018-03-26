Winnebago Industries: Some Bumps Along The Road

Appreciating the potential impact of a reversal of the fortunes of the RV sector, I am cautious to buy this dip at this point already.

Winnebago Industries has not been able to escape the correction seen in the wider RV sector.

Winnebago Industries (WGO) has been a stock which I watched with interest over time. Little over a year ago I concluded that investors were right in exercising some caution, with shares trading around the $30-mark at the time. This came after shares have seen a run higher in the months before, driven by the operating performance of the company and the acquisition of Grand Design in October of 2016.

That caution was initially the right way to go, as the entire RV sector at large has seen a huge run during 2017, followed by quite a violent reversal so far in 2018. Winnebago has not been able to escape this trend as investors worry about a reversal of multi-year momentum, including concerns about elevated inventory levels.

Nonetheless, appeal is luring after shares have fallen back a third, although I am waiting for just a further pullback before starting to buy into the shares.

A Look At Winnebago

Winnebago is an iconic brand and has seen a great challenge during the financial crisis, just like its major peers. Sales collapsed from $900 million in 2007 to just $200 million during the crisis, going hand-in-hand with large losses. Shares collapsed from $35 before the crisis to low single-digits during the crisis, yet Winnebago survived and sales quickly jumped back to nearly $1 billion in 2014 as shares traded around the $30-mark again.

This was followed by a few years of stagnation (in terms of the share price) as shares fell back to the $20-mark in early 2016. Later that year the company announced a major purchase for Grand Design, which combined with strong organic growth (in recent quarters) made that revenues quickly went through the billion-dollar mark and are close to hit the $2-billion mark.

Following my cautious words in March of 2017, when shares traded at $30, they shortly fell towards $25 but went on a crazy run higher which pushed them up to levels as high as $58 in December of 2017, before having now retreated quite significantly to $37 per share.

2017 Revisited

To understand the 2017 results a bit better, one has to factor in the $500 million acquisition of Grand Design, announced in October of 2016. Winnebago paid 1.15 times sales for the company, not a cheap multiple in this business on the back of the growth profile of Grand Design and fat EBITDA margin of 14%, resulting in a mere 8.3 times multiple being paid.

If we include net tax benefits of $75 million and synergies of $7 million in three years' time, the multiples get even more appealing. Alongside the announcement of the deal, Winnebago posted flattish full-year sales of $975 million as operating margins improved slightly towards 6.7% of sales.

The company posted pro-forma revenues of $1.4 billion and $131 million in EBITDA, as Winnebago was on track to post adjusted operating earnings of $121 million. With a pro-forma net debt load of $317 million, I estimate pro-forma earnings of $68 million based on interest rates of 5% and tax rates of 35%. That earnings power works out to $2.20 per share as potential synergies could boost this number by another $0.15 per share.

In December of 2016, Winnebago reported first-quarter results for its fiscal year of 2017. Revenues were up by 14.5% to $245 million, including a near $26 million contribution from Grand Design, roughly three weeks of sales. Adjusted for this, organic sales were up by just 2.5%, not very impressive given the overall growth rate of the RV industry at large, still posting double-digit growth rates at the time.

This was the major reason for concern in my eyes as the company has taken on 2.5 times leverage as well following the deal with Grand Design. Underperforming its peers and a potential reversal of the market could, in theory, lead to devastating outcomes. Yet, things turned for the better in 2017 as sales kept rising and leverage concerns dissipated, being the key driver behind shares doubling last year as growth even improved.

Second-quarter earnings, released in March of 2017 revealed a 64% increase in sales to $370 million, as organic growth came to a near standstill. Revenues were up 75% in the third quarter as organic sales growth recovered to nearly 3%, only to fall by a percent again in the fourth quarter which ended in August last year.

For the year, the company generated $1.55 billion in sales on which it reported operating margins of 8.1%, with operating earnings hitting $125 million. That did result in net earnings of $71 million, or $2.32 per share. It should be said that the reported earnings benefited from a near $25 million post-retirement healthcare benefit, offset by a similar amortisation charge as well as little over $6 million in transaction-related costs. Net debt, including $20 million in post-retirement healthcare benefits, stood at $258 million, as leverage was reduced to 1.9 times.

First-quarter results for 2018, as released in December, were in line with expectations as shares traded comfortably in their $50s at the time. This is entirely driven by the great deal (with the benefit of hindsight) as the "core" of Winnebago did not really do that well in 2017.

Ever since shares have seen a rough start to 2018, just like its peers, in reaction to the multi-year momentum run seen in the years before and worries about potential tariffs. This made that shares fell back to the $40-45 region as the release of the second-quarter results pushed shares back to $36 per share. Concerns and focus on inventory levels on the conference call are in part to blame for this, even as management claims that inventory levels are not aged and are appropriate at this point in time.

Second-quarter sales growth surpassed 26% (entirely organic as the Grand Design deal was closed over a year ago) and was accompanied by improvements in adjusted margins. The company earned $1.26 per share already in the first two quarters of the year. As the company earned a combined $1.40 per share in the second half of 2017, we come in at trailing earnings of $2.65 per share already, as deleveraging and further growth make that a $3.00 per share number is probably more realistic.

Even better leverage ratio is coming down to 1.4 times (as reported by Winnebago itself) or perhaps 0.1 times higher, if post-retirement liabilities are taken into account as these concerns have come down a lot.

Final Thoughts

Two things are very clear. The current boom in RVs is bigger than we have seen in the past as not only ageing demographics are providing a tailwind, RVs are actually sold in large quantities to millennials as well. Nonetheless, the industry undoubtedly remains cyclical as current times might be better than the long-term average. This makes that a current $1.9 billion revenue number with 8% operating margins is probably not entirely representative for the expected average performance in a "normal" decade or cycle.

If we think that today's circumstances still leave a lot of room for further improvements, a current 12 times earnings multiple still represents a steal. On the other hand, if "average" sales come in closer to $1.6 billion throughout the cycle, accompanied by margins of just 6-7%, operating earnings might just top $100 million. Accounting for $20 million in interest expenses and a 20% tax rate, that reveals that average earnings power might come in closer to $2 per share compared to the current earnings power of $3 per share, as that makes that valuation a lot more fair.

For now, the good times continue as even further growth cannot be ruled out from here onward. On the other hand, if interest rates really spike higher, inventories become a concern, steep tariffs might pressure margins or no more suitable labour force can be found, margins could contract even in still reasonable economic circumstances. While I am impressed with the organic growth of 26% posted in the most recent second quarter, it looks like Grand Design is responsible for most of this as Winnebago itself has struggled to grow sales in an organic way last year.

To create appeal, I am using a mixture of current earnings power of $3 per share and average earnings power of $2 per share to work with a $2.50 per share earnings number. That shows that current numbers do certainly look appealing although I am inclined to give greater weight to the average earnings power than the current earnings power. If shares were to retreat further towards the $30-35 region, I would be inclined to slowly start initiating a position in the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.