Procter & Gamble: $75 Should Mark The Bottom

Opportunity may be brewing in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) as shares have declined at a steep clip since the company announced its most recent quarterly earnings numbers. The chart illustrates that we have dropped from above the $92 handle all the way back to around the $77 handle at present. Furthermore if Friday's trading (23rd of March) stays above the intra-day low of $76.41 the previous day, then we will have our daily swing low (see below). A swing in P&G I feel is important considering how far under the 200 day moving average we are at present.

This article is on picking up a quality dividend stock on the cheap and how we would carry out our research accordingly. Shares have dropped from $92 to under $76 in the space of less than two months. That's a sizable drop in a company with a $200 billion market cap and is our first calling card. The yield has now spiked to 3.5% which again is significant for a large cap company

So that's the first that has come to mind with relation in Procter & Gamble. The second thing is the sentiment numbers. From the chart below, we can see that sentiment has now dropped below the excessive pessimistic area of around 20. We're actually at 13 at present which is a prime buying area. Why is this important? Because sooner rather than later the stock is going to run out of sellers. Ultimately when a dividend growth stock gets left for dead, buyers eventually step in and sentiment rises once more. So a rise in long term sentiment here will probably concur with a daily swing low or a weekly swing low in the shares.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

Proctor & Gamble is a proven dividend growth stock which has increased its dividend every year now for over 60 years. This is tangible information. No-one knows how the company will perform going forward. What we do know though is how the company has performed in the past. And this definitely, in my opinion, gives investors an insight on how well the company can perform going forward. It's far safer researching a long play where the stock in question is coming from a sound base with respect to the income statement, the balance sheet, and the cash flow statement.

So I look at these figures very closely to see if I can find any trends that could derail a potential long play in P&G at present. Now if we look at the revenue figures, we can see they have gone from $81 billion in 2008 to a trailing 12-month average presently of $65 billion. So this means they have dropped around $16 billion over the past decade or so. We use a trailing 12 month average because P&G finishes its fiscal year in mid-year. However for our research, these numbers instead of year end figures are sufficient.

Now what investors need to recognize here is that P&G totally streamlined its business operations there over the last few years in that it exited many product lines as the margins were simply not there. Instead P&G has decided to concentrate on its core products, update them more regularly, and put more money behind them.

From a brand perspective, gross margins have remained definitely intact, which is crucial despite the overhauling of the product lines in recent times. We're still at almost 50%. Yes, we've dropped a tad, but look at how the operating margins, for example have risen over the last three years where the most change has taken place. They've gone from 15.6% to 21% over a trailing 12-month average. This percentage was actually expected to be much higher in the company's most recent quarter, which is why the shares sold off so much, but still, we're working off a much higher base now than we had over the last five years.

I can see this growing, which we will see from the estimates going forward. The market wants to see growth, growth in margins, growth in earnings, and growth in top-line revenue. The market will reward any stock that can convince it that these key metrics are going to grow. So yes, there might have been some decline here from 2016 to 2017, but the averages are moving north now with respect to the top-line as $66.25 billion ($1.19 billion increase) is expected to be reported this year. I think it's only a matter of time between operating margins do the same.

With respect to the dividend, I like to look at the interest coverage ratio which compares the EBITDA which is the pre-tax profits of the company to the interest payments on the debt. As we can see it's at 32.29 at present which means that the company's pre-tax profits are 32 times what the company needs to pay out in interest payments. This is a vital metric when looking to see if a company can afford its dividend irrespective of dividend growth rates. I like to see this at least over 15.

Also from a balance sheet perspective, the net debt to equity ratio is an attractive 0.42. What this means is that the interest-bearing debt of the company only makes up 42% of the company's equity. The price to earnings ratio here is 20.2 and the company's five-year average is 23. This means that shares are trading from 20 times their earnings as opposed to an average of 23 of the last five years. I like also that analysts's earnings projections have been rising of late rising plus the respectable 7%+ annual average earnings growth they are predicting over the next 5 years or so. Investors who have a long term horizon would do well to start scaling in at these levels.





