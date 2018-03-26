The Tile Shop: A Fascinating Experiment To Watch From A Safe Distance

Whether they will work remains to be seen - but I'm skeptical, and not yet ready to rush in, even with TTS near an all-time low.

It's been a disastrous few months for The Tile Shop (TTS):

Three straight quarters of disappointing comps, including a -4.9% print in the fourth quarter, have led to a plunging share price - and drastic measures. CEO Chris Homeister was replaced, with founder Bob Rucker returning on an interim basis. And Rucker is spearheading substantial strategic changes that are touching almost every part of The Tile Shop's business.

What's interesting about TTS at the moment is that fundamental valuation is close to useless at this point. Management itself expects that Q1 results, at the least, will see a significant impact as The Tile Shop reorients its marketing and assortment. Adjusted EBITDA declined a whopping 70% in the fourth quarter, and there's reason to expect another substantial decline in the first quarter, and likely beyond

So at the moment, the case here largely comes down to how an investor views the strategic changes being made at The Tile Shop. Personally, I'm skeptical - but intrigued. The Tile Shop is moving against the trends that seem to be defining retail at the moment. Rucker argued on the Q4 conference call that "we are not a typical retailer". He had better be right.

The Strategic Changes

I wrote after Q3 that I wasn't particularly thrilled by the management change. Toward the end of Rucker's tenure, The Tile Shop faced a scandal when it was revealed (by a short seller) that Rucker's brother-in-law secretly owned a Tile Shop supplier. And as I pointed out in December, the 10-K for 2014, Rucker's last year, cited excessive turnover as a key factor in a disappointing comp performance that year. Homeister spent much of his tenure focusing on Retail 101 - and, to be blunt, at least in part cleaning up the mess that had been execution toward the tail end of Rucker's tenure.

But what's done is done - and changes are afoot. The dedication to the changes is highlighted by the fact that three different executives detailed the strategic changes on the Q4 call. The Tile Shop clearly wanted to make its future direction clear. And the new strategy will revolve around a series of initiatives:

Returning toward full-price selling of higher-priced items, including natural stone. De-emphasizing promotional activity to the point that there will be zero (zero!) advertised price promotions in 2018, per Rucker on the call. Remodeling 30 stores to improve in-store 'vignettes'. Increasing base employee compensation. A new focus from store managers on customer service, after they had veered toward being too "task-oriented", as Rucker put it on the Q4 call.

In total, the initiatives represent a rather substantial change. The pricing/promotional adjustments seem likely to be the most influential. The argument from Rucker is that The Tile Shop basically chased trends, instead of sticking to its knitting.

And so The Tile Shop is adding 1,000 SKUs, many of which will be natural stone offerings at higher price points. Promotional activity shut down in December, and will be paused for 2018, at least. The store remodeling is going to focus on the vignettes that show "upscale" (and more expensive) products in fashionable settings. The employee focus is to be on service for those higher-priced products toward higher-end, more "fashion-conscious" customers.

In short, The Tile Shop basically is going back to what it used to be, with Rucker calling out the company's long-running "five critical success factors" that line up with the new efforts. The Tile Shop isn't going to compete on price; it's going to compete on quality and service. That's what drove the historical ~70% gross margins which came down steadily over 2017 (falling 280 bps Y/Y in Q4 to 66.8%). As Rucker sees it, that's the strategy that built The Tile Shop to a company worth well over $1 billion back in 2013 - and that's the strategy that will get the company back to those levels again.

The Key Questions

What's fascinating about the strategy from a broad point is that it's going very much against the retail grain. The retail world has changed dramatically just in the last couple of years. Price competition is intense in all areas of the industry, in part I would argue due to the ease of pricing comparisons in the age of mobile Internet access. (I'm surely not the only one who has stood in the aisle of a store and checked prices for the same product elsewhere.) 'Omnichannel' retailing has been widely adopted. And yet The Tile Shop is moving away from those trends.

As Rucker put it toward the end of his prepared remarks:

We are not a typical retailer. We do not sell products that are purchased without a human connection or products that lend themselves easily to e-commerce. Therefore, it's critical as we move forward that we continue to be true to The Tile Shop way of doing business.

That business is selling high-priced, unique, difficult-to-find tile at high price points (with a reasonably high markup) using a well-trained, expert staff. Rucker noted that the TTS website itself was being redesigned to get customers in stores - not purchasing online. The company is not going to chase the LVT (luxury vinyl tile) trend. It's not going to offer the same (or similar) products as Home Depot (HD) or Lowe's (LOW) with some sort of 'price match' guarantee on its website. It's going to focus, albeit not exclusively, on high-dollar projects from upscale customers who want unique offerings. It's going to do what it did in 2015 - and 2005.

There are a lot of questions as to whether that strategy will work. Peter Keith of Piper Jaffray opened the Q&A on the Q4 call with one of the better ones [emphasis mine]:

I guess I would argue that the last couple of years in retail have seen rapid evolution in retail where maybe your categories were moving online, but I think consumers are becoming increasingly price aware. Do you consider it a risk to traffic that as consumers research your prices, they may not understand 'uniqueness' or the value - and therefore may end up not making a trip? When you think about how you're going to drive traffic with these higher prices, I guess, is the ultimate question I'm getting at.

As CFO Kirk Geadelmann explained on the call, the reason The Tile Shop became so promotional in 2017 - 167 days with full-store or "significant product category promotions", per Rucker - was because traffic growth was slowing. Geadelmann argued that the increased activity actually made the problem worse, not better.

It's a counterintuitive argument, particularly in this day and age. But it's an argument that an investor needs to believe to buy TTS at this point. Rucker's answer to Keith's question basically reiterated the company's strategy before getting to the core of his argument. There is a market - and a large enough market - of high-end customers looking for "a complete bathroom that a person would consider a work of art in their home. This is how I would go at this, and this has always worked for me in the past." Focusing on those customers will increase traffic - because those are The Tile Shop's core customers (including professionals), and they've been neglected of late.

On these points, I'm skeptical for two reasons. Admittedly, tile isn't apparel or books in terms of ease of use in online shopping, but what "has always worked... in the past" for most retailers of late simply doesn't work anymore. I understand that Rucker doesn't want to chase sales with pricing, and doesn't believe that moving downmarket is the answer. But the analyst's question - how do you increase traffic and prices at the same time? - strikes me as one potentially without an answer. Certainly, that combination is something no other retailer that I can think of has been able to pull off of late - even in a reasonably strong macro environment.

More broadly, there may be the market Rucker cites - but it's a smaller market that doesn't necessarily jibe with the company's store expansion strategy. The Tile Shop has used a cluster strategy in opening stores. A review of the company's press releases announcing expansions over the last 15 months shows significant concentration. The company has 12 stores in metro Chicago. There are 5 in Houston, 7 in Dallas, and 3 in Austin. Metro Detroit has 6 locations. Atlanta, Denver, and Phoenix have 4 apiece.

If the addressable market is going to narrow from recent efforts and return to the past focus, and that market is a relatively thin slice of homeowners, does that level of concentration make sense? How many homes in metro Detroit merit a five-figure bathroom remodel? And if an upscale customer (or his or her contractor) is less price-sensitive, and is spending up for a "work of art", is a second (or fifth) store that saves 20 or 30 minutes of driving necessary, particularly if (as planned) The Tile Shop is the premier place to find the materials for that artwork?

Another risk - which, admittedly, I've been late to appreciate - is the growth of LVT. Rucker was asked about that in the Q&A as well, and said the company has "no intent" to sell LVT. Here, too, the focus is on higher-end homeowners and their contractors. As the CEO pointed out, margins are better, and while the company will look to ceramic and porcelain products, it's not dropping down to the low-priced, lower-quality LVT.

That's not necessarily the wrong choice - particularly given the strategic choices elsewhere. But LVT, particularly in the mid to long term, does have the potential to erode demand even at the higher end. The product is only going to improve from a quality standpoint, and including installation is dramatically cheaper.

The third issue is the company's base of Pro customers, and the competition for those customers. Both Rucker and Geadelmann pointed out that professional customers were "alienated" by the aggressive promotions (since in some cases, they weren't getting any discount at all relative to retail buyers). And so the efforts being made at least in part are being done to assuage those Pro customers.

Those customers are attractive. But everyone else knows it, too. Home Depot has made an aggressive effort to woo professional customers, including through its Interline acquisition, and is "trouncing" Lowe's on that front. As Michael Rogus pointed out on this site last month, TTS' more direct rival Floor & Decor (FND) is making a similar push - and successfully so. FND this month spent a good deal of its Q4 conference call detailing its Pro initiatives and its successes on that front, after posting 16%+ comps in Q4 and 14%+ for the year even excluding post-hurricane demand in the Houston area.

There's simply a ton of uncertainty here. Obviously, that alone doesn't preclude a bull case - uncertainty can breed opportunity. And TTS is cheap, at least on a trailing basis. But I see too many concerns to jump in at the moment. Execution during the last couple of years under Rucker was not particularly impressive, though Rucker said he believed his return would last than a year. Traffic was declining before The Tile Shop became increasingly promotional, as Geadelmann pointed out. Going more promotional may not have helped - but that doesn't mean going less promotional will. Whether it was competitive headwinds, some level of market oversaturation, or simply a still-not-torrid housing market, the deceleration in comps across 2017 can't be laid solely on the pricing/promotional strategy this year. If an investor believes the strategy is solid, TTS is attractive. At this point, I'm still skeptical.

Valuation

Quantitatively, I am tempted by the bull case for TTS, as I've been since the stock's plunge back in early October. On a trailing basis, TTS trades at 5.4x EV/EBITDA. Net debt is modest - about $20 million - so solvency isn't a near- or likely mid-term concern. And over a multi-year time frame, The Tile Shop's profits have been consistent, even if growth has been muted, at least on an overall basis. Worst-case scenario, perhaps, The Tile Shop decides it has to move more downmarket, and it can get profits back toward 2017 levels; a stable 6-8x EBITDA multiple still could imply some modest upside over a few years even if the current strategic changes don't take.

But even from a fundamental standpoint, there are concerns that make TTS not quite as cheap as it looks. Profits have been stable overall - but not on a per-store basis. Between 2013 and 2017, per the 10-K, Adjusted EBITDA rose 5.3% (total, not per year). But EBITDA per store (using the end of year count, which admittedly isn't perfect, but still shows the trend) declined by almost one-third. Even throwing out 2017 as a year marked by strategic errors (and, in particular, an ugly Q4), per-store profit still dropped by 10%+ over three years.

It's not as if this has been a particularly healthy company over the last few years. It's certainly been inconsistent, with 7%+ comps in 2015 and 2016 along with -0.4% in 2014 and 0.5% in 2017. And so it's tough to argue that the problem here simply was 2017's pricing strategy; whether it's competition, price sensitivity, execution, or (as is most likely) some combination of factors, other issues are at play. And I worry, too, about potential whitespace, particularly if the targeted demographic narrows. In the way, TTS is starting to remind me of The Container Store (TCS), another high-end, high-margin, housing-related play whose early optimism stalled out - and hasn't recovered.

Meanwhile, Adjusted EBITDA is likely to decline this year, barring a very quick reversal which even management doesn't expect. An incremental $5-7 million in labor spend alone suggests a 10% decline in profit this year.

As far as the balance sheet goes, bank debt is limited - but operating leases are substantial. TTS ended 2017 with $581 million in operating lease obligations - some $409 million of which are five years or more out. If there is, or will be, an oversaturation problem here in certain markets, there's not going to be much TTS can do about it for quite a while. And net debt almost certainly will rise over the next year, given lower profit, capex of ~$30 million, and ~$10 million in dividends. It's very likely that TTS won't look particularly cheap a year from now, even on an EV/EBITDA basis. At $40 million in EBITDA, which suggests a ~20% decline excluding the incremental labor spend, at the current share price EV/EBITDA would be over 8x - not a notably attractive multiple.

Longer term, there is a case for investors who believe in the strategy and who are willing to ride out some volatility. Insiders have been buying of late. TTS doesn't have to be perfect from either a strategic or execution standpoint to drive some sort of rally from levels below $6. I do worry whether the macro picture will stay strong enough for the turnaround to take hold - TTS comps were unsurprisingly negative in 2008 and 2009, per its S-1 - but there are worse risks to take in the market.

Still, it comes down to an investor's belief in the strategy - and I simply see too many questions, and not enough answers. I'm intrigued as to how 2018 will play out for The Tile Shop, and if its contrarian strategy will work. It very well might, and I reserve the right to change my mind should green shoots emerge. For now, however, I'll be watching from the sidelines.

