Meridian Waste Solutions Can't Focus

The company is no longer a prudent use of time for investors.

There is a legitimate chance the non-binding offer is a ploy to avoid being de-listed.

Meridian Waste (OTCQB:MRDN), or it’s post-op name of Attis Solutions, is an intriguing tale. Unfortunately I have decided to no longer participate. Even just remotely covering the stock is not a good use of time for any long-term motivated investor.

I see no difficulty in covering a company that pivots, but the recent corporate actions of Attis solutions are not tenable corporate behavior and does not constitute a good use of non-daytrader time. The stock is too dangerous to short in terms of float, valuation, and technology-potential. In short the stock holds no clear potential, long or short.

The company has recently pivoted with technology focused on lignocellulose (as covered in my recent article). The deal looked solid, the technology looks promising, and the potential market large. Attis had even seen progress through a partnership with Florida citrus growers. The company looked to be actively improving from a quality standpoint. Very early-stage, but a serious enterprise.

The company recently announced an interest in buying a transactional virtual currency company.

I will be covering the implications, but the overall takeaway is that Attis Solutions has decided to focus their energy on a completely different enterprise (or are simply pumping the stock). For that reason (to put it in Shark Tank terms) I’m out.

The risk of de-listing does not entice me either.

What has occurred?

Meridian Waste recently published a press release titled “Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Industries to Acquire a Transactional Virtual Currency Company”. The press release is mostly dull corporate speak, but the basic premise is that Attis has decided to offer “a non-binding letter of intent to purchase a transactional-based virtual currency company”.

The currency and company has not been named. The official goal is to “[...] Provide Attis an opportunity to replace a significant portion of revenue and earnings from the proposed sale of its waste assets while allowing the Company to continue to focus on innovative technology”.

The offer states that the product has value since “many Fortune 500 companies accepting the currency for payments.”

The offer also states that Attis intends to be at the forefront of virtual currency adoption.

Why it’s bad news

There are several negative elements to the entire press release, but let us summarize them as:

Acquiring in a popular, but highly sophisticated area, as an inexperienced agent is not apt to produce high returns on capital. Early-stage pivots should focus on actually producing legitimate returns instead of diversifying their activities among several low cash-flow activities. A non-binding offer announcement without a name. Is the offer even legitimate?

The first point is quite obvious. Acquiring internet businesses in the late 1990’s (no matter the full legitimacy of the internet as a revolutionizing commercial force) for an unsophisticated buyer would not have been a long-term tenable corporate capital allocation strategy (even a short-term one). Blockchain can surely be a legitimate commercial force, but what are the odds that a tiny ex-waste company are going to outperform the billions of dollars allocated to funds whose sole purpose is blockchain technology? Even if Attis acquired good technology (big if) they would be unable to compete with the deep pockets and talent pool of bigger and better competitors.

The businesses are non-related to the extreme. No cross-selling, no shareable experience. Most overhead costs cannot be shared, but the administrative difficulties associated with more activities still remain. It takes great experience and commitment to revolutionize an industry (as Attis supposedly aims to do with their lignin). Energy that will now be used for the blockchain.

Above arguments are only true if the offer is legitimate. A non-binding offer to an anonymous company? There is little evidence that both parts are legitimately interested in a deal. There are no business fundamentals (as outlined above) and the offer is vague enough to dismiss at a later date.

The last argument brings us to the reason for this action.

Why did they do this? My expectations of forward corporate actions.

The decision to follow the current path at this exact time in the corporate life-cycle could be accidental, but let us assume that isn’t the case. Which threats are currently material for shareholders of Attis and what could potential solutions be?



The company is not expected to be “low-growth” so there is little risk of the shareholders being worried growth run-rate. The acquisition is not to "beef up" the growth outlook.

The company is, however, at risk of being de-listed. De-listing is obviously a negative for any shareholder-base. The notice was received in August 2017 and the measures enacted deemed insufficient in late February 2018. The risk is due to negative equity. The company is currently seeking a hearing with Nasdaq which temporarily halts the process of delisting.



If the deal is not enough to result in positive equity, optimizing for other attributes is obvious. A part of the review process is obviously market cap. At a market cap around ~15 million MRDN is at risk. It has been, repeatedly, in the news that low market cap companies entering the blockchain space witness tremendous stock-surges. Meridian stock has appreciated 20% since releasing the non-binding offer.

Why I’m out

If the deal goes through the implication is that the company has extremely poor capital allocation and a lack of focus on the core business.

If the deal is a ruse to keep the share price above a certain threshold, perhaps to raise equity, the actions would imply management using press releases to misguide investors.



Both are undeserving of proper investment attention.















