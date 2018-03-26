The Wise Long-Term Investing Strategies For Bull And Bear Markets

It is best to maintain a cool head and have a strategy in place to invest successfully over the long term.

The recent stock market volatility and sharp daily drops can put investors on edge and make them question their strategies. The stock market does have a history of being volatile. The recent 10% correction off of the all-time highs is really a normal part of the market’s actions.

Large investors will take profits after experiencing sizable gains. When many of these large investors take profits at the same time causing more selling volume than buying volume, the market will decline. Many times uncertainty will trigger these corrections. The current uncertainty surrounding the proposed China trade tariffs is triggering the recent market decline. Investors are weighing whether a trade war between the U.S. and China will occur.

Investors have become accustomed to low volatility over the past two years because the market hadn't experienced a sizable drop of 10% since the beginning of 2016. Long periods of low volatility and strong gains can create a sense of complacency among investors. They can easily forget that the market experiences corrections occasionally. So, when one does occur, they get bent out of shape and may falsely think that a larger bear market is under way.

Dollar-Cost Averaging Strategy

Investors should avoid acting on emotion when sharp movements occur in the market. They might panic and sell when they should be buying. To avoid making mistakes and to increase the chances for investing success, investors should consider using a dollar-cost averaging (DCA) strategy.

The beauty of the dollar-cost averaging strategy is the ‘set-it and forget it’ method (the phrase inventor Ron Popeil used to market his Showtime Rotisserie). Dollar-cost averaging is the strategy that is used in 401k and other retirement plans. A set amount of money is placed into these plans at regular intervals (weekly, monthly, etc.) regardless of what is happening in the market.

Using this strategy can prevent investors from panic selling and trying to time the market. While most of us employ the dollar-cost averaging strategy in retirement plans, the same strategy can be used in regular trading accounts outside of retirement plans. In addition to preventing panic selling, this strategy also prevents procrastination, as money is automatically dedicated to investing instead of being spent on other things.

Investors can do well by investing through market timing, but they have to be disciplined enough to buy when the market is tanking or out of favor, like it is right now. Frankly, many investors are fearful of putting money into the market when it is dropping. The other issue with market timing is that investors may not have saved the same amount of money as they would have done using a DCA strategy.

For example, the DCA investor can have automatic monthly transactions going into their accounts and make purchases on the same day every month ($100 per month, for example). And looking at the past 2 years, over which time we have had no 10% corrections (before this year’s), the market timing investor instead might have planned to wait on investing until the market presented a good buying opportunity. But would they have been disciplined enough to have saved that same $2400? Of course, by waiting for a correction, they also have missed out on two years' worth of gains.

I know that there are many investors in the SA audience who are disciplined enough to employ a market timing strategy at opportune moments. The market timing investors could also have money automatically go into their accounts every month without making purchases. Then, they can make their move and buy after a significant decline or correction, such as what we’re seeing in the market right now.

The risk with the market timing strategy is that the investor could invest their available cash now, but the market could drop another 10%. So, the market timing investor has the burden of trying to put money to work at opportune moments, which can lead to mistakes or investing at the wrong moment. At the same time, the DCA investor doesn’t worry about trying to time the market. The DCA investor is buying at regular intervals and reaping the benefits of price appreciation when the market is rising and buying more shares at lower prices when the market is declining.

When I talk about dollar-cost averaging, I am implying that investors are putting money into diverse funds that hold multiple stocks. Diverse funds such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) or the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) are some examples. I am not talking about doing this for individual stocks, which can increase the risk of losses. However, DCA can be a great strategy for less risky companies such as dividend aristocrats, where a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) can be used.

Lump Sum or Dollar-Cost Averaging?

Another strategy is the lump sum investing technique. This is for investors who have a large sum of cash ready to be invested. As an example, if an investor had $10,000 ready to be invested, the lump sum investor could deploy the entire amount into the market all at once. The DCA investor would divide up the $10,000 and invest about $833 per month, or $833 per year, until the money is fully invested.

Studies have demonstrated that the lump sum strategy actually performs better than the DCA strategy. The time period of the above-linked study was from 1802 to 2015. Over ten year periods, the lump sum strategy has outperformed the DCA strategy 88% of the time. The lump sum strategy outperformed the DCA strategy by 2.6% per year. The DCA strategy outperformed the lump sum strategy only during the Great Depression and the stagflation period of the 1970s.

Final Thoughts

The lump sum strategy can only be used if someone actually has a lump sum ready to be invested. For those who do, this can be the better strategy over long periods of time. If you use this strategy, you will increase your chance of success by keeping the money invested for more than 10 years.

If you don’t have a lump sum ready to be invested or you don’t feel comfortable employing a market timing strategy, then dollar-cost averaging is a good way to go. DCA investing allows you to start small and save and invest a little bit each month. DCA allows you to make investing automatic, taking emotion out of the equation. It eliminates procrastination, the mistake of investing at the wrong time by trying to time the market, and the problem of spending the money instead of investing it.

You can also use commission-free trading brokers to eliminate the build-up of fees that would otherwise occur when making purchases on a regular basis.

Take a look at all three strategies and determine which fits your situation and style the best.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate.