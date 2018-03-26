Illinois Tool Works: Boring Name, Great Results

Continuing my series on the best of the best industrial companies, I am writing today about a great old-line industrial with a boring name. I plan on continuing to look at some of the top-performing industrials from a qualitative perspective and comparing them on a few key metrics. Industrials on the whole are not cheap today, but I have a list made that helps me keep a clear head during sell-offs and just buy as much of the companies I have on my list as possible. When the companies are performing well is the best time to do that research and get the list prepared, so that when the industrial cycle bottoms out again, I will know what I want regardless of any news or extraneous opinions. So far, I have taken a look at 3M (MMM) and Parker-Hannifin (PH). If you want to go back and read them, you can find those articles here and here.

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) is over 100 years old, but continues to reinvent itself in order to maintain its relevance. If you have heard of the company, I assume you noticed its strong performance and 43 years of consecutive dividend growth. If you haven't, well don't let the company's name keep you from considering it for a long-term DGI portfolio, because it has done a really good job of making investors money over the years.

The company is well diversified, like most of the larger industrials in the sector, with a market cap of $53B, placing it firmly in large-cap territory. The company derives around half of its revenues from America, 28% from EMEA, 17% from Asia, and the remainder from Canada, Mexico, and South America. This puts ITW at more risk of currency fluctuations, but it also opens it up to faster growing markets, which has done well for the company. For instance, recent results in China saw 14% organic growth in automotive OEM, showing that ITW is doing well operating its business there. The current tariff issues may have an impact on ITW, but so far the dust hasn't settled yet to know for sure.

The importance of this broad diversification for ITW can't be overstated. The company operates with a very decentralized structure, where the individual business lines operate almost autonomously and the individual leadership is held accountable for the actual results of that operation. If a business segment isn't up to snuff, ITW has shown itself to be very willing to divest it and focus its money elsewhere. The program that top management follows is called the 80/20 philosophy. Essentially, the company diverts its resources and time towards the 20% of customers and products that generate 80% of the revenues and profits. This basically pushes the best performing areas of the company to perform better and verifies that they have everything they need. This leads to higher returns on invested capital as each dollar spent goes further and is able to drive meaningful growth. Additionally, when done well, organic growth follows as those stronger business lines grow faster than they would otherwise have.

ITW is 60% customer-facing, and 40% industrial-facing, with 20% of revenues actually coming from consumer products. The specialty products segment includes the plastic 6-pack holders and resealable fresh plastic bags, which provides a measure of recession resistance. The consumer facing portions of the business boast very strong and well-known brands that give the company staying power. Additionally, the company has patents or proprietary trade secrets protecting over half of revenues, with 1,600+ new patent applications per year.

In terms of organic growth, the company is doing a good job of focusing on smart capital allocation across its business lines. Specifically, the automotive OEM segment, which is also the largest of the company's six segments, has seen market beating growth. The IHS has forecast 1-2% growth next year, and obviously ITW expects to be able to outperform that again projecting 4-5% growth. One concern to keep on the radar a little further down the line is the changing automotive landscape. It's unlikely to have a material impact on ITW's results as the automotive segment is only about 1/5 of the company, but the automotive market 20 years from now could look very different than it does today with shifts in rapid transit and self-driving cars. Whatever changes may happen, ITW will likely shift with the industry and continue supplying parts for the auto manufacturers. The Testing and Equipment/Electronics segment has seen strong growth, as well, with last year coming in at 9%, and 4-5% projected in the near term.

Overall, the company expects to drive 3-4% organic growth over the long term, translating into earnings growth of 8-10%, with a dividend yield of 2%. This would equate to double-digit total returns with no valuation considerations taken into account. Recent tax reform has taken the company's tax rate from 29% down to 25%, which is good for a 5% bump to earnings, as well.

One concern I have from looking at the company compared to its peers is that it spent 2% of sales on capex and 1.7% on R&D last year. This wasn't an aberration as management expects to spend <2% on R&D year to year. Companies like 3M and Honeywell (NYSE:HON) spend closer to 10%. Honeywell makes sense due to its position in aerospace, but I think there is something to be said for 3M's innovation and market-leading position having something to do with its higher R&D expenditures. Obviously, ITW and MMM are in different lines of business, and even in the same business segments, they sell different products. Companies like Eaton (NYSE:ETN) and Parker-Hannifin invest around 3% of their sales into R&D, and it's been working so far for ITW, but it's possible that the company could be missing out on some growth or fall behind at some point in the future if it sticks to spending less on R&D than other companies.

Looking at the company's recession resistance, ITW saw its earnings drop 43% from 2008 to 2009 on a normalized basis, recovering most of the way in 2010 and finally reaching a new high in 2012. For a little bit, you could pick up ITW for 8X earnings, which was true of plenty of other cyclically affected companies. This shows ITW isn't among the best for recession resistance, which cements my conviction that I will wait for a downturn to pick up shares.

Companies mentioned in the following graphic to compare with ITW are: United Technologies (UTX), Eaton, Emerson Electric (EMR), Dover (DOV), Cummins (CMI), Ingersoll-Rand (IR), Parker-Hannifin, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), Honeywell, and 3M.

Looking at returns on invested capital, ITW is among the best over time, being passed only by EMR this last year. However, the ~20% range is a great place to be, and 3M/EMR are good companies to have at the top.

ITW and 3M are far and away higher in returns on equity than the rest of the peer group. This solid profitability is partially due to debt financing, and also the strides ITW has made in its cost cutting and margin expansion.

Looking at operating margins, ITW shows exactly what an investor would want to see. Strong margins compared to peers and improving well over time. In fact, I think it's safe to say that ITW has crushed it on the margin front. Over the last several years of shifting its operating culture, ITW has managed to improve its operating margins from 15.9% to 24.4%.

It is no mean feat to improve margins by 50%. I think a lot of this has come as the company enacted its 80/20 program, but also through its divestiture of over 30 businesses that brought in over $5B in revenue. This drastically reduced the company's overall division count, streamlining capital investment and management processes. Looking below, ITW now holds a sizeable advantage over its peer group across its business lines.

ITW Total Dividends Paid (Annual) data by YCharts

Total debt has been increasing steadily, now totaling around 4X free cash flow, which is above what I would like to see in a perfect world. I expect that some of the $2 billion in surplus capital that management is repatriating by the end of the year should go to pay down some debt. Outside of debt, it is good to see that the pension is fully funded, which is one of the larger liabilities for many of the other old-line industrials. The company obviously prioritizes the dividend, as it has hiked it for 43 consecutive years, and management plans on expanding the payout ratio from 43% of free cash flow to 50%. The yield isn't overly generous at the moment at around 2%, but the growth has been outstanding for years. Free cash flow doesn't look to have grown as well as it could have, which could crimp the dividend growth at some point. Also, with earnings only growing 8-10% per year with management projections, I wouldn't expect the double-digit growth to last too much longer with the payout ratio at around 60%.

Looking at the valuation from FAST Graphs, earnings have grown well over the recent past, but the price has grown even faster. The valuation is well above the average of ~20X earnings at close to 24X earnings. Additionally, 1.9% yield is less than the low to mid 2% yield that investors could have gotten at several points.

Looking at the longer term, it makes ITW seem even more overvalued. Earnings have grown at an excellent 9% rate over the long term, and the P/E ratio has tracked pretty consistently around 20X.

Based on analyst estimates and a return to the long-term average valuation, an investment in ITW today would yield around 5.5% annualized. Obviously, a lot of factors play into that, including whether the company's valuation would compress. That may not happen which could yield higher returns. However, based on the cyclical nature of the majority of ITW's business, I think it is worthwhile to wait for the next time its earnings take a hit to buy shares in this well-run industrial. ITW has done an outstanding job streamlining its business, and it is now in the upper echelon of industrial companies in terms of its margins and profitability. It is taking a top spot on my watchlist with the likes of 3M for now.

