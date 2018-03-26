April Seasonality Summary For Gold, WTI, And Stocks

Softs: Sugar’s typical March weakness materialized this year. Cocoa is one of the best performing commodities in 2018.

Metals: May and June have historically been weak months in silver, platinum has stuck to its seasonal trends so far in 2018, and palladium is still in backwardation.

Grains: Contango in corn futures has recently decreased, making it less costly to roll front-month long exposure. Oat futures have closely tracked their 5-year seasonal average this year.

Financials: 12-month momentum is positive in JPY/USD, meaning long-term trend followers are biased to the long side. April has historically been a very strong month for the S&P 500.

Energies: Q1 has historically been a very strong period for WTI crude oil and heating oil. April has had the highest average monthly performance for WTI.

This is my weekly update that covers seasonal trends and the term structure of futures contracts. All of the below data and graphs come from my Commodity Seasonality website. The website is completely free, and I use Seeking Alpha as my sole outlet for weekly recap articles. I break down the updates by asset class, so let's get started.

Energy Futures Seasonality

March through April has historically been a very positive period for WTI crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO). In fact, April has had the highest average monthly performance over the past two decades.

The WTI crude oil futures curve is in backwardation. Backwardation is when contracts further out in time are priced lower than contracts closer to expiration. Backwardation benefits traders with long exposure, while contango detracts from returns. Most people are familiar with the concept of contango in VIX futures, where VIX futures further out in time are typically priced higher than the front-month contract. The same concept applies here.

This is important because most investors get commodity exposure through long-only commodity indices like the Bloomberg Commodity Index (tracked by BCOM) or the Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (tracked by GSG). Energy futures typically make up the majority of these indices. Contango is a headwind for long commodity exposure since there’s a "negative roll yield" over time. Since WTI futures are in backwardation, investors who are long commodities benefit from the monthly roll process.

January and February have historically been weak months for natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG), and 2018 stuck to these seasonal trends.

Heating oil (NYSEARCA:UHN) seasonality is quite similar to WTI crude oil. A bulk of the positive seasonality is found in the first quarter.

And here’s another view of heating oil seasonality. All of my seasonality data is for a front-month roll-adjusted position based on the contract with the highest open interest. This is because most commodity investors/traders target the most liquid front month contract.

Financial Futures Seasonality

Like in WTI crude, April has been the month with the highest average performance in S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) futures.

The Japanese yen (NYSEARCA:FXY) has quickly appreciated against the US dollar. The Japanese currency is regarded as a safe haven asset, typically catching a bid as financial market volatility increases. 12-month momentum is positive for the currency pair. 12-month momentum is a long-term trend following metric, so a positive reading means long-term trend followers are currently biased to the long side in JPY/USD.

EUR/USD (NYSEARCA:FXE) rose in January and February, two months where the currency has typically been weak.

Seasonality in the US 30-year Treasury bond (NYSEARCA:TLT) turns positive in May, and peaks in August.

Grain Futures Seasonality

Wheat (NYSEARCA:WEAT) has retraced a portion of its 2018 gains. All three seasonality averages tend to trend down over time. This is because the front section of the wheat futures curve has typically been in contango, making it expensive for traders to constantly roll a long position.

Soybean oil, like wheat, also spends a lot of time in contango as the middle plot in the graph below shows.

May through September has historically been a weak period for soybean oil.

June has had the lowest average monthly performance in rice futures.

Oat futures have closely tracked their 5-year seasonal average in 2018.

Metal Futures Seasonality

May and June have been historically weak months for silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) futures.

Platinum (NYSEARCA:PLTM) has also mirrored its 5-year seasonal average.

Palladium (NYSEARCA:PALL) remains the only precious metal contract in backwardation.

The next few months have historically been choppy for gold (NYSEARCA:BAR). The next positive period typically comes in August and September.

Here’s the seasonal outlook for copper (NYSEARCA:JJC). July has had the highest average monthly performance over the past twenty years.

Soft Commodities Seasonality

Sugar (NYSEARCA:SGG) is typically very weak in March, and this year was no exception.

Lumber’s 12-month momentum is positive and the commodity’s term structure is still in substantial backwardation.

Coffee (NYSEARCA:JO) futures have typically exhibited weak performance over the next few months.

A significant trend is underway in cocoa (NYSEARCA:NIB) futures. The commodity is up nearly 30% year-to-date.

Commodity Seasonality Conclusion

That wraps up coverage of individual contracts. I'll close with my most important charts.

First, let's look at the 20-year average monthly performance numbers for the month of April. The best-performing contracts have historically been soybeans (NYSEARCA:SOYB), the S&P 500, and copper. The worst performers have been orange juice, oats, and sugar.

Here's a snapshot of the current amount of contango or backwardation for each contract I track. I compare the contract with the highest open interest to the contract with the third-highest open interest. Cotton (NYSEARCA:BAL), lumber, and rice are in the highest amount of backwardation. Natural gas, wheat, and corn (NYSEARCA:CORN) are in the highest amount of contango.

And these are the 12-month roll-adjusted momentum numbers for each contract. Lumber, palladium, and WTI crude oil have been the top performers over the past twelve months. Sugar, orange juice, and coffee have been three of the weaker commodities.

I hope you've found this article to be useful. It's meant to cut down on your research time and save you some money.

