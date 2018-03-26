I'm Buying Altria At 52-Week Lows

This trade has allowed me to increase my MO share count by 8% and the income that the MO position generates by 24%.

When I sold approximately half of my Altria (MO) position last July, the move definitely didn’t represent the popular opinion here in the dividends and income section of Seeking Alpha; in other words, I got a lot of backlash for the move. Without a doubt, MO has been a wonderful holding for DGI investors for decades now, generating real wealth that has enabled numerous individuals to reach their financial goals and retire comfortably.

With that being said, I thought that MO had been swept up in the low rate, T.I.N.A. market environment, and its valuation had become severely overvalued. These valuation issues, combined with the news the FDA broke last July regarding the potential for further nicotine regulation in combustible cigarettes, was enough to inspire a sale. When I made that trade, I made it clear that I wasn’t questioning the quality of the company itself, but rather the irrational valuation that the market had assigned to shares relative to the company’s forward growth prospects.

I said that I would be interested in buying back my shares around $60, where I saw strong support. Well, flash forward 8 months or so and I finally got my chance. I rebought the majority of the shares that I have previously sold for $59.82.

MO fell ~20% on Friday, July 28th when the FDA announced a “comprehensive regulatory plan to shift the trajectory of tobacco-related disease, death.” This was a frightening move for many investors who felt that Altria and the rest of the tobacco companies had a pretty good grip on legislators via their powerful lobby. The market is never comfortable with change and the potential threat of large scale regulation to combustible cigarettes created volatility in MO shares that investors hadn’t seen.

Regarding the news, there seemed to be two possible outcomes; one, which seemed to be the health conscious goal of the FDA: lowering nicotine below addictive levels would reduce the number of Americans addicted to cigarettes in future generations. This change likely wouldn’t make much of a dent in the already addicted population, though theoretically it might help those who were willing/trying to get off of the drug.

This troubled me as a long-term investor; if demand is going to be much lower for tobacco products in future generations, this certainly wouldn’t bode well for MO. The company has taken steps to diversify itself over time, though combustible tobacco products still make up the vast majority of its sales.

However, many investors didn’t share my concerns. They believed this change would result in volume sales growth and that it served as a bullish sign for the company. This belief bolstered certain individuals’ argument against my sale. I saw the validity in their thesis, though as a young investor, I wasn’t so worried about cigarette sales from the current generation of smokers. Instead, I worried about the direction that the company was heading in the future decades.

Something else that troubled me was the breadth of the volatility that shares experienced on that day. I owned MO as a low beta, defensive, income-oriented name. By owning these types of investments, I’m typically sacrificing growth potential for perceived security. In other words, I expect to outperform during bear market environments. I’ve been willing to pay a premium for the perceived security that comes along with such investments. However, when I witnessed shares experience that precipitous slide, I realized that my investment thesis might not be as sound as I previously thought.

In the article I originally wrote about the sale last July, I said,

What’s more, today’s share price reaction to the news showed me that Altria isn’t the safe, secure portfolio anchor that many investors believe it to be. Sure, it recovered nicely from lows, but the volatility showed the sensitivity that this name has to increased regulation. I understand that it was the algorithms that caused the dive, but still, even after the recovery from -18% to -10%, investors have lost value that equates to nearly 3 years of dividend income. Simply put, times have changed.

It’s interesting, reading that article I wrote last July, because after discussing the nicotine specific aspects of the trade, I moved on to the fact that the value of cash in a portfolio was becoming more and more important to be with the volatility index trading at $8/share, meaning that the market had become increasingly complacent.

I highlighted a recent memo that famed value investor Howard Marks had written, warning investors of an equity bubble. Hindsight shows that Mr. Marks was a few months too early with regard to negative volatility, but it appears that he was right on the money, seeing as the market has struggled to gain a positive foothold thus far in 2018.

With cracked faith in MO’s security, and with macro valuation fears swirling around my head, I argued that MO was grossly overvalued. The company was trading at ~24x earnings prior to the FDA inspired sell-off, and even at the $66.58 sale price for my trade, shares were still trading for more than 20x 2017 EPS estimates at the time of $3.27.

My top line expectations for the company moving forward were similar to those of the recent past, which meant low-mid single-digit top line growth into the foreseeable future. I simply couldn’t justify paying more than 20x for this type of growth with the regulatory threats potentially looming over the horizon.

In August of 2017, I penned a piece focused on MO’s overvalued nature at the time; here’s a snippet from that piece that concisely summed up my viewpoint:

Since 2008, MO's EPS has increased 196% from $1.65 to the ~$3.25 that analysts expect to see this year. This is impressive performance. However, the stock's price has soared ~440% from $15 to $65 over the same period of time. The gap between fundamentals and stock price has widened over the years and I don't think this is sustainable. This decoupling will end eventually and MO will either have to sell-off or plateau while the fundamentals catch back up. Either way, the result isn't a good one for investors. This is why I expect relative underperformance for MO moving forward.

Because Altria’s management team has proven itself to be so effective and shareholder-friendly over the years, I said that I would be more than willing to repurchase the shares that I sold at lower prices. I continued to hold on to a lot of shares that I held in a taxable account with a cost basis of ~$37 because I didn’t want to deal with the tax consequences, but having cut my exposure to MO in half, I certainly wanted to replace the income that I lost on the deal.

Towards the end of my original MO sale piece, I said,

There is a valuation where I would be interested in increasing my MO exposure once again; however, that is in the 15x area, which is the company's long-term normal P/E and shares would have to fall a good bit further from here to reach those levels.

MO was yielding 3.7% when I sold, and at my stated price target of $60 (which is where the stock found strong support during the initial sell-off on July 28th), the company’s forward yield was 4.06%. That 4% yield threshold appeared to play a significant role in the stock’s support (as whole number yield thresholds tend to do) and I agreed that a 4% dividend with mid-high single-digit growth prospects was a nice yield buffer in a rising rate environment where a 3-3.5% 10-year seemed likely in the near future.

Well, here’s where I almost went terribly wrong. I underestimated the likelihood of tax reform. Flash forward to December and the POTUS/Congress finally got their act together and passed meaningful legislation. These tax cuts were a big boon for Altria, which is a domestically-focused company. The tax reform tailwind pushed MO’s share price up to nearly $72 in late December, with many analysts expecting 2018 EPS to come in well above $4.00/share, representing ~25% y/y (one-time) growth.

At this point in time, a handful of individuals used the share price bump as their “I told you so” moment. I couldn’t hardly disagree with them; tax reform certainly changed the equation for MO. However, even with the forward looking EPS estimates coming in much higher than I expected for 2018, the forward multiple was still ~17.5x, well above my ~15x target. This just goes to show how expensive MO shares were prior to receiving the tax boon; a 25% increase of EPS still didn’t widen their margin of safety to an acceptable level for me.

Making matters worse for me, since I sold MO has increased the dividend twice, pushing the quarterly dividend up from $0.61/share to $0.70/share, representing a total increase of 14.75%. What’s more, the second raise of the two was not the normal, annual dividend growth schedule, leading many investors to expect yet another increase will be announced in August of 2018. I feared that this strong dividend growth would push the valuation ever higher (and further away from my price target in the 15x range).

Well, thankfully for me, that didn’t happen. Rising rates and threats of things like trade wars, that would counteract many of the positive aspects brought about by tax reform, have led to a re-rating of the broader market. This, combined with threats to MO’s non-combustible/smokeless technologies, finally pushed the price down below $60/share, allowing me to fill out my position at an acceptable price point.

A few weeks back, I sold a relatively small stake in Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) on concerns regarding dividend sustainability/growth, and I used those funds to add to Altria at $64.60. This purchase replaced ~1/3 of the MO shares I sold last year. Although they were trading for ~16x the updated guidance that MO management gave on February 1st, I wanted OHI with a more reliably high-yielding name, and although I had to compromise a bit on my valuation target, MO fit the bill better than most.

It wasn’t until earlier this week that MO finally crossed below the $60 market and I was able to buy the remaining ~2/3 of the shares that I sold previously at $59.82, or ~15x the company’s 2018 guidance. They came with a yield on cost of 4.68%. Given the dividend increases that MO has rewarded shareholders with since last July, combined with the lower prices that I paid meant that for the same amount of capital invested, I was able to increase my share count by ~8% and my income by ~24% in my IRA. I missed a couple of dividend payments along the way, which hurt my passive income a bit towards the end of 2017. But, looking forward, I’m very satisfied with how this trade has worked out.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Should MO continue to experience weakness, I would be happy to go overweight the stock around 12x earnings (or a share price of ~$48, or so, which would represent a ~5.8% yield). I don’t suspect we will see the stock trading that low without a major global financial meltdown, but due to relatively low growth prospects, I’m hesitant to go overweight an income play with a yield below 5.5% or so.

It took about 8 months, but I’m finally back in the boat with the rest of the fully invested MO shareholders. Now, here’s to hoping for continued dividend growth, further diversification into alcohol and/or marijuana, and IQOS being approved domestically. Best wishes, all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.