Biotech Forum: The Week Ahead

The biotech sector will try to bounce back from a brutal week in the overall market last week.

We have discontinued the Biotech Forum Daily Digests as of last week. One of the new formats we will be substituting is a Monday look at the week ahead for the biotech sector. These posts will include upcoming presentations, trial results and what is on the FDA calendar. We will also highlight a few short trading plays that seem prudent in the current market.

The market turned brutal late in the week. Thursday saw an over 700 point loss on the Dow. The market see-sawed on Friday before turning decisively down late in the day. All major indices added to the substantial losses from Thursday with the Dow losing close to 400 points and the NASDAQ posting better than a two percent loss yesterday. Escalating trade tensions, the consistent shuffling of high level cabinet positions in the administration and large new government spending package was a toxic brew for investors to overcome on the week.

Technology and Financials were particularly weak and posted significant losses on the week. Facebook's (FB) 12% fall this week certainly did not help overall market sentiment. Energy was the big 'winner' on the week, posting relatively flat performance. Biotech held up well for a 'high beta' part of the market but largely fell in line with the overall market.

Hopefully markets calm down in the weeks ahead and like the big decline in early February when investors feared rising interest rates (since stopped), this will turn out to be another buyable dip for investors.

So what's ahead for the sector in the week ahead? The FDA calendar continues to be light. BLINCYTO from Amgen (AMGN) has a PDUFA date Thursday to be hopefully approved to treat minimal residual disease in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

ImmunoGen (IMGN) is presenting Phase 1B dose escalation study data from its FORWARD II trial for its compound to treat ovarian cancer and relapsed endometrial cancer at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology annual meeting that runs today through Tuesday.

At that same conference on Monday, Tesaro (TSRO) will be presenting Phase I/II data for its compound Niraparib combined with Keytruda from Merck (MRK) against ovarian cancer.

Finally, Alynlam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) will present further data on its compound Patisiran in the treatment of Familial Amyloidotic Polyneuropathy(FAP) in Patients with ATTR. Top-line results from this Phase 3 study were released in September with endpoints met. The company has already filed a NDA and has a PDUFA date in mid-August with the FDA seeking approval.

My regular readers know that I have been using Buy-Write option strategiesfor 90% of the 'dry powder' I am deploying into the market on dips throughout most of 2018. The spike in volatility over the past two months makes this a good risk mitigation strategy. In addition, option premiums have risen as the result of the increase in volatility making this a more lucrative strategy now.

Today, we are going to quickly look at two biotech stocks that fell just over 10% last week in the markets worst weekly sell-off in over two years. Neither decline was the result of any significant news. Both stocks seem significantly undervalued here and great Buy-Write candidates right now to tee off the new trading week when markets reopen manana. Both equities are trading near 52-week lows as well.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) -

Market Cap: ~$2.8 Billion

Current Stock Price: $22.57 a share

52-Week High: $41.20 a share

52-Week Low: $22.35 a share

Why Undervalued?

The stock trades near its 52-week low despite the fact that Nuplazid sales continue to grow at a rapid clip. Nuplazid is approved for the psychosis found in approximately 40% of the Parkinson's population. This is potentially a billion dollar indication in itself. The company is also has trials going for two potential other indications that the drug is already seeing 'off label' use for which could expand Nuplazid's potential market greatly.

Source: Company Presentation

Analysts have been quiet on this name recently, but most have price targets in the high $40s to $50s. The consensus has Nuplazid sales roughly doubling into the $250 million level in FY2018.

Option Strategy: Use the September $25 call strikes to create a Net Debit order (stock price - minus option premium) of $19.50 to $20.00 a share.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) -

Market Cap: ~$540 million

Current Stock Price: $20.69 a share

52-Week High: $40.88 a share

52-Week Low: $19.48 a share

Why Undervalued?

The stock is down some 30% from highs earlier in 2018. The company's secondary drug candidate did fail a mid-stage trial earlier this month. However, it has two more indications it is being targeted at. In addition, its main drug candidate bardoxolone methyl is targeting four indications and just posted what look like are solid study results for one of them. This candidate should see two late stage trial results disclosed in the second half of this year which could be potential catalysts for the stock. For a look at the company's pipeline, just click here. Insiders also purchased tens of millions of dollars of additional shares in RETA in December of last year. Purchase prices ranged from the mid to high $20s, all of which made at substantially higher levels than where the stock is now trading.

Option Strategy: Use the November $22.50 call strikes to create a Net Debit order (stock price - minus option premium) of $17.00 to $17.50 a share.

And those are two option ideas to start off what hopefully will be a much better week for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long acad,alny,amgn,fb,reta,tsro.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.