Annaly Capital's BV, Dividend, And Valuation Compared To 19 mREIT Peers (Includes Q2 2018 Dividend Projection) - Part 2

My current NLY buy, sell, or hold recommendation and second quarter of 2018 dividend projection are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

This article also discusses NLY’s projected performance during the first quarter of 2018 when compared to the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers.

This article also explains why NLY had a stable dividend for the first quarter of 2018 (which I previously correctly projected).

Author’s Note: Part 1 of this article analyzed Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) recent results and compared several of the company’s metrics to seventeen mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) peers. Part 1 also showed how NLY’s discount to book value (“BV”) as of 12/31/2017 compared to the seventeen other mREIT peers. Part 1 helps lead to a better understanding of the topics and analysis that will be discussed in Part 2. The link to Part 1’s analysis is provided below:

Annaly Capital's BV, Dividend, And Valuation Compared To 17 mREIT Peers (Post Q4 2017 Earnings) - Part 1

This two-part article is a very detailed analysis comparing NLY to many mREIT peers. I am writing this two-part article due to the continued requests that such an analysis be specifically performed on NLY and some of the company’s mREIT peers at periodic intervals. For readers who just want the summarized conclusions/results, I would suggest to scroll down to the “Conclusions Drawn” section at the bottom of each part of the article.

Focus of Article:

The focus of Part 2 of this article is to compare NLY’s recent dividend per share rates, yield percentages, and several dividend sustainability metrics to nineteen mREIT peers. This analysis will show recent past data with supporting documentation within Table 4 below. This article will also discuss NLY’s “near-term” dividend sustainability which is partially based on the metrics outlined in Table 4. A more in-depth analysis of NLY’s near-term dividend sustainability will be provided in Table 5 below.

By analyzing these metrics, one will better understand which mREIT generally has a safer dividend rate going forward versus other peers which generally have a higher risk for a dividend reduction. When both back testing and projecting the metrics within this analysis, the results have continued to be proven highly reliable. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/sector or project future dividend per share rates. However, I believe this analysis would be a good “starting-point” to begin a discussion on the topic. At the end of this article, there will be a conclusion regarding the following comparisons between NLY and the nineteen mREIT peers: 1) trailing 12-month yields based on a stock price as of 3/24/2017 and 3/23/2018 (for each respective time period; including annual dividend change); 2) annual forward yield based on a stock price as of 3/23/2018; and 3) annual forward yield based on BV as of 12/31/2017. I will also provide my current Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendation and price target on NLY.

Side Note: I believe there are several different classifications when it comes to mREIT companies. For purposes of this article, I am focusing on four. For readers who are new to my articles or for existing readers who need a “refresher” on several different mREIT classifications, please see Part 1 of this article (link provided above).

Dividend Per Share Rates and Yield Percentages Analysis - Overview:

Let us start this analysis by first getting accustomed to the information provided in Table 4 below. This will be beneficial when comparing NLY to the nineteen mREIT peers within this analysis regarding quarterly dividend per share rates and yield percentages.

Table 4 –Dividend Per Share Rates and Yield Percentages

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, obtaining historical stock prices from NASDAQ and each company’s dividend per share rates from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Using Table 4 above as a reference, the following information is provided (see each corresponding column): 1) dividend per share rate for the fourth quarter of 2017; 2) stock price as of 12/22/2017; 3) trailing 12-month dividend yield (dividend per share rate from the first-fourth quarter of 2017); 4) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the fourth quarter of 2017 using the stock price as of 12/22/2017 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); 5) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the fourth quarter of 2017 using the BV as of 9/30/2017; 6) dividend per share rate for the first quarter of 2018 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); 7) stock price as of 3/23/2018; 8) trailing 12-month dividend yield (dividend per share rate from the second quarter of 2017-first quarter of 2018); 9) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the first quarter of 2018 using the stock price as of 3/23/2018 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); 10) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the first quarter of 2018 using the BV as of 12/31/2017 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); and 11) annual dividend increase (decrease) (for monthly dividend payers, dividend per share rate fluctuation from March 2017-March 2018).

As of 3/23/2018 ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) and CYS Investments Inc. (CYS) had stock prices that “reset” lower regarding each company’s monthly/quarterly dividend accrual (ARR declares monthly dividends while CYS declares a quarterly dividend). In other words, each company’s “ex dividend date” for the month/quarter had occurred. NLY, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI), Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH), Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI), Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO), Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC), Dynex Capital Inc. (DX), Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), MFA Financial Inc. (MFA), AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT), American Capital Mortgage Inv. Corp. (MTGE Investment Corp.) (MTGE), Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC), Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT), New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT), and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) had stock prices that have not reset lower in reference to each company’s monthly/quarterly dividend accrual (all quarterly dividends with the exception of AGNC and ORC).

As of 3/23/2018, PMT had yet to declare the company’s dividend for the first quarter of 2018. However, within Table 4 I have assumed/projected PMT will declare a stable dividend of $0.47 per share for the first quarter of 2017. In addition, several years ago AI changed its “entity status” from a REIT to a C-Corp. per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”). However, AI still maintained many “mREIT-like characteristics” including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders (which is the focus of Part 2). As such, I believe AI should still be compared to the mREIT companies within this analysis which are REIT entities per the IRC. Readers should take all these points into consideration as the analysis is presented below. Let us now begin the comparative analysis between NLY and the nineteen mREIT peers.

NLY:

Using Table 4 above as a reference, NLY declared a dividend of $0.30 per share for the fourth quarter of 2017. This was the seventeenth consecutive quarter where a stable dividend per share rate was declared. Due to the fact NLY aggressively reduced the company’s dividend from $0.65 per share during the third quarter of 2011 to $0.30 per share by the fourth quarter of 2013, the company’s yield percentages also materially decreased by the end of 2013 which have remained relatively stable through the first quarter of 2018.

NLY’s stock price traded at $12.05 per share on 12/22/2017. When calculated, this was a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 9.96%, an annual forward yield to NLY’s stock price as of 12/22/2017 of 9.96%, and an annual forward yield to the company’s BV as of 9/30/2017 of 10.51%. When comparing each yield percentage to NLY’s agency mREIT peers, all three percentages continued to be slightly-modestly below average.

As was discussed in Part 1 of this article, NLY continued to have the second lowest at-risk ratio (on- and off-balance sheet leverage) out of the agency mREIT peers within this analysis (CHMI had the lowest). From charting past trends, typically lower leverage ratios within the fixed-rate agency mREIT sector generally equate to below average dividend yield percentages. Of course, there are various other factors at play regarding dividend sustainability. However, a company’s leverage ratio is one “general” metric which I believe should be analyzed.

When combining this data with various other analytical metrics (several will be discussed shortly), last quarter’s analysis correctly projected NLY’s dividend would remain stable at $0.30 per share for the first quarter of 2018 (stated a 75% probability). This projection was based on numerous variables at play regarding NLY’s business operations. I continue to believe three important metrics to analyze when assessing NLY’s near-term dividend sustainability are the company’s quarterly estimated REIT taxable income (“ERTI”), estimated core earnings (“ECE”), and most importantly normalized core earnings (“NCE”). To analyze these three metrics, Table 5 is provided below.

Table 5 – NLY Quarterly ERTI, ECE, and NCE Analysis (Q1 2016 – Q4 2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using data obtained from NLY’s quarterly shareholder presentation for the first quarter of 2016 – third quarter of 2017)

Using Table 5 above as a reference, NLY reported quarterly ERTI available to common shareholders of $22.2, $99.1, 196.0, and $443.6 million for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2016, respectively (see red reference “E”). When calculated, NLY had ERTI available to common shareholders of $0.02, $0.11, $0.19, and $0.44 per share, respectively (see red reference “E / F”). As readers can see, NLY’s quarterly ERTI was volatile during 2016.

However, this figure excluded the impact of NLY’s net long “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) position during each quarter. When including “net dollar roll” (“NDR”) income of $83.2, $79.5, $90.2, and $98.9 million (see red reference “G”), NLY reported quarterly ECE available to common shareholders of $105.4, $178.6, $286.2, and $542.5 million for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2016, respectively (see red reference “I”). When calculated, NLY had quarterly ECE available to common shareholders of $0.11, $0.19, $0.28, and $0.53 per share respectively (see red reference “I / F”). As readers can see, NLY’s quarterly ECE was also volatile during 2016. However, NLY’s ECE also excludes another notable Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) to IRC adjustment when it comes to “true” taxable income (“TI”).

When also including NLY’s “catch-up” premium amortization expense adjustment of $168.4, $85.6, $3.9, and ($238.9) million (see red reference “L”), the company reported NCE available to common shareholders of $273.8, $264.2, $290.1, and $303.5 million for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2016, respectively (see red reference “N”). When calculated, NLY had NCE available to common shareholders of $0.30, $0.29, $0.29, and $0.30 per share, respectively (see red reference “N / F”). As readers can see, unlike NLY’s quarterly ERTI and ECE, the company’s quarterly NCE was very stable during 2016 and should be deemed the best metric to utilize when assessing the company’s near-term dividend sustainability.

NLY’s NCE calculates to a quarterly dividend distributions payout ratio of 101%, 105%, 102%, and 101% for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2016, respectively (see red reference “J / N”). I believe most would agree this was a very minor-minor quarterly overpayment of NCE during 2016. Let us now take a look at what occurred during 2017.

NLY reported quarterly ERTI available to common shareholders of $224.6, $155.4, $189.0, and $253.8 million for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively. When calculated, NLY had ERTI available to common shareholders of $0.22, $0.15, $0.18, and $0.22 per share, respectively. This was modestly-notably below the company’s dividend of $0.30 per common share.

However, as discussed earlier, this figure excluded the impact of NLY’s net long TBA MBS position. When including NDR income of $70.0, $81.1, $94.3, and $89.5 million, NLY reported quarterly ECE available to common shareholders of $294.6, $236.4, $283.3, and $343.3 million for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively. When calculated, NLY had quarterly ECE available to common shareholders of $0.29, $0.23, $0.26, and $0.30 per share, respectively.

However, when also including NLY’s catch-up premium amortization expense adjustment of $17.9, $72.7, $39.9, and $11.4 million, the company reported NCE available to common shareholders of $312.4, $309.1, $323.2, and $354.6 million for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively. When calculated, NLY had NCE available to common shareholders of $0.31, $0.30, $0.30, and $0.31 per share, respectively. This calculates to a dividend distributions payout ratio of 98%, 99%, 101%, and 98% for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively. I believe most would agree NLY was able to basically match the company’s NCE to its dividend distributions during 2017.

When taking a look at NLY’s combined payout over the prior eight quarters, the company had a NCE overpayment of ($12.2) million. This should be considered an extremely minor overpayment of NCE which calculates to a payout ratio of 100.5%. I believe this provides strong, factual evidence as to why NLY continued to maintain a quarterly dividend rate of $0.30 per share over the prior eight quarters. This was also one of the main reasons why I correctly projected a stable dividend for the first quarter of 2018.

As touched upon earlier, NCE takes into account an additional GAAP versus IRC adjustment when compared to quarterly ERTI and ECE (specifically when it comes to NLY). Dependent upon management’s projected lifetime conditional prepayment rate (“CPR”) in regards to NLY’s MBS portfolio, the catch-up premium amortization expense adjustment can materially alter the company’s quarterly ERTI and ECE figures. As reconciled above, NCE excludes/reverses this GAAP adjustment since an entity’s cost basis per the IRC is not par.

Once again using Table 4 as a reference, NLY’s stock price traded at $10.49 per share on 3/23/2018. When calculated, this was a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 11.44%, an annual forward yield to NLY’s stock price as of 3/23/2018 of 11.44%, and an annual forward yield to the company’s BV as of 12/31/2017 of 10.68%. When comparing each yield percentage to NLY’s agency mREIT peers, all three percentages continued to be slightly-modestly below average. I continue to believe NLY should have an annual forward yield slightly below the agency mREIT average.

Several Comparisons Between NLY and the Company’s Nineteen Other mREIT Peers:

Many readers have continued to request that I provide yield percentages, dividend per share rates, and other metrics for all the mREIT stocks I currently cover in ranking order. As such, using Table 4 above as a reference, the following metrics are provided for NLY and the nineteen other mREIT peers:

Trailing 12-Month Dividend Yields as of 3/24/2017 and 3/23/2018, respectively (Including Annual Dividend Change; Lowest to Highest Percentage as of 3/24/2017) (Good General Indicator of “Back-Testing” Dividend Sustainability; Exceptions Apply):

1) BXMT: 8.05%; 7.95% (Stable Dividend Q1 2017–Q1 2018)

2) CMO: 8.64%; 8.77% (24% Dividend Decrease Q1 2017–Q1 2018)

3) TWO*: 9.81%; 12.94% (6% Dividend Decrease Q1 2017–Q1 2018)

4) MFA: 9.91%; 10.77% (Stable Dividend Q1 2017–Q1 2018)

4) MTGE: 9.91%; 10.73% (11% Dividend Increase Q1 2017–Q1 2018)

6) IVR: 10.74%; 10.14% (5% Dividend Increase Q1 2017–Q1 2018)

7) NLY: 10.77%; 11.44% (Stable Dividend Q1 2017–Q1 2018)

8) MITT**: 10.90%; 11.61% (Stable Net Dividend Q1 2017–Q1 2018)

9) ANH: 10.91%; 12.30% (Stable Dividend Q1 2017–Q1 2018)

10) PMT***: 11.10%; 10.72% (Stable Dividend Q1 2017–Q1 2018)

11) NRZ: 11.20%; 12.13% (4% Dividend Increase Q1 2017–Q1 2018)

12) AGNC: 11.35%; 11.55% (Stable Dividend Q1 2017–Q1 2018)

13) ARR: 11.75%; 10.16% (Stable Dividend Q1 2017–Q1 2018)

14) DX: 11.91%; 11.32% (Stable Dividend Q1 2017–Q1 2018)

15) WMC: 12.65%; 12.82% (Stable Dividend Q1 2017–Q1 2018)

16) CHMI****: 12.74%; 11.27% (Stable Dividend Q1 2017–Q1 2018)

17) CYS: 13.02%; 14.99% (12% Dividend Decrease Q1 2017–Q1 2018)

18) NYMT: 15.03%; 13.51% (Stable Dividend Q1 2017–Q1 2018)

19) ORC: 16.65%; 21.51% (36% Dividend Decrease Q1 2017–Q1 2018)

20) AI: 17.31%; 19.13% (12% Dividend Decrease Q1 2017–Q1 2018)

* = For TWO, all applicable yield percentages and annual dividend fluctuation exclude the special stock dividend provided via shares in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

** = For MITT, all applicable yield percentages include the special periodic dividend of $0.10 per common share for the third quarter of 2017

*** = For PMT, assuming the company will declare an unchanged dividend of $0.47 per common share for the first quarter of 2018

**** = For CHMI, all applicable yield percentages include the special periodic dividend of $0.14 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2016

When comparing each company’s trailing 12-month dividend yields, a general conclusion that can be drawn is that the lower a company’s percentage was as of 3/24/2017, the lower the probability of a dividend decrease (or the higher the probability of a stable/increasing dividend) during the second quarter of 2017-first quarter of 2018 (and vice versa). Again, there are some expectations to this general trend. For instance, CMO basically solely invests in variable-rate agency MBS which are currently lower-yielding assets. As such, with the continued increase in borrowing costs, CMO has recently reported a notable net decrease in financing spreads which has negatively impacted the company’s dividend. In addition, TWO recently spun-off the company’s CMBS portfolio into a separate mREIT, GPMT.

Still, I believe one can see some patterns arise when analyzing each company’s trailing 12-month dividend yields. For instance, since BXMT (rank 1), MFA (rank 4), MTGE (rank 4), IVR (rank 6), NLY (rank 7), MITT (rank 8), and ANH (rank 9) had a low-relatively low trailing 12-month dividend yield as of 3/24/2017, I do not believe it was a surprise each company either had a stable or increased dividend per share rate during the second quarter of 2017-first quarter of 2018. As one moves down this list, it is also not surprising companies like CYS (rank 17), ORC (rank 19), and AI (rank 20) had a material (at or greater than 10%) decrease to each company’s dividend per share rate during the second quarter of 2017-first quarter of 2018.

As correctly projected back in 2017, I believed AI’s dividend was the most susceptible for a dividend reduction during the second quarter of 2017 (which came to fruition). I also correctly projected ORC’s monthly dividend per share rate had mounting pressure for a reduction heading into 2018 as the company’s quarterly ERTI steadily decreased as 2017 progressed (including the fact this company had a large deferred loss on derivative instruments).

Annual Forward Yield Based on Stock Price as of 3/23/2018 (Lowest to Highest Percentage) (Another Good General Indicator of Near-Term Future Dividend Sustainability; Exceptions Apply [for instance CMO; reasoning provided above]):

1) CMO: 7.49%

2) BXMT: 7.95%

3) ARR: 10.16%

4) IVR: 10.33%

5) PMT: 10.72%

6) MFA: 10.77%

7) MITT: 11.03%

8) CHMI 11.27%

9) MTGE: 11.30%

10) DX: 11.32%

11) NLY: 11.44%

12) AGNC: 11.55%

13) NRZ: 12.13%

14) TWO: 12.29%

15) ANH: 12.30%

16) WMC: 12.82%

17) NYMT: 13.51%

18) CYS: 13.60%

19) ORC: 14.79%

20) AI: 19.13%

Annual Forward Yield Based on BV as of 12/31/2017 (Lowest to Highest Percentage) (A Very Good General Indicator of Near-Term Future Dividend Sustainability; Exceptions Apply [for instance CMO; reasoning provided above]):

1) CMO: 7.32%

2) BXMT: 7.80%

3) ARR: 9.42%

4) IVR: 10.05%

5) MITT: 10.20%

6) MFA: 10.28%

7) DX: 10.40%

8) NLY: 10.68%

9) CHMI: 10.97%

10) ORC: 11.03% (was rank 20 last quarter; good indication mounting pressure for a dividend reduction)

11) AGNC: 11.05%

12) ANH: 11.11%

13) CYS: 11.15%

14) MTGE: 11.27%

15) NRZ: 11.58%

16) TWO: 12.25%

17) PMT: 12.40%

18) WMC: 12.86%

19) NYMT: 12.90%

20) AI: 19.75% (mounting pressure another dividend reduction is imminent)

Conclusions Drawn (Part 2):

Part 2 of this article compared NLY to nineteen mREIT peers in regards to recent dividend per share rates, yield percentages, and several other dividend sustainability metrics. This article also discussed NLY’s near-term dividend sustainability. Using Table 4 as support, below were the recent dividend per share rate and yield percentages for NLY:

NLY: $0.30 per common share dividend for the first quarter of 2018; 11.44% trailing 12-month dividend yield; 11.44% annual forward yield to the company’s stock price as of 3/23/2018; and 10.68% annual forward yield to the company’s BV as of 12/31/2017

When combining this data with various other analytical metrics not discussed within this specific article (some factors were covered in Part 1), the following probability regarding NLY’s near-term dividend sustainability is provided:

NLY: Relatively high to high (75%) probability of a stable dividend for the second quarter of 2018 (same probability as the prior quarter)

I believe the movement of MBS prices will directly impact NLY’s use of the TBA forward market (which directly impacts NDR income). As explained in Part 1 of this article, NLY’s leverage, borrowing costs, and hedging coverage ratio (risk management strategy) also need to be considered when discussing this topic.

My Buy, Sell, or Hold Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate NLY as a Sell when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 5.0% premium to my projected current BV (BV as of 3/23/2018; $10.80 per share [excluding $0.30 per share dividend since the ex-dividend date has yet to occur]), a Hold when trading at less than a 5.0% premium through less than a (5.0%) discount to my projected current BV, and a Buy when trading at or greater than a (5.0%) discount to my projected current BV. These percentage ranges are unchanged when compared to my last NLY article (approximately one month ago).

Therefore, I currently rate NLY as a Hold (however fairly close to my Buy range). My current price target for NLY is approximately $11.35 per share. This is currently the price where my Hold recommendation would change to a Sell. This price target is an increase of $0.15 per share when compared to my last NLY article. My current entry price for NLY is approximately $10.25 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a Buy. This price is also an increase of $0.15 per share when compared to my last NLY article.

Long-term holders of NLY (more passive investors) can gain comfort that I continue to anticipate the company providing a stable dividend through at least the second quarter of 2018.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the high probability of multiple Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the eventual “wind-down” of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual “runoff”/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017). Readers should also understand constant monitoring of all the variables at play within the mREIT sector needs to occur (which I continuously perform).

Final Note: Each investor's Buy, Sell, or Hold decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

