Micron: The Selling Is Overdone

DRAM is two-thirds of Micron's business, and the bright news there should be given more weight.

Over the past couple of months, Micron (MU) has led the pack of memory stocks as they barreled toward multiyear highs amid expectations that the so-called "memory supercycle" still has momentum in 2018 despite getting a little long in the tooth. Wall Street has lauded its praises on Micron, Western Digital (WDC), and the rest of the memory sector - and as Street estimates went up, so did share prices.

The champagne party took a bit of a breather after Micron posted Q2 earnings on March 22, which promptly caused a huge 8% selloff in the shares. Of course, the broader market was also cratering that day, and Micron itself is no stranger to volatile trading. Shares are still up more than 30% year to date amid an S&P 500 and NASDAQ that are essentially flat. But with momentum turning sour for Micron, should investors still wade in?

MU data by YCharts

I'm sticking to my long position in Micron. Despite the year-to-date rally, shares still look like they have plenty of room to move higher, with Micron trading at just over 5x this year's EPS estimates of $10.24, as reported by Yahoo Finance. Of course, with a company like Micron, investors have to balance this year's robust estimates against the possibility that the peak of the cycle has passed. It was only two years ago in 2016 that poor industry fundamentals turned Micron's massive profits into equally sizable losses.

But with such a healthy beat to Q2 earnings and a guidance view that incorporated mostly positive news, selling off Micron in droves seems premature. Price targets for Micron have been shooting to the $70s and $80s of late (which is still under 10x P/E), and I'm content waiting for the shares to hit those levels before locking in gains.

Micron's memory outlook

The most important part about Micron's earnings release arguably isn't the quarter results themselves, but rather the commentary that Micron issues about the health of the memory markets. Followers of Micron parse these statements almost as closely as Wall Street parses the language of the Fed on rates.

Each quarter, Micron updates investors with a simple slide on its expectations of supply growth in both the DRAM and the NAND markets. As a reminder, DRAM, which stands for dynamic random access memory and is a key input into computers and graphics cards, is the larger (2/3) portion of Micron's business.

Here is Micron's updated memory outlook this quarter:

Figure 1. Micron memory outlook

Source: Micron investor relations

We'll start with NAND, because that's what caught investors' eyes this quarter and sparked the selloff. On the earnings call, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra noted the following:

"We believe the ongoing transition to 64-layer 3D NAND creates the opportunity for a more balanced industry dynamic in calendar 2018 versus the constrained conditions we saw in 2017."

This comment, encapsulated in the first bullet of the NAND section above, essentially points to weakened NAND pricing and volume conditions as the market becomes less constrained. To some extent, this isn't a huge surprise, as NAND prices have eased somewhat even in 2017. Micron is pointing to "somewhat higher than 45%" bit output growth in calendar 2018 versus a prior statement of "approaching 50%" last quarter.

While investors understandably get caught up in the semantics of the language, it's not difficult to notice that the guidance basically changed from slightly below 50% to slightly above 45%, which really only means a few points. Micron is also maintaining its view that it will grow faster than these industry rates, pointing to market share gains. Though NAND is certainly a fast-growing and strategic business for Micron, it's not the whole world for Micron.

DRAM, on the other hand, is a far larger component of Micron's business, as it comprised 71% of Micron's revenues in Q2. On the DRAM front, Micron maintained its industry growth guidance of >20%, while improving its own forecast to "Micron bit output growth in line with industry," whereas in the previous quarter it was forecasting to fall slightly short of the industry average.

From my point of view, Micron peppered investors with positive news on the DRAM side and slightly negative news on the NAND side. On a net basis, I don't see any reason for Micron to sell off 8%.

Q2 results fantastic as always

With the drama emerging from the memory outlook, it seems Micron's superb results in Q2 were essentially forgotten. Here's a look at the company's summary results for the quarter:

Figure 2. Micron Q2 results

Source: Micron investor relations

Micron grew revenues by a staggering 58% y/y to $7.35 billion - a staggering growth rate for a company of its size. This, of course, just goes to show how important industry dynamics and pricing trends in the memory market are to sustaining Micron's growth. Analysts in the quarter were only expecting $7.28 billion in revenues, or about 150bps less than what Micron achieved.

The following slide, also taken from Micron's earnings presentation, also helps to give a good breakdown of the DRAM/NAND segment performance:

Figure 3. Micron segment results

Source: Micron investor relations

DRAM continues to be the primary growth engine, with revenues up a startling 76% y/y. On the earnings call, management also noted that DRAM is benefiting from a much wider array of end-use cases than in the past. Applications such as autonomous driving and AR/VR have created new end markets for DRAM, which a decade ago was essentially dominated by sales to a single end market (PCs) and subject to that industry's whims. Heavy demand for DRAM is keeping the market environment extremely friendly for Micron, which also achieved double-digit growth in ASPs quarter over quarter.

Note also that gross margins have improved in both the DRAM and NAND segments, despite slight ASP weakness on the NAND front. DRAM increased gross margins to 66% this quarter (up from 44% in 2Q17), and NAND increased gross margins to 49% (up from 31% in 2Q17).

The top-line strength has fueled massive expansion in Micron's earnings as well. Operating income more than tripled to $3.57 billion (a 48.5% operating margin), up from $1.04 billion (a 22.5% operating margin) in 2Q17. When the going is good for Micron, it's really good. The company's EPS of $2.82 also beat analyst expectations of $2.74.

In terms of financial guidance for the next quarter, Micron also came out a winner. The company is pointing to $7.2-7.6 billion of revenue, a midpoint that's slightly higher than analyst consensus of $7.29 billion, and EPS of $2.76-2.90, also meaningfully above consensus of $2.66.

Key takeaways

Micron investors have always been a skittish bunch, always having one foot out the door and ready to bolt at the first sign of danger. In the case of this quarter, slightly downbeat NAND guidance was offset by an improved outlook for the much larger DRAM business. On top of that, Q2 results and Q3's guidance all topped consensus. The 8% selloff just doesn't seem to add up.

It's true that Micron's shares have been white-hot recently and traders may simply be taking profits off the table as the market shifts to a "risk-off" attitude. Micron's historical volatility, and how quickly it can shift from huge profits to losses, certainly make it a high-risk, high-reward investment. However, the signals Micron has given in the second quarter certainly don't foretell a near-term slip. I'd use the pullback to add more shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.