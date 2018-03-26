Sears: The Zombie Keeps On Walking

Sears Holding (Nasdaq:SHLD) is a retailer with more than 1,000 stores across the US. The company has struggled operationally over the last few years, with a significant reduction in sales prompting the closure of several stores (store closure program is still ongoing).

Operationally, the latest quarter has shown deteriorating comparable sales and an unsustainable cost structure. On the deleveraging front, Sears recorded further debt reductions in Q4 of $488m, in addition to a $22m reduction in pension liabilities.

However, we note that the deleveraging and cost-cutting efforts are not advancing fast enough and we still forecast the company to enter bankruptcy.

Operational Metrics and Financials

The latest quarterly results show an overall year-on-year revenue decrease of 27.7%, with 14.8% decrease in comparable sales (excluding closed stores). The total revenue in Q4 was only marginally higher than in Q1 or Q2 2017, despite Q4 being the busiest quarter of the year for a retailer such as Sears, highlighting the impact of recent store sales and continued same store sales declines. The same store sales decrease of 14.8% was marginally higher than the previous quarter, but it’s hard to rejoice from a positive sign from a double digit decrease in same store sales.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital.

Gross margin held well in the last quarter, decreasing by only 0.2% compared to the last year. For the full year 2017, gross margin of 21.1% has only marginally reduced from FY2016, although the dollar value has dropped by 24.7% due to lower sales.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital.

Management’s focus on costs control is emphasized in all of Sears quarterly updates, although the success of such measures is hard to find in the financial results as the reduction in overheads is slower than the decrease in sales and gross margin. For FY2017, SG&A accounted for 30.7% of sales, an increase of 3.1% compared to 2016. Similarly worrying, SG&A accounted for 145% of gross margin, an increase of 15.1% compared to the previous year. This means that for every $1.00 in sales, Sears spends $1.45 to acquire that product from its suppliers, and in the costs of selling it (store rent, salaries, other overheads, etc). This situation is clearly not sustainable and is getting worse due to the high same store sales declines. Note that these figures include all revenues (including online sales, and commissions from 3 rd parties), not just physical store activities.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital.

Other non-operating items to note for the last quarter includes a $72m charge from the impairment of the Sears trade and another significant (although sequentially decreasing) $211m gain from sale of real estate assets. As mentioned earlier, Sears booked a $470m positive tax gain related to the recently enacted US tax reform. This resulted in a $182m net income, and a $2m Adjusted EBITDA (statutory EBITDA remains firmly in the red).

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital.

Asset Sales and Deleveraging

In the last quarter of the year Sears continued to sell stores (outright and through sale & lease-backs) to increase its liquidity position and reduce leverage. Such sales generated $211m gains (sales above book value), which is lower than the gain recorded in the other quarters of 2017, raising $242m cash. We note that some cash payments could be contractually delayed, whilst the gain on sale is generally recognized upfront.

The pace of sales has also been reducing sequentially over the last year, which could point to the higher quality portfolio having been sold first, with the remaining Sears real estate portfolio being of lower quality, thus harder to sell. In any case, we still project further asset sales in the coming quarters at values significantly above book value (2.0x-2.5x of book value), with the cash raised used to fund operational losses and interest payments.

The company’s deleveraging efforts continue, with a further $488m reduction in debt, and a $22m reduction in pension liabilities.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital.

Conclusion

Despite the positive net income headline, Q4 results highlighted the continued difficulties facing Sears. We worry principally about the continued same store sales decline and unsustainable cost structure (overheads are c. 150% of gross margin). Further store closure and job losses are sure to be announced in the coming weeks/months.

The company’s real estate sales are expected to be sufficient to fund Sears’ operational losses and interest payments. In addition, ESL’s continued support through debt roll-over and further secured loans will enable the company to avoid bankruptcy for at least 12-18 months.

Ultimately, we expect the company to enter bankruptcy with a full write-off for shareholders. We confirm our SELL rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.