Basic Guide To Successful Investing - Part IV

“Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world! He who understands it, earns it…he who doesn’t…pays it.” – Albert Einstein

I want to begin with a few hypothetical examples to illustrate this concept and then I will include a real life example to solidify the importance of this concept in your mind. Most people who have saved over the course of their lives will tell you that the first $100,000 is the hardest. Actually, it is the first of any amount that is difficult no matter what it is because the hard part is getting started and the second hardest part is remaining consistent. So, I will start with a simple example of how you can get to $25,000 in a reasonable time with a household income starting at $31,200. That is where a young man close to me started out of college so it offers a close resemblance to reality.

Here are the assumptions. Starting out on the bottom rung in a supervisory position at $31,200 per year (about $15 per hour) with expectations of five percent annual increases in earnings per year throughout a career. Many people do much better than this (I did) and many people do not do as well. I just wanted to begin with something that represents an average income and career. The company offers a 401K plan but does not match employee contributions.

Assumptions about savings by the employee: contributes 5 percent to 401K in first year, 7.5 percent in second year, and 10 percent of wages earned in each year thereafter; opens a Roth IRA and contributes $3,500 in the first two years, then the maximum allowed by law of $5,500 per year thereafter. I realize that it may take a lot of people longer to reach those maximums but that is basically what I did when my salary was similar and we lived in Arlington, Virginia with a newborn baby. I was earning about $35,000 and my wife was working part time while caring for our baby and earning about $8,000. We had just bought a house for $220,000 and the budget was very tight, but we somehow always found a way so save about 25 percent of our gross income every year. Realistic for some or not, I know it can be done because we did it.

Assumptions about total return: average of 7 percent per year compounded tax deferred. This will vary from year to year and, while the long-term average is somewhat higher, I believe this level is well within reach over the next decade if you follow the rules I will outline later in the series.

Here is a table that show the progress toward the first goal (or milestone) of $25,000.

Year Added/Yr. to IRA Average Gain IRA Yr.-end Balance Added/Yr. to 401K Average Gain 401K Yr.-end Balance Total Balance 1 $3,500 $245 $3,745 $1,560 $109 $1,669 $5,414 2 $3,500 $262 $7,507 $2,457 $117 $4,243 $11,750 3 $5,500 $526 $13,533 $3,440 $297 $7,980 $21,513 4 $5,500 $947 $19,980 $3,612 $559 $12,150 $32,130

Here you see how slowly it accumulates in the beginning and how the balance starts to get a little more interesting each year. If everything goes smoothly (which it won’t) you will accumulate $25,000 in about 3.3 years. Depending upon how your investments and how much you can commit to save each year, it may take a year or two longer or it may take less time to reach that first milestone. But if you never start you may never reach it.

One key aspect to the 401K plan is that it can be taken out of your paycheck automatically. It is easier to stay on course with a payroll deduction plan. If you need to choose to do one or the other I would suggest contributing the maximum to the 401K first. It comes out before taxes so it reduces your tax burden and that should make it a little easier. Plus, if your employer does match all or a portion of your contribution, which many do, your earnings will be much higher.

My former employer matched my contribution up to the first five percent of my salary. That means I was earning a 50 percent return in the first year on each contribution. That can really supercharge your retirement savings plan! It is hard to find a guaranteed 50% return on an investment anywhere else.

Now, I want to add a few more rows to that table and show you how long it takes to reach the next milestone of $50,000. I’ll pick up with where we left off and repeat year four.

Year Added/Yr. to IRA Average Gain IRA Yr.-end Balance Added/Yr. to 401K Average Gain 401K Yr.-end Balance Total Balance 4 $5,500 $947 $19,980 $3,612 $559 $12,150 $32,130 5 $5,500 $1,399 $26,879 $3,792 $851 $16,793 $43,672 6 $5,500 $1,881 $34,260 $3,982 $1,176 $21,951 $56,211

If we round a little and do the math we find that it takes only 2.2 years to accumulate the second $25,000 to hit the $50,000 milestone. Notice that it took only 2/3 the amount of time that the first $25,000 took to accumulate. That is because your money was working for you; and that is the magic of compound interest.

I want to add a few more columns to further illustrate how it works. The assumptions remain the same but now your savings will literally begin to carry more and more of the load. Once again, I will begin by including the last year from the previous table for continuity.

Year Added/Yr. to IRA Average Gain IRA Yr.-end Balance Added/Yr. to 401K Average Gain 401K Yr.-end Balance Total Balance 6 $5,500 $1,881 $34,260 $3,982 $1,176 $21,951 $56,211 7 $5,500 $2,398 $42,158 $4,181 $1,537 $27,668 $69,827 8 $5,500 $2,951 $50,609 $4,390 $1,937 $33,995 $84,605 9 $5,500 $3,543 $59,652 $4,610 $2,380 $40,985 $100,637

$100,000 in savings. It may take ten or twelve or it may take fewer years depending upon market conditions, your investment selections and whether or not you had to deal with emergencies and setbacks along the way. But consistency in the part that you can control, adding a planned amount every year, will get you there eventually.

I want you to notice something that occurred in year nine. If you look in the columns labeled Average Gain and add the two together, your total is $5,922, or over 58 percent of your total contributions for the year. Your money is beginning to pull its weight and it gets even better as time passes. The keys to investing are consistency, compounding and time (patience). Add in selectivity and you may be able to beat the average returns in the tables. I will get into that part of investing in some of the later in the series.

One last look at the progression to get to $200,000 from $100,000. Remember that it took nine years to reach the first hundred grand. Let’s see how long the second one takes.

Year Added/Yr. to IRA Average Gain IRA Yr.-end Balance Added/Yr. to 401K Average Gain 401K Yr.-end Balance Total Balance 9 $5,500 $3,543 $59,652 $4,610 $2,380 $40,985 $100,637 10 $5,500 $4,176 $69,328 $4,840 $2,869 $48,694 $118,021 11 $5,500 $4,853 $79,681 $5,082 $3,409 $57,184 $136,865 12 $5,500 $5,578 $90,758 $5,336 $4,003 $66,523 $157,282 13 $5,500 $6,353 $102,611 $5,603 $4,657 $76,783 $179,394 14 $5,500 $7,183 $115,294 $5,883 $5,375 $88,041 $203,335

It only took another five years instead of nine! Now look at the total annual estimated gains in year 14. We added $11,383 to savings but our money earned $12,558 for us, 110 percent of the amount saved in the year. By the time we hit $300,000 our money should be increasing our balance by 55 percent more than our savings.

Finally, I want to include another table that summarizes how long, on average, it should take this young man (or woman) who is just start out in life to reach the $1 million milestone with the approximate (average) number of years it should take to attain each new milestone, adding $100,000 for each interval.

Milestones 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5 th 6th Yrs. to reach 3.3 2.2 3.5 5 3.5 2.6 Targets $25,000 $50,000 $100,000 $200,000 $300,000 400,000 Milestones 7th 8th 9th 10th 11th 12th Yrs. to reach 2.3 2 1.8 1.5 1.4 1.2 Targets $500,000 $600,000 $700,000 $800,000 $900,000 $1,000,000

Add all the years to reach each milestone from one to the next from $100,000 to $1 million and we get an estimated 21.3 years. It takes nine years to reach $100,000 and then another 21.3 to add another $900,000. That adds up to just over 30 years. If you start right out of college you could be a millionaire by the time you reach 52! Funny how that works out to how old I was when I retired, isn’t it? Unfortunately, I cannot claim to have followed this plan to the letter because I started later and I really did not comprehend the power of compound interest until later in life. Live and learn. But, if you are reading this, hopefully this concept has burned the importance of compound interest into your brain. It really does work! It is how the rich get rich and then get richer.

I promised a real life example so let me use a stock that I have owned and show how compounding works in the real world. Let me make this very clear, though, that this example does not represent a recommendation to buy this stock at the current price. 3M has been paying a dividend without interruption for 100 years and has increased the dividend in each of the last 59 consecutive years. It is a great company and has rewarded investors well in the past but at the time of this writing appears to be overvalued by my estimation. But, right now we are looking back. I will explain how I look forward in a later article of this series.

One could have bought 3M (MMM) at year-end 1986 (about 31 years ago) for $116.62. It trades currently for a price of about $215. That doesn’t sound so great at face value but there are two factors we need to add into the picture. First the stock has split two for one three times since 1986, so if an investor had bought 100 shares for $116.62 ($11,662) in December 1986 and had held them this whole time s/he would now own 800 shares valued at $172,000. It’s starting to sound pretty good now isn’t it? But wait – there’s more!

We need to include the dividends that have been paid over the last 31 years by the company. If you just collect all those dividends and did nothing with them you would have another $43,702 on top of the appreciation for a total of $176,462. As a matter of fact you would have received a total of $3,760 in dividends just in 2017 alone. That works out to a yield on the original investment of over 32 percent.

Now, if you had reinvested all those dividends at the time of receipt you would have even more shares and you’d be collecting even more dividends every year now. You would now own a total of about 1,400 shares instead of 800 and your initial investment would have turned into approximately $301,000. All from one initial investment of $11,662, reinvesting the dividends and 30 years of patience.

That is the true power of compound interest, the eighth wonder of the world!

Friedrich Algorithm Opinion on 3M

Source: Ask Friedrich

3M is overvalued at the current price and is rated a hold by Friedrich. But the ratios and valuation may change throughout the course of 2018 as we see the impact of tax reform integrated into results. It should have a positive implications. We shall see to just what extent as the year progresses.

To end I must state that past returns are not indicative of future returns on any particular stock or even the markets in aggregate. That is why I kept the expected return at 7% in my earlier illustration. It feels much better to set goals a little lower than you’d like but achievable and then surpass those goals than it does to set lofty goals and fall short.

I should also state that while 3M has been a solid performer in that past it may not achieve similar results in the future. The example was meant to be a real-life illustration of how compounding works. It also illustrates that since 3M was already a large company in 1986 it is not necessary to find small and micro capitalization companies to realize huge gains over the long term. What it takes is a solid plan, consistent execution and lots of patience.

