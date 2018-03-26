ECN Capital Preferred Shares Is Victim Of Collateral Damage

ECN Capital (OTCPK:ECNCF) [TSX:ECN] is primarily traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker ECN.

Note: Dollar amounts are in Canadian $ unless mentioned otherwise. USD-CAD 1.2839 Price of 1 USD in CAD as of March 23, 2018.

I just wanted to drop a short note on the ECN Capital (ECNCF, ECN.TO) preferred shares. Both classes of preferred shares have taken a hit on March 16, 2018. Why it happened is not exactly clear, and this article will dive into the possible causes. I'm not the first one to look at the unusual drop. KT Investments has his take on what happened to ECN Preferreds here. For a more in-depth analysis on ECN Capital, you can read my article here and the one by Montrealer.

In short, ECN is commercial finance company. ECN Capital operates in four verticals: Home Improvement Finance (Service Finance), Manufactured Housing Finance (Triad Financial Services), Rail Finance, and Aviation Finance. It is well managed and is led by Steve Hudson. Hudson's focus on capital allocation has created value for shareholders, especially when he was the CEO of Element Fleet Management (OTC:ELEEF) (EFN.TO). Hudson eats his own cooking; he owns millions of shares of ECN. ECN is profitable and has plenty of assets to back the preferred shares.

The purpose of this article is to try to make sense of the drop of ECN Capital Preferred Shares Class A and C. ECN Capital Class A (ECN.PR.A) was trading above par back in November with a 52-week high of $26. It's now down to $22.60. Class C was trading in the high $23 range for most of the year until recently. It's now trading at $20.60 a share. ECN's financials are fine, there wasn't any bad news, and the rise in interest rates should benefit both classes of shares because of their fixed reset features. It's worth pointing out that other fixed-resets preferred shares have been doing well. So what's going on with the preferred?

First let's look at the criteria of each class:

ECN Capital Class A - ECN.PR.A - Reset: Dec 30, 2021. (Issued November 2016) (Prospectus on SEDAR)

Shares Capital: 4,000,000 shares @ $25 for $100,000,000

5 Yr Canada Gov Bond + 5.44%. Yield Floor: 6.50%

Price: $22.80

Current Yield: 7.17%

DBRS Rating: Pfd-3 (low)

ECN Capital Class C - ECN.PR.C - Reset June 30, 2022 (Issued May 2017) (Prospectus on SEDAR)

Share Capital: 4,000,000 shares @ $25 for $100,000,000

5 Yr Canada Gov Bond + 5.19% Yield Floor: 6.25%

Price: $20.73

Current Yield: 7.51%

DBRS Rating: Pfd-3(low)

Both Class A and C took a tumble this month. Below are a few charts and table:

ECN Class A 3 month chart. 52-week high of $26. Traded above par recently.

ECN Capital Class A price history. Larger than average volume on March 15 and 16. Stock fell from $24.10 to $22.80.

ECN Class C 3 month chart. Recently traded in the high $23.

ECN Class C price history. Class C took a plunge on March 16 on heavy volume.



ECN Class A and C vs. the iShares CND Preferred Index (CPD).

The selloff in both Class A and C happened on March 16. The table above indicates that Class A dropped 4.9% and Class C dropped 7.3%. Both classes also saw larger than usual daily volume, especially Class C. For Class C, 33k shares changed hands, which is way higher than the typical 2,000 to 5,000 range. This indicates that somebody (a fund?) called a broker and told them to sell.

I can't relate the selloff to any particular bad news. The last piece of news, on February 28, ECN announced a $115 million Dutch auction. However this has nothing to do with the selloff since it happened two weeks later. This is good news, at least for the common. ECN has the cash and is trading significantly below book value per share of $4.47. That's a good use of cash. The buyback won't impair the preferred share dividend payment of about $13m a year. So the selloff has nothing to do with the Dutch auction announcement.

The selloff can't be attributed to financial issues. ECN has a lot of cash and is profitable. It has $3.5 billion in assets and $1.8 billion in equity. See table below for more details.

Source: ECN Q4-2017 Presentation. Page 27.

Source: ECN Q4-2017 Presentation. Page 28.

The selloff is not interest rate related either. Both classes are fixed resets with a floor. That means you are protected in case the rates go down. And since the rates have been going up, fixed resets have been doing really well as a class. Interest rates are expected to continue to rise over time and that should help ECN Prefs. But unlike the rest of the fixed-reset markets, ECN hasn't ridden the rise in share prices.

So it doesn't seem it's news or financial related. However I did notice something else.

Collateral Damage

ECN might be victim of something unrelated to the company. To get the answer we are looking for, we might need to look at Element Fleet Management Corp., the bigger company that ECN was spun off from. EFN is going through some issues.





EFN Price History

On March 15, 2018, Element Financial took a ~25% beating. I don't know the in-depth issues of Element Financial. I'm not a shareholder and I don't follow the company that much. But from what I read, it seems to be operational related (article). Also Element released its Q4 results on the same day which didn't seem to please too many. I need to do further research before I elaborate comments on the Element Fleet situation.

Below is a chart of the entire EFN family during the last 10 trading days (March 12 to 22). On the 15th, EFN's four share classes (A, C, E, G) all plunged.

It seems that ECN Capital is a victim by association. The selling pressure at EFN has spilled over at ECN. One problem is dragging the other one down. They used to be one company and they almost have the same ticker. Just imagine the call to your broker:

Seller: Sell everything EFN, the common and prefs.

Broker: ECN right?

Seller: Yeah

Broker: No problem

It's not the first time it happens either that they both moved together. But the market does strange things. Element Fleet is a different business. That's why it spun off ECN Capital. Element is in fleet management and ECN finance equipment. Both companies also have a different credit risk profile, assets, etc. ... I'm pretty sure if they had very different symbols, we wouldn't have this situation.

Summary

I believe ECN Capital preferred shares fell for reasons not related to the business. The woes at EFN have dragged ECN down. This created an interesting buying opportunity for investors looking for solid income and potential capital gain. At this moment, Class A yields 7.17% and Class C yields 7.51%. If they would reset today, Class A would yield 8.2% and Class C would yield 8.69% (e.g. 5yr gov bond 2.04%+5.44% / current price for Class A). I'm also not taking into account a potential rise in rates.

Rising rates make these preferred shares very interesting. The Canadian central bank has tightened the monetary screws; the five-year Canada bond yield has risen to 2.04% from less than 0.60% two years ago.

To me the outcome is binary. If you believe in the company as a going concern, then I have a hard time understanding why it should trade below par. The protection of dividends and principal is still considered acceptable. The prefs are protected from declining rates and rise when the rates go up. If you don't believe the company will be around in five years, then why even invest in the prefs (and common).

Steve Hudson plans to retire in a couple years. This company might get sold or it might buy back the preferred shares if it thinks the financing cost gets too expensive. If either scenario happens, you will get $25 per share plus the high yield it provides.

The market for small cap preferred in Canada can be very inefficient. There's not a lot of trading. The bid and ask can be wide. Even a small seller can distort the market himself. You can exploit these disadvantages if you are patient and are willing to do the research.

