Twilio: Powering Up With Flex

Twilio (TWLO) has had no shortage of good news recently. After spending the majority of 2017 in the doldrums and unable to reach the same level of hype as it did immediately post-IPO, Twilio has become fashionable with traders again, especially after posting Q4 results in February that smashed analyst expectations.

Year to date, shares of Twilio have raced ahead nearly 70%. What's even more impressive is that, despite heavy turmoil in the broader markets in February and March, Twilio has done remarkably well at holding in its gains, even as the NASDAQ and high-growth tech stocks have plummeted. The resilience seen in Twilio shares amid volatile trading is in itself an indicator that Twilio's valuation is not overextended.

TWLO data by YCharts

On March 12, Twilio announced the launch of Twilio Flex, its first major new offering since going public in 2016. Flex is a customer contact center (i.e., call center) software solution that lets users build customizable case resolution tools for their business. With an entire portfolio of products that enable clients to build text and voice capabilities within their applications via API, Twilio Flex provides terrific synergy with the rest of the company's offerings while at the same time extending its reach into a new market that could generate hundreds of millions in annual revenue.

Flex is also important to Twilio in one other key regard. Over the past year, the main bearish narrative surrounding Twilio has revolved around one difficult argument: with shrinking gross margins (Twilio crashed in both Q2 and Q3 of the last fiscal year despite beating analysts' top and bottom line estimates, with investors focusing on the fact that the company's gross margins have sunk to the mid/low 50s), Twilio began to look less like a differentiated PaaS offering than a commoditized service that takes care of the plumbing for customers for a minimal fee. Over time, given increased competition from companies like Nexmo and the possible entry of giants like Amazon AWS (AMZN), Twilio's margins might be reduced next to nothing.

Flex, however, is a huge value-add product that deeply distinguishes Twilio from its startup competition (Nexmo, Plivo) and makes it competitive against AWS Connect. In-house developers can spend the effort to build text/voice capabilities without the help of Twilio, but it's presumably much harder to build a multichannel customer contact center without prepackaged software like Twilio to get you started.

Despite Twilio's recent share price advances, I remain long on Twilio shares and am confident that its hypergrowth phase will extend for at least the next few years, powered by a steady stream of new offerings - Flex being the most recent one. As documented in Twilio's long-term product flight plan in a recent investor presentation, Twilio aims to be a one-stop offering for all digital communications needs, with ambitions extending into AR/VR and Holograms by 2025. Such an innovative, product-focused company has the chops to become a large-cap software firm with billions in annual recurring revenue. I'm long with a price target of 8x EV/FTM revenues, implying a price target of $47.

Valuation update

For the better part of last year, Twilio was one of the most undervalued stocks in the software sector on a pure revenue multiples basis. Of course, this wasn't without good reason - Twilio's gross margin in the 50s trailed behind that of its software peers in the 70s and 80s, and thus it should rightly be valued at a lower multiple of revenues. The reason for the lower margin is because Twilio pays the network fees that deliver messages from its users to end-customers, effectively acting as a middleman between them.

Twilio's valuation gap has begun to close this year, however, as investors pick up more enthusiasm for the name. Twilio recently closed at $39, giving it a market cap of $3.63 billion. Netting out the company's $296.4 million of balance sheet cash, Twilio has an enterprise value of $3.34 billion.

With Twilio's recent guidance for the current fiscal year at $506-$514 million (+26% to +29% y/y), this gives Twilio a current valuation multiple of 6.55x EV/FY18 revenues.

This is certainly the most expensive multiple Twilio has ever traded at since immediately after going public, but it's not yet overvalued. The resilience in the stock over the corrections in February and March point to traders' faith in the stock as a steady hold. Bearing in mind Twilio's huge growth trajectory as well as its tilt toward profitability, 8x forward revenues isn't an unreasonable valuation to shoot for.

Twilio Flex

Twilio, in its March 12 press release announcing the product, referred to Twilio Flex as "the first contact center platform that gives businesses complete control of their contact center experience." According to the company, many Twilio customers (ING Bank, Zillow (Z)) were already using existing Twilio offerings to create contact centers, and the Flex product is a way of distilling that core functionality into a ready-made product.

Twilio Flex is an "out-of-the-box" offering - that is, it can be deployed and used immediately, unlike prior Twilio customers who had to build their own contact centers using Twilio APIs. However, like the rest of Twilio's offerings, Twilio Flex has a "developer-first" mindset, meaning that the contact center that comes in Twilio Flex is infinitely customizable to specific business needs.

One of the other major distinguishing points about Twilio Flex is that it is a multichannel contact center. The modern business now can't simply have a phone line to take customer returns - it also has to service customers via web chat, Facebook (FB), and all the other different points on its digital footprint. That's where having a cloud-based contact center like Flex is helpful, as these capabilities can be added with the simplicity of drag-and-drop.

Here's a look at the Twilio Flex standard UI for a customer service agent:

Source: Twilio Flex UI

The agent has the flexibility (hence the name) to switch between different customers and different channels with the simplicity of switching between chat windows. Notice that this agent is navigating through customers contacting through Facebook, Twitter (TWTR), as well as voice call at the same time. This multi-tasking, omnichannel capability maximizes contact center productivity. A single deployment of Flex can also support up to 50,000 service agents.

Investors are probably most interested in the financial impact that Flex can or will have on Twilio. Pricing for Flex is still unclear; however, as Flex is built on the exact same Twilio Super Network that routes all other messages on the Twilio platform, the pricing will most likely be similar - per message or per interaction.

This usage-based fee model, which allows Twilio to scale up infinitely as its customers broaden their usage of the Twilio platform, has been the fuel that allows Twilio to grow as quickly to the ~$500 million run rate that it's at today. The introduction of Flex broadens Twilio's TAM into a market that is estimated at $2.8 billion of annual spend (estimated by DMG Consulting in a report cited by Twilio). That figure also includes only the annual spending on cloud-based contact center software - the opportunity to displace traditional call center technologies is about 10x larger.

Final thoughts

Up until the past few months, Twilio has had a hard time convincing investors of two things: one, that it can continue to grow as quickly as in the past; and two, that its portfolio of offerings is truly value-additive and not a commoditized service that can be performed by any company.

New products like Flex not only broaden Twilio's TAM (and thus widen its growth trajectory) but also show both its customers and Wall Street that Twilio still has its innovative chops.

The stock's recent rise certainly doesn't make it cheap anymore, but with Twilio just scratching the surface of all the end-uses of cloud communications, its bull run is far from over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWLO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.