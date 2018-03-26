Why Ollie's Is Crushing The Market (And Big Lots)

Even though shares are more richly valued, it is worth paying up and holding Ollie's for many years to come.

Ollie’s has simply executed extremely well over the last year, and there are plenty of reasons to believe that it will continue to outperform.

In the nine months since I first wrote about the discount retailer, shares are up 44 percent.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) is absolutely killing it.

In the nine months since I first wrote about the Harrisburg, PA-based discount retailer, shares are up 44 percent. Those who got in even earlier at the 2015 IPO have tripled their investment.

A deeper dive into the Ollie’s growth story shows that the stock is outperforming for a reason. Between January 2017 and the present, net income shot up 37 percent on sales growth of 13 percent. Over the last four years, Ollie’s has compounded earnings at an incredible 42 percent per annum.

How is it possible that a brick-and-mortar retailer is not only surviving, but positively crushing the broader market?

In short, Ollie’s has simply executed extremely well over the last year, and there are plenty of reasons to believe that it will continue to outperform. The company’s low cost structure, superior prices, distinctive brand, and favorable industry tailwinds combine to form a powerful value proposition. With solid growth prospects and inferior competitors, Ollie’s position seems likely to strengthen in the coming years – along with its stock price.

Business Model Review

One remarkable fact about Ollie’s is that even though it only went public less than three years ago, the company has been in business since 1982. As late as 2004, Ollie's consisted of just 30 stores.

The sudden transition from private to public ownership makes sense in light of changing market conditions. On numerous occasions, CEO and co-founder Mark Butler has explained that the buying environment for an opportunistic retailer like Ollie’s is the best he has ever seen. The ongoing “retail recession” shows no signs of abating, and Ollie’s timely IPO has allowed the company to raise its profile among suppliers and expand its footprint.

Before I invested in Ollie’s last year, I made a day trip to the nearest store in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. My previous article contains a few observations about the discounted merchandise assortment, as well as the store’s character and atmosphere. As Ollie’s shoppers know, the chain is known for its quirky, self-deprecating sense of humor.

Like other off-price retailers, Ollie’s encourages repeat visits through the “treasure hunt” strategy. Even though many of its products remain consistent, Ollie’s sprinkles in highly discounted gems to keep its customers coming back. The “Ollie’s Army” loyalty program boasts 8 million members who account for 65 percent of sales.

Ollie’s vs. Big Lots

Ollie’s management must surely appreciate the raft of weak competitors in the general merchandise space. Although firms such as The TJX Companies (TJX)and Ross Stores (ROST) dominate off-price apparel, this category is not a strategic imperative for Ollie’s, which focuses more on “hard goods.”

On the national level, Big Lots (BIG) is Ollie’s largest rival with over 1,400 stores, but the data show that Ollie’s is clearly the better-run company. Big Lots ended 2017 with a 4.8 percent operating margin, compared with Ollie’s 11.5 percent. Despite nearly identical gross margins, Ollie’s runs a lean and mean operation with SG&A expenses amounting to 27 percent of sales in 2017. Meanwhile, the same costs at Big Lots came to 33 percent of sales. This is likely due to Ollie’s lack of an ecommerce operation, which would be expensive to implement and probably unnecessary.

Big Lots is also still grappling with the lingering effects of its previous botched expansion attempts and poor real estate decisions. In late 2013, the chain’s new management decided to abandon the struggling Canadian division, shutting down 78 stores and two distribution centers. Ever since that year, unit growth has been net negative as the company continues closing stores .

Moreover, Big Lots is contending with an apparent identity crisis after an ill-fated effort to shed its closeout roots. Last year, the company hired two marketing firms to rethink the stores’ look and format.

On the other hand, Ollie’s has established a brand identity that is clearly resonating with customers, who sometimes drive up to an hour and line up by the hundreds at new store openings. The chain also derives 19 percent of its sales from books and floor coverings (rugs), which are not a focus area for Big Lots.

As a result of this dysfunction, Big Lots stock is down 5 percent over the last year, while Ollie’s is up 86 percent. Although Morgan Stanley upgraded both stocks last September, the Ollie’s growth strategy looks more compelling than Big Lots’ ongoing turnaround.

Balance Sheet and Risk

One factor that attracted me to Ollie's stock is management's eagerness to deleverage the balance sheet. Ollie's has reduced long-term debt from $313 million in 2015 to a modest $117 million as of the latest fiscal quarter. Theoretically, long-term debt could be completely eliminated within a few years if the company simply continues deleveraging at the current rate.

Retail chains often get into trouble when they overextend and fuel expansion with debt. However, much of Ollie's recent growth has been funded out of cash generated from operations, so management can continue growing the business while strengthening the balance sheet. Return on equity has nearly doubled from 6.2 percent in 2015 to 12.2 percent today.

As with most retailers, lease obligations are a concern over the long run. However, Ollie's is well-positioned to weather a downturn due to the nature of its business. As a purveyor of bargain-priced goods, Ollie's sales may actually increase during the next recession, just as dollar stores and discounters surged in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

To quote Tanger Outlets (SKT) CEO Steven Tanger:

In good times, people like a bargain. In bad times...they need a bargain.

Another concern is that the great glut of excess inventory will dry up one day. I myself discussed this issue when I wrote about The TJX Companies last year, but I have come to disavow that previous position. The reason is that TJX and other discounters have moved beyond the pure closeout model and now derive a large proportion of revenue from private label products, which is a point that I initially overlooked.

In Ollie's case, 30 percent of sales come from in-house goods marketed under familiar names. The store's Popular Mechanics tire shiner, which sounds like a brand name item, is in fact private label.

Looking Forward – Shares Still a Bargain?

Although Ollie’s sells discounted merchandise, the shares themselves do not look cheap at 47 times earnings. Still, the price makes sense in light of Ollie’s growth.

Since 2012, Ollie’s has grown unit count at approximately 15 percent annually. The company hit this target in FY 2017 by expanding from 234 stores to 268 stores, and management plans to eventually get to 950 stores nationally. The company says that it can support up to 400 stores with its existing distribution centers in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

source: the company, 2018 ICR Conference

Comparable same store sales have also grown robustly, averaging 2 percent a year over the last five years. Management expects 2.8 percent SSS growth for FY 2017.

In my previous article, I laid out a few basic assumptions to project earnings in yearend 2026. Based on Ollie’s outperformance this year in terms of both revenue and profit, my estimate for long run earnings has increased to $300 million. With a 4 percent discount rate, year 2028 earnings are worth about $213 million today.

One quick trick that I like to use to compare businesses is to divide market capitalization by one year’s worth of earnings ten years from now. I previously estimated that Ollie’s was selling for less than 15 times the present value of one year’s worth of long term earnings, but now the company is selling for more than 17 times 2028 earnings.

However you want to look at it, shares are definitely expensive, but not absurdly so. Given Ollie’s growth, fantastic business model, and best-in-class management and margins, it is probably still worth paying up and holding this company for many years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OLLI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.