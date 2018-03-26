Brazilian Paper & Pulp Industry Overview

This article focuses on the paper and pulp industry as an overview before trying to understand the companies in-depth. Relevant companies are Klabin (OTCPK:KLBAY), Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY), and Fibria (NYSE:FBR). (The latter two companies are merging. The announcement was post-writing, but all information is still relevant.)

We are interested in what the industry produces, its current size, domestic versus foreign demand, growth projections within industry verticals, competition, and many other issues.

A Brief History:

Silviculture, the growing and cultivation of trees, in Brazil primarily started in the 1950’s. The industry was kickstarted by the BNDES (the development bank of Brazil). Silviculture was one of the five “priority areas” for investment and development for the Brazilian government in the late 50’s which was demonstrated through several eucalyptus pulp projects.



The industry started with firm regulatory support and was further strengthened by a tax reform in 1966 that permitted investments in forest plantations as tax deductible. The tax reform led to broad investments in Eucalyptus and pine trees resulting in an expansion of forest base from 500,000 hectares in 1965 to 4,500,000 hectares in 1985.

The first 20 years were spent learning and implementing. Regulatory bodies such as the Brazilian Institute of Forestry development (NYSEARCA:IBDF) and the National Center of Forest Research (NYSEARCA:CNPF) came into being to support the development of silvicultural knowledge.

Having learnt the primary lessons of silviculture and with regulatory support the industry began to consolidate and implement effectivity measures. Productivity of eucalyptus plantations tripled and pine productivity doubled during the period from 1985 to 2000.

The maturity of the industry combined with the favorable climate and experience led to Brazil truly beginning to compete internationally around 2004. Exports almost doubled over the next 10 years, primarily driven by pulp. The ability to compete in the international market attracted capital that led to further effectivity measures in production, logistics, and biotechnology.

Why Brazil?

The reason to invest in Brazilian silviculture is quite simple. Brazil has the highest forest productivity in the world and the greatest potential for expanding productivity.

Source.





The advantages are driven by a favorable soil and climate conditions which are obviously hard to replicate (inherent competitive advantage). The soil and climate, combined with government tax & credit incentives, led to the creation of enormous and technologically advanced organizations that act as forerunners in adoption and development of forestry technology. The country is not landlocked either, thus providing excellent access to international markets. The high level of forest productivity leads to incredible economics of density where a pulp plant with capacity of 1.5 million tons per year would require 720,000 hectares in Sweden, but only 140,000 Hectares in Brazil. The associated management costs, opportunity cost of land, and logistic difficulties pose a significant barrier to competing with the forest productivity of Brazilian forests.

Even better Brazil also has unparalleled capacity for forest productivity enhancement.

The competitive advantages of Brazilian forestry are not easily replicable.

Why (not) Brazil?

The primary reason to avoid Brazilian silviculture is the rising cost-environment driven by three primary factors.

Regulation:

Confusing and complex regulation (along with corruption) is a problem for most of Brazilian industry. Bureaucracy and unnecessary frictional costs (corruption) decrease international advantages.

Two other regulations are specifically related to silviculture. First of all companies with “a majority share of foreign capital” are limited on possible land-area ownership. The rule limits the supply of capital and therefore increases cost-of-capital. Additionally the industry needs special approval from regulatory bodies for several process areas including acquisition of land.

2. Infrastructure:

Brazil has sub-par infrastructure when compared to many competing global producers. Most forestry companies have an average hauling distance of over 60 kilometers and as such logistics remain a material cost of production.

3. Resource availability.

Import tariffs are high in Brazil and energy costs have been in excess of global competition. Water-availability has also recently become an issue.

The disadvantages of Brazilian forestry on the international scene are very material, but are also impermanent in nature. Deregulation, reduced corruption, efficient reuse processes, and infrastructure investments would strengthen the competitive position of Brazil.

The readers opinion on changes in competitive advantages and disadvantages will be an important component when choosing which vertical to invest in. Specifically as an answer to the question “Pulp or Paper”?





Pulp versus Paper:

There are obviously differences in processes, diversity, and characteristics of each product, but there are also important end-market and financial differences between each product.

We will start with the concrete differences and move on to the financial differences.

For the total beginners: Pulp is the feedstock of paper. To be more specific it is the mid-stage between wood and paper. Pulp can be produced in a multitude of ways, most commonly chemical (70% of output) and mechanically (30% of output).

Technical differences:

Pulp is made by removing lignin (a component of wood) while maintaining the fibers. This can be done by using chemicals to dissolve the lignin or by applying mechanical energy to cause the fibers to break away.

In mechanical pulping the primary cost difference is the high energy consumption. The yield is much higher (95%), and the resulting paper is usually weak. The overall production cost of mechanical pulping is lower, but the resulting paper is weaker and less opaque.

The chemical pulping is completely different in many respects. The process entails around half the wood dissolving into black liquor, which can be reused as fuel. This leads to chemical pulping being much less energy-costly (some pulp mills are net energy producers), but the yield being much lower as well. Chemical pulping produces higher quality (strength/brightness) paper, but has a higher cost. The higher strength of chemical pulping leads to boxes often being chemical pulp while mechanical pulp is often used in newsprint and magazines. The vast majority of Brazilian pulp is chemically produced.

Chemical (kraft) pulp can be bleached for several variants of paper. Kraft pulp is actually dark brown post-production, but chlorine dioxide can be used for making bright-white paper (and other colors).

The obvious conclusion is that the price of energy and access to wood (yield-wise) drives different cost structures, but also that demand for certain types of paper will not translate directly to manufacturers unless their mills and factories can produce said pulps and papers.

Paper can also be made from recycled pulp which is more relevant in Europe. Recyclate pulp has many issues, but its effect on global demand is a complex topic. To put it succinctly there are disadvantages to using recyclate and the operation is not entirely efficient, therefore virgin pulp can (logically) not be removed from the process unless demand drops materially.

The other product produced is paper. Paper is made by taking the pulpwood (dried, if in a non-integrated mill) and subjecting it to a long process involving large amounts of water, additives (clay, chalk, others), drying, suction, and pressure. The cost of water is being reduced every year as the industry attempts to refine their recycling capabilities.

From an investment perspective It is clear that an integrated mill, or simply a paper producer, is more reliant on access to water.

Paper can then be coated, but that is outside our primary investment objective.

2. Financial differences:

There is also a difference in the financial profiles of pulp and paper.

Pulp is primarily exported while paper is driven by internal demand. In quantitative terms ~70% of pulp is exported whereas only 24% of paper is exported. There is still paper imported and the trade balance is still positive, but paper is primarily driven by internal demand whereas pulp is partly external.

Paper Consumption in Brazil. Source.



The export market for Brazilian pulp is primarily constituted of China and the EU with growth driven by China and partly North America.

The export market for Brazilian Pulp - Source.

The paper exports are primarily Argentina.

While this is seemingly a small fact it has immense importance for the choice of investment entity. If the competitive advantages strengthen and/or the disadvantages diminish then pulp exporters should be the preferred choice of investment. If there is a belief in regulation, infrastructure, and other costs remaining stable or increasing in comparison to global peers then the internal paper market is safer as the competition will also be hampered by the same disadvantages. It could be posited that the choice between pulp and paper is the choice between trust in Chinese stability or Brazilian growth (relative to expectations).

Understanding the evolution in competitive advantages and disadvantages (and the ability of the Brazilian market to import more paper) should be of prime importance in choosing an investment vehicle.

Softwood versus Hardwood:

There is another important difference of product characteristics when investing in pulp.

There are a multitude of tree sorts, but they are generally categorized into either hardwood or softwood.

Hardwood trees are sorts such as aspen, oak, birch, maple, and eucalyptus. Softwood trees are sorts such as spruce, fir, and pine.

Both eucalyptus (hardwood) and pine (softwood) grow in Brazil. Around 72% of the silviculture base is eucalyptus and 22% is pine (pinus). Klabin is the only public owner of non-hardwood wood in Brazil.

The primary technical difference is the length of the fibers. Softwood trees have fibers around 3 mm in length whereas hardwood typically average around 1mm. The differences lead to differing end-product features. Hardwood is generally opaque and smooth whereas softwood is stronger.



Paper is made using different blends of softwood and hardwood, but the importance of knowing which wood pulp the forest base is relates to the targeted end-markets. Hardwood is proper for tissues and can be used for writing and printing papers. Softwood is more suited for shipping containers, grocery bags, and corrugated boxes.

Eucalyptus is the tree of choice for Brazilian silviculture. The tree has many specifics, but a few standout facts are that they use a lot of water, have short rotations (8 years), and usually constitute fire hazards.





Growth verticals:





The growth of paper is not uniformly distributed. As one might imagine several types of packaging are on the rise while certain papers (and their associated pulps) are in decline. The situation is made increasingly complex by decreasing demand opening up excess supply in certain sectors (e.g. hardwood pulp used for newspapers will now be available as supply for mixing writing paper).

With that in mind, the following are visual descriptions of the major growth verticals in paper.

Growth on the y-axis, Size on the x-axis (Source). There are three important areas.

(Brazilian) Domestic paper demand growth for paper-producing companies, Important for paper producers:

Foreign pulp demand (through paper growth) by both market and type, Important for pulp producers:

Region demand growth. Important for pulp sellers and portfolio exposure:





The “secret” to using these charts is to understand how each paper-product is made (softwood/hardwood mix, quality importance) and align that with the type of output produced by each corporate entity. We will look at organic growth through this lens in an upcoming article.

Total market numbers:



In tons the total market size is ~422 million tons of fiber consumption per year.

59% (249m) of that is from recycled fiber and the remaining 41% is from pulp (173m). As previously discussed recyclate cannot eliminate virgin pulp in a growing market.

The pulp is 16% mechanically generated (27m) and 84% chemically generated (146m). We are focused on the chemically generated when looking at Brazil.

The chemical pulp is either generated from integrated mills (in which case it is not competing supply-wise with most of our companies), this amounts to 58% (84m). Market pulp is 42% (62m tons). Given the relative sizes of integrated mills versus market pulp it is prudent to be up-to-date on the largest integrated operators.

That market pulp is 46% softwood (28m ton) and 54% hardwood (34m ton). If we are looking at Klabin we consider softwood and hardwood, the other companies we look at hardwood.

Within Hardwood Eucalyptus occupies 73% of the hardwood market, which equals 24 million ton.

In numbers the general price level of “Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp” (BHKP) has been around 800 usd/ton this year. Simple math would indicate that the hardwood pulp market is approximately worth 27.2 billion in revenues per year. Eucalyptus’ market size being around 19.2 billion USD.

We will look in-depth at the qualitative stats of Fibria, Klabin, and Suzano, but as an example their combined pulp capacity is equal to 12 million tons per year with the majority being hardwood eucalyptus pulp which would equal a market size of 10 billion USD. The current TTM revenues (with BHKP prices admittedly averaging 818 for the majority of the year) equal ~9.4 billion USD. It would not be entirely accurate to use these numbers as capacity indicators as both Forex, softwood being a component, and oscillating prices induce a lot of noise. The primary difference would be the "netting" out of the approximately 70$ USD for transportation, depending on geography. The net price has risen throughout the year, obfuscating the results as well.

The major players market share:

[Authors note: Simply add Suzano and Fibria together. While the deal has not closed, the odds are heavily in favor.]

Brazil is home to the biggest hardwood pulp producer, Fibria, in the world. In terms of overall pulp Brazil has a fairly oligopolistic industry structure.

Brazilian pulp capacity, source.

The four largest companies are Eldorado, Fibria, Klabin and Suzano. Eldorado is owned by Paper Excellence (acquired in 2017, article) while the other 3 are public. Paper Excellence is an interesting entity I cover in my upcoming article on the Fibria-Suzano merger.

Both Fibria and Eldorado focus on BHKP while Klabin and Suzano are more diversified in paper (for both) and softwood (Klabin).

Dual drivers of return, assets and operations:



There is another important aspect to keep in mind. There are two drivers of returns from paper companies. Appreciation of biological assets and operation returns. Trees growing 7% a year automatically yield extra if the facility is not operating at peak deforestation capacity. The trees can still appreciate in value if the end-products do as well or through regulatory changes allowing a broader buying base. The key determinants in deciding whether biological assets will drive extra returns are:





Is the company operating at peak capacity in terms of sustainability/deforestation? (Check sustainability reports, etc.) If not, how much are the forests outgrowing use? How fast are the trees growing? Fairly simple question. How are the biological assets accounted for? Fairly difficult question. Discount rates and methods are given in annual reports.

Addendum:

There are potentially hundreds of topics to cover when discussing pulp and paper, but we have now covered the differences between pulp (mechanical and chemical, softwood and hardwood) and paper. We have also looked at the verticals, end-markets, competitive disadvantages and advantages along with what all these things imply for investing.

My hope is that this article underlined how a view on Brazil versus the rest of the world can determine pulp versus paper, a focus on packaging versus writing paper can determine softwood, hardwood, chemical, and mechanical as part of the process. These views all have to be checked against vertical growth, but the goal of this edition was to show the diversity of market exposure one can gain through the intelligent use of market analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.