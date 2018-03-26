Semafo: A Bet On The Exploration Potential And Higher Gold Prices

There is a conservative near-term upside potential around 20%, however, SEMAFO is, first of all, a bet on the exploration potential and higher gold prices.

In the coming years, SEMAFO's 90%-owned Mana and Boungou mines should be able to produce around 400,000 toz gold per year, at an AISC around $700/toz.

SEMAFO (OTCPK:SEMFF) is one of several gold miners that should bring into production a new mine in 2018. In this case, the new mine, named Boungou, seems pretty exciting, as it will not only double SEMAFO's gold production but also push its consolidated AISC by 25% lower. What is important, according to a recent news release, Boungou is 87% complete and it should be commissioned on time and on budget, with first gold production in early Q3.

Although the project seems to be on track and also the gold market is in a good shape, SEMAFO is well below its 2016 highs. In the summer of 2016, SEMAFO's share price climbed to the $5.5 level and its market capitalization to $1.8 billion. Today, the share price is below $3 and market capitalization below $1 billion. Although there is some upside potential, a higher gold price or a big exploration success is needed for the share price to return to the 2016 highs.

SEMFF data by YCharts

SEMAFO today

Right now, SEMAFO has one producing mine. Its name is Mana, it is 90%-owned by SEMAFO and 10%-owned by the government of Burkina Faso. The Mana mine contains proven & probable reserves of 1.71 million toz gold, at a gold grade of 2.92 g/t. The measured & indicated resources contain further 2.697 million toz gold, at a gold grade of 1.93 g/t. And there are also inferred resources of 799,100 toz gold at a gold grade of 2.68 g/t.

The reserves include 18.231 million tonnes of ore. At the current processing capacity of 7,200 tpd, the reserves should be sufficient for almost 7 years of operations. However, more than 43 million tonnes of ore are included in the measured & indicated resources. If only 50% of them is converted in reserves, Mana's mine life will be expanded by more than 8 years.

Mana is an open pit mine now, however, in Q3, SEMAFO will start also the development of an underground operation at the underground portion of the Siou satellite deposit. The underground mine should cost $51.7 million and it will contain reserves of 515,800 toz gold at a gold grade of 5.29 g/t. In 2017, Mana produced 206,400 toz gold at an AISC of $942/toz. As a result, SEMAFO recorded operating cash flow of $107 million and net income of $20 million.

As of December 31, the company held cash & cash equivalents of $199 million, restricted cash of approximately $23 million and the long-term debt stood at $115 million, which means that the company is well financed to complete the Boungou mine construction (capital expenditures of only $49 million were remaining as of the end of February). Moreover, the debt bears an interest rate of LIBOR + 4.75%, which is very reasonable. The repayments are divided into 8 quarterly payments of $15 million, starting on March 31, 2019. However, the full debt can be repaid anytime without penalties, which provides a lot of flexibility.

This year, the Mana mine should do slightly worse than last year. The production should experience a decline to the 175-195,000 toz range and the AISC should grow to the $1,020-1,070 range according to the 2018 guidance. However, from 2020, after the underground production at Siou starts, the production should get back over the 200,000 toz level and the AISC should start to decline. For the 2019-2023 period, the average AISC is projected at $871/toz (chart below).

Source: SEMAFO

It is also important to note that there is a significant potential for further expansion of the known reserves and resources, as SEMAFO intends to drill its properties aggressively in 2018. The company plans to expend $26 million on exploration. Five properties including Mana and Boungou will be drilled. At Mana, 10,000 meters of core, 25,000 meters of reverse-circulation and 60,000 meters of auger drilling at Boungou, 42,000 meters of reverse-circulation and 60,000 meters of auger drilling is planned.

SEMAFO tomorrow

The near-term future of SEMAFO depends on the success of the Boungou mine. Boungou, as well as Mana, is located in Burkina Faso and it is 90%:10% owned by SEMAFO and the government. The project contains proven & probable reserves of 1.48 million toz gold, at a gold grade of 4.11 g/t. The measured & indicated resources contain further 412,000 toz gold, at a gold grade of 2.65 g/t. The inferred resources contain 57,000 toz gold at a gold grade of 2.08 g/t.

The reserves contain 11.195 million tonnes of ore, which should be sufficient for more than 7 years of operations at the full capacity of 4,000 tpd. The measured & indicated resources contain only 4.83 million tonnes of ore, moreover, at gold grades significantly lower compared to the reserves. As a result, SEMAFO will need to make some new discoveries in the region, if it wants to increase the initial mine life more notably. This is why the extensive drill program will focus on 4 main areas, not only in the close proximity to the Boungou mine.

Source: SEMAFO

In 2018, Boungou should contribute to SEMAFO's results by producing 65,000 toz gold at an AISC of only $557/toz. The gold production should start in early Q3. In the following years, the production should climb above the 200,000 toz level and the AISC is projected at extremely low levels slightly above $400/toz. If the projections are correct, Boungou will generate a lot of cash at the current gold prices. During the 2019-2023 period, the production should be around 200,000 toz gold at an AISC of $516/toz on average.

Source: SEMAFO

The valuation

As of March 6, there were 324,981,664 shares outstanding. At the current share price of $2.85, the market capitalization is approximately $926 million. It is quite a lot for a miner owning only a 90% interest in one producing mine located in a not too attractive jurisdiction that is able to produce around 190,000 toz gold per year, at an AISC around $1,000/toz. However, it is not too much for a miner that owns a 90% interest in two mines with an expected average annual production of (413,000) toz gold at an AISC of $696 over the next 5 years.

At the current gold price of $1,350, the two mines should be able to generate free cash flow around $270 million. After deducting exploration CAPEX of $25 million per year (in line with the projected 2018 exploration expenditures), approximately $245 million remains. Of this amount, $220 million is attributable to SEMAFO's shareholders.

After using an extremely low price-to-FCF ratio of 5, in order to reflect the increased risks, the resulting value is $1.1 billion, or $3.4 per share. However, this approach attributes no value to the exploration stage projects. Also, if SEMAFO delivers exploration results indicating an expansion of the Mana and Boungou mine life, the upside potential is much bigger.

Source: SEMAFO

As mentioned above, there are several reasons why to expect that the market will attribute a little lower value to SEMAFO compared to its peers. First of all, there are risks related to the mine life of Mana and Boungou. Although the projections for the next 5-6 years are really impressive, it is hard to say what will follow. Given the vast resources at Mana, a meaningful expansion of the mine life seems to be almost warranted, however, the resource gold grades are significantly lower compared to reserves.

Even if SEMAFO is able to maintain the current throughput rate, the gold production may experience a major decline. At Boungou, the majority of resources has been already included in the reserves category. Although there are many exploration targets in the Boungou region and there is a high probability that more resources will be identified, it is not a sure thing.

However, the 2018 drill campaign that plans drilling of nearly 200,000 meters at Mana and Boungou shows that SEMAFO is aware of this problem. It is also important to note that in a not so distant future, SEMAFO should be drowning in cash. Even if it isn't able to prolong the mine lives at the current production and cost levels, it should be able to simply acquire a new attractive advanced-stage project, maybe even in a safer jurisdiction.

And there are also the political risks that must be considered when investing in SEMAFO. Burkina Faso is a poor country located in Western Africa. Moreover, more than 60% of its population are Muslims. According to the foreign travel advice of the British government, there are some terrorist groups from neighboring countries operating in the northern part of the country, along the border with Mali. A very similar information is provided also by the U.S. Department of State.

The good news is that all of SEMAFO's projects are situated in the safer southern part of Burkina Faso. SEMAFO alone is successfully operating in the country for more than a decade (the Mana mine is in production since 2008). Among the miners active in Burkina Faso belong Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) (Hounde, Karma), Roxgold (OTC:ROGFF) (Yaramoko), Nordgold (Bissa, Taparko), Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF) (Banfora) or B2Gold (BTG) (Kiaka).

Conclusion

SEMAFO is a growing gold producer with one operating gold mine and another one that is about to start production in Q3. Over the next 5-6 years, SEMAFO should be able to produce more than 400,000 toz gold per year, at an AISC of $696/toz. Although the mines should generate a lot of cash in the coming years, the longer-term future of the company is hard to predict. SEMAFO needs to discover more gold or to acquire new projects, in order to maintain the 400,000 toz per year production level after 2023.

Another problem is the concentration of SEMAFO's assets in Burkina Faso, a country that can hardly be marked as safe and politically stable. After considering the above-mentioned risks, I see a conservative 20% upside potential for SEMAFO's share price if the operations go well and the current gold price prevails. SEMAFO is a bet on the exploration potential and/or higher gold prices. The shares are worth considering, however, given the risks, SEMAFO should create only a relatively small part of an investment portfolio.

