Fibria: No Longer A Bidding War,  Merger Arbitrage Edition

The recent merger between Fibria (NYSE:FBR) and Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY) is probably the single largest corporate event in the last decade of Brazilian silviculture. Not necessarily the most groundbreaking, but the sheer size of the transaction will create a behemoth in both hectares, capacity, and financials.



In this edition we look at how the deal proceeded, the terms, the opportunity for arbitrage, and the several intricacies related to the deal. We look at the role of BNDES, the Paper Excellence offer, the Votorantim stake, and the other deal specifics.

Having an understanding of the offer allows us to discuss the opportunity for merger arbitrage and the position of the new firm.

I will cover the fundamentals in an upcoming article (the “Fundamental Purchase Edition”).

The Deal History

Like all good dramas the primary actors need to be introduced. The primary agents, besides the management teams, are:

The BNDES. The Brazilian development bank, mentioned in my industry overview.

Paper Excellence, the owner of Eldorado and many other pulp & paper companies. Also briefly mentioned in the industry overview.

Votorantim, an industrial conglomerate that owns a 29% stake in Fibria.

BNDES is primarily a political organization. The proof is the organization offering loans at roughly half the rate of the market. Their level of credit availability is determined through a political process with a material percentage of projects financed for socioeconomic reasons. BNDESpar (the investment arm of BNDES) is a major shareholder and BNDES is a creditor to both parties. BNDESpar has a 29% stake in Fibria and a 7% stake in Suzano.

Paper Excellence is a major player in the global pulp & paper space. The company already bought Eldorado (a major Brazilian operator) in 2017. Paper Excellence is owned by the family that controls APP (Asia Pulp & Paper). Paper Excellence has been on a global acquisition spree for several years, from Canada to Brazil and even France through associates. Paper Excellence is an extremely legitimate operator with deep ties to the Asian business community. APP was one of the first (non-Japanese) Asian companies to raise major capital through ADRs in the 1990’s. For an early history of APP I recommend this paper from Columbia Business School. The legitimacy of Paper Excellence is an important note for the narrative of this article. I do want to clarify that Paper Excellence is not a subsidiary of APP, but the same family has control of both entities (the Widjaja family).

1.1.2. The relationship between the agents.

There is an important to realize when dealing with Brazilian conglomerates: The government decides who wins. Credit from BNDES is a king-maker. Here is a quote from a recent Bloomberg article ("Brazil's Billionaires Got Cheap State Bank Loans for Their Companies") (only for Terminal subscribers):



“Votorantim’s steel and metals units also received rates as low as 3 percent for loans totaling 560 million reais.”

Looking at the average interest rates in Brazil it’s instantly clear that a 3% interest rate is a material competitive advantage.

To summarize, BNDES is the “big guy” in the room. Why? Because they supply the other agents with cheap loans and are major stakeholders in the merging partners.

1.2. The Timeline.

The initial report of a Fibria deal (with Paper Excellence) was announced on Seeking Alpha on the 12th of March, 2018. An intelligent analyst (sorry about missing that one, busy) could have noticed the change occurring around the 19th of February 2018. The reason was a routine “response to a press report”, the release is here. Below is the intro:

Suzano replied without commitment, but it’s clear that the rumors were somewhat spread as the stock rose 12% in the period:

The company kept receiving requests to comment on news, eventually leading to a “declaration” on the 9th of March, in a similar response to press news, that “there are discussions between The Company and Fibria.”.

The news prompted Paper Excellence to bid at 40 billion BRL. The bid had extremely punitive consequences if Paper Excellence fails to complete the deal properly. The shareholders of Fibria could expect more than 10% of the market cap (4 billion BRL) in fees if the transaction didn’t go through. The deal was an all-cash offer.

The deal was rejected as the controlling shareholders “judged the proposal lacked necessary funding”. The Suzano deal was announced on the 16th of March, 2018 (link) and confirmed the merger. The statement confirms that the controlling shareholders of Fibria (Votorantim and BNDES) along with Suzano agreed to combine the companies. The full deal is for 36 billion BRL, with a penalty of 750m for non-closure. That is to say, 4 billion less in valuation and 3250 million less in punitive measures than the Paper Excellence offer.

Before considering the “real” deal terms, let us briefly consider the intriguing set of events and what they entail.

1.3 Taking the Worst Deal.

There is an extremely clear point that cannot be reiterated enough:

It appears the controlling shareholders of Fibria do not care about minority shareholder interests.

The initial reaction would be to whine and bemoan the absolutely ridiculous state of corporate governance. Any economically motivated shareholder would have sold to Paper Excellence. If the deal had gone through, the payoff would have been higher. If the deal had not gone through (as they supposedly “expected”) the shareholders would earn a risk-free 10%. Twice the 2017 EBITDA in fees for the deal not passing. There are only two alternatives where the current reaction is the reasonable one.

Fibria is so undervalued that the shares in Suzano (part of the offer) constitute a far greater economic benefit. It is in the interest of the BNDES (and therefore its credit vassal Votorantim) to unify Brazilian silviculture for political or organizational reasons

It is the author's personal opinion that Fibria is a great asset, but the second point seems to be the most realistic (or at least cynical) take on current events.

Instead of whining about governance (it’s Brazil, the land of Petrobras. I was not expecting Buffett-esque governance practices from government affiliated companies.) let us instead look at what this information DOES imply.

The information implies that this deal is very, very safe. BNDES, a political organization at its core, decides to back a local consolidation instead of the economic alternative. For the uneducated that could impute a multitude of outcomes, but readers of Brazilian (and BNDES) corporate history know that this is “the playbook” (think back to the book chapter).

It also implies that BNDES is set to heavily invest in silviculture. We will look at the financial specifics in an upcoming article.

2.The Deal Specifics

The deal is fairly simple and incredibly complex. How come? Well, the offer is simple - the accounting is complex. It is a cash offer of 52.5 BRL per share (adjusted by CDI) along with 0.4611 shares of Suzano. At the current price, that is worth:



52.5 + (31.77 * .4611) = 52.5 + 14.65 = 67.15.

The offer can be “declined” and liquidated at book value instead. Book value is currently 14.5 billion BRL or approximately 26 BRL per share. The redemption offer is approximately 50% of the cash offered in the deal.

The complication is in the small sentence next to the cash price. CDI is not something frequently encountered, unless one is a Brazilian financial market adventurer. CDI is short of “Certificado de deposito interbancario”. The linguistically gifted can tell that the text roughly translates to an interbank-rate. Specifically the rate is the average interbank rate of Brazilian banks for a maturity of one day. The reason Brazilians use the CDI is due to their hyper-inflationary past and the short-termist troubles associated with such phenomena.

There are several (great) posts on how the CDI is calculated (my favorite). The government has repeatedly tried to discourage using the CDI (as it interferes with monetary policy). The CDI is currently at annual interest rates of ~650bps.



3. Merger Arbitrage

The price of Fibria stock is currently 63.68 BRL. The full price of the transaction is 67.15 BRL. The difference is 3.47 BRL (5.44% return). The transaction timeline (as shown in this document on page 12) is 4 months from the striking of the deal to the shareholder meeting and a projected “n” months till final closing.





If one was to commit to merger arbitrage. Specifically selling 46 shares of Suzano and buying 100 shares of Fibria to arbitrage the final purchase price and the current price, what would the returns look like?

If the deal closes in shortest amount of time possible the annualized returns equal 17.22% for the pure arbitrage with the CDI bonus of 6.5% per year. To be specific the 4 month return is:



(52.5 * 1.021) + 14.65 - 63.68 = 4.573

That is equivalent to a 7.18% return (a 23% annualized return). If the deal takes a year the return is:

(52.5 * 1.065) + 14.65 - 63.68 = 6.8825

Which is equivalent to a 10.8% return.

The primary question for profitability, then, are the frictional costs in shorting Suzano stock (needed for merger arbitrage) and handling Forex risk. Interactive brokers seem to indicate around 25,000 shares open for borrowing in the ADR. There's also the opportunity cost of collateral for the Suzano short.

4. Downside?

It is extremely unlikely that the Brazilian authorities stop the deal. Minority shareholders might object to not taking the Paper Excellence offer through legal action (a real risk), but that would only entail getting more cash in the end (if successful).

The real antitrust risk is from other international entities, like European and Chinese regulatory entities, who also have to approve the deal. Given the commodity-like nature of the business along with political interests it seems unlikely that either of the bodies will veto the deal. The riskiest geography is Europe. If so, the scenario is not so bleak:

If the deal doesn’t go through as a result of anti-trust laws there is still the possibility of the better Paper Excellence deal. As a shareholder of Fibria you will also be entitled to economic ownership of the 750 million BRL in punitive measures embedded in the contract.

The stock might retreat to 55 BRL (10-15% fall), but the Suzano short would probably fall down to previous levels of 22 BRL (33% drop). Even when weighing the relative sizes (100:46) of the positions the downside is fairly limited. The bear case is also unlikely.



In short, merger arbitrage seems quite profitable if one is able to acquire shorts at a low frictional cost and hedge Forex (or is a Brazilian local).

The pulp industry could implode, in which case the downside is huge. Given the size of the BNDES I do believe that financing is not an immediate problem. There are few (but such is always the case with black swan events) visible problems threatening the sector, but everything from political unrest to Chinese economic meltdowns could potentially disrupt the pulp environment.



There is a slight risk of 6 billion in bonds being called back due to a change-in-ownership clause, but the entity has 10 billion in cash ready for potential redemption demands (along with the protection of the BNDES).

