Arena's APD371 For $14 Billion Dollar Pain Market

Arena’s (ARNA) APD371 is targeting the global visceral pain market that is expected to reach $14 Billion by 2024, driven by the increasing geriatric population globally. Increasing prevalence and incidence of visceral pain and rising awareness regarding the same is projected to drive market growth over the forecasted period. I am 90% confident after analyzing the information available that Arena’s APD371 will be successful in the clinical trial expected to report results in Q2 2018. APD371 is a full agonist of CB2 unlike earlier compounds that failed, which were only partial agonists. According to in-vitro and in-vivo trials there are no internalization issues for the CB2 receptor with APD371 (unlike with partial agonists of CB2 that failed). Scientific studies have already established that agonists targeting CB2 receptors have been proposed as therapies for the treatment or management of a range of painful conditions, including acute pain, chronic inflammatory pain, osteoarthritic joint pain, and neuropathic pain. This study shows that marijuana (NYSE:THC) may be having a similar effect that APD371 would have. If APD371 succeeds, as I believe it will, it can prove to be worth more than Ralinepag and Etrasimod combined, but ARNA will need to prove the compound in a longer study and with more patients. As a CB2 agonist, I firmly believe APD371 will also work as an anti-fibrotic compound (preventing and treating Fibrotic diseases). Fibrosis is a real unmet medical need, and a huge market by itself (regardless of being an analgesic drug). The following safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic study was reported by Arena:

The Etrasimod Phase II data was stellar and very promising multi-billion dollar compound, especially because it can result in treating up to 80 different inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. However, Arena has more valuable drugs in the pipeline such Ralinepag, which is an orphan drug candidate entering Phase III for pulmonary arterial hypertension (NYSE:PAH). Arena’s drug called APD371 takes center stage next, in Q2 2018, which is in Phase II for pain associated with Crohn's disease. APD371 is a CB2 receptor agonist, which means the molecule acts on a natural receptor in the body that is an inflammatory pain regulator affecting peripheral CNS without crossing the BBB (Blood Brain Barrier). Interesting to note, in a recent interview, CEO Amit Munshi emphasized that Arena’s drug is completely synthetically engineered, the drug acts on the CB2 receptor like cannabis (THC). We know the world has seen a desperate need for new pain medications to reduce dependency on dangerous opioids, and in animal models APD371 was as efficient as Morphine. In Phase I Arena was able to reach even higher than needed dosages without adverse effects.

In conclusion, investors need to appreciate the enormous potential of APD371 the APD371 drug candidate and see why Arena is my favorite biotechnology stock for 2018. Investors would be wise to follow the developments closely and take a full position in Arena’s stock before the APD371 trial run-up occurs. Arena is significantly undervalued given the progression of two drug candidates addressing multi-billion dollars markets and a third drug candidate on deck in Q2 2018 (in addition to more than $600 million in cash on hand). I have reason to believe ARNA like the bidding war with Receptos, is holding out for $250 per share from the likes of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Navartis (NVS), Pfizer Inc. (PFE), Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD), and AstraZeneca plc (AZN). CEO Munshi said in a conference call this month, that it could commercialize both Ralinepag and Etrasimod without a partner, which is a clear message to potential acquirers that their bids need to be substantially higher for any chance to acquire the best in class compounds (Ralinepag seems to be best in disease orally available drug). I see a bidding war brewing in the not too distant future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNA.

