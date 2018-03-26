Update On MoviePass Short Thesis: Stay Short

Thesis

Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) is the 81% majority owner of MoviePass, the service which allows subscribers to watch up to one movie every day. While the service is very nice to use, at the end of the day, it is burning money as it pays for every movie that its subscriber sees. This is an unsustainable business model which has no endgame. Wall Street has not given MoviePass any credit for its subscriber growth, yet management has continued to dilute shareholders with seemingly no consideration for price. My update on my short thesis: stay short.

Note: Because the overwhelming majority of the value of Helios and Matheson Analytics is in MoviePass, for the rest of the article, I will frequently refer to it as MoviePass.

Recent Performance

Helios and Matheson Analytics is down over 40% in just over a month since I outlined the short thesis and stated that this was going to zero:

But all the upgrades!

This is despite many bullish upgrades from Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity even recently forecasted that MoviePass will reach 12 million subscribers by 2022. In fact, it has been very bullish with a price target of $15. But is there a conflict of interest? It turns out that this firm also helped underwrite many of the secondary dilutive offerings, including the recent February offering. I wouldn't put too much weight on its bullishness as it is the primary benefactor from each secondary offering.

Rising cost of capital

While in most cases a falling stock price means that the stock is becoming better value, one could make the case that the opposite is true for that of MoviePass, because this would mean that future share dilution becomes more expensive. And dilute they have.

In its recent 8-K filing, the company disclosed that as of March 14th, 2018, it had 43,299,563 shares outstanding. At recent prices of $3/share, that puts the market capitalization at $130 million. In the same filing, it stated that it was giving CEO Farnsworth a "one-time cash bonus of $1,500,000 (the "Bonus") in recognition of recent extraordinary efforts on behalf of the Company, including his role in the Company's completed offerings of its securities for a total of $190,000,000 in gross proceeds since December 15, 2017 and his ongoing role in the acquisition of MoviePass and the integration of the MoviePass business with the Company."

Let's put this in perspective - the company thinks he deserves a bonus for diluting shareholders with $190 million in secondary offerings? The total dilution since December 15 alone is now worth more than the current total market capitalization. This is an extreme example of destruction of shareholder value.

With such a high cost of capital, which gets higher the lower the stock gets, this begs the question: is growth in subscribers worth it at any cost? Based on management's continued willingness to dilute shareholders at lower and lower prices, it is clear that it is focused on growth at any costs, with or without shareholder returns. If you were AMC (AMC) and seeing the cost of capital continuing to rise exponentially, would you be so worried about MoviePass gaining market share? I doubt it - the lower the stock goes, the harder it becomes to raise capital.

New price point

On March 23, MoviePass announces that it was reducing its price point to $6.95 per month for a limited time. That means that its annual bundle now costs $88.95 including the one-time $6.55 processing fee. This makes "break-even" look even harder to imagine as subscribers seeing two movies per month would already be a negative $13 monthly. Perhaps it is hoping to get the upfront money now and come up with a plan later? Even assuming subscribers see only 1.5 movies per month, these upfront payments will only last six months for each new subscriber.

Its main customer is frequent moviegoers

Bulls seem to think that consumers will see the low price tag and suddenly be very interested in seeing movies, and further later decide to see no movies. This is vitally important because its highest point of cost is definitely subscriber visits to the theater. If the company could focus on subscribers who seldom visit the theater, then this would increase its profitability. But is this really likely? I do not believe the chronic decline in theater traffic is necessarily due to ticket prices alone. Home television has improved dramatically, with streaming being readily available on smart TVs or adapters like the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) fire stick. Further, you don't have to deal with loud external narrators or overly strong cologne. The presence of this very strong alternative has made it unappealing to drive all the way to the theaters. This leads me to believe that the main customers who would be interested in subscribing to MoviePass will primarily be those who already enjoy and frequently visit the movies.

According to recent data points, this appears to be true. MoviePass itself claimed to account for 62% of AMC's operating income. This naturally could only be possible if its subscribers are seeing many, many movies per month. On AMC's fourth-quarter conference call, the company noted that MoviePass customers saw an average of 2.7 movies per month in the quarter (AMC 2017 Q4 conference call). If this trend of attracting frequent moviegoers continues, then profitability will become further and further away.

With MoviePass now only offering an annual plan, this raises the question: are non-frequent moviegoers more or less likely now to subscribe? Would non-frequent moviegoers be more willing to shell out a full year's price upfront? That doesn't make sense to me. I advise readers against counting on a stupid consumer.

The dream scenario

The bull thesis can be summarized as follows: generate a huge subscriber base upon which it could bully the theater companies into giving a cut of tickets and concessions. We have already seen that due to each incremental subscriber bringing negative cash flow, it will be very costly to build this subscriber base. There is no guarantee that even if the company does achieve this subscriber base that the theater companies will be willing to cooperate. In my previous article, I raised the possibility that in the dream scenario movie theater companies might create a nightmare by creating their own subscription model instead of cooperating with MoviePass. I now present the math explaining my reasoning.

Film exhibition costs

MoviePass had wanted a $3 cut on all of AMC's ticket sales and 20 percent of concessions. Many bulls have thought that a $3 cut would be inconsequential in light of a $10 ticket price. Is this really true though?

In AMC's financials, we can see "film exhibition costs" have historically been about 50% of "admissions" revenue:

(AMC 2017 10-K)

With an average ticket price of around $9.30 in 2017, this would imply a gross margin of $4.65 per ticket. Looking at these numbers, I just do not see how AMC would ever agree to these terms, even if MoviePass eventually builds a very large subscriber base. This would be a hit to ticket gross margins of over 64% even before accounting for the concessions.

I see AMC creating a $7/month plan in the 0.1% likelihood that MoviePass generates a critical mass. This would not even need to be an unlimited movie plan - at one movie for $7, this would already be a significant discount to current full prices. However, the most important element is that most people do not want to see more than one movie per month. According to the MPAA Theatrical Market Statistics for 2016, on average, moviegoers saw 5.3 movies per year. I do not believe most customers will find $10 "all you can use" to be more valuable than $7 tickets, because I do not believe they will want to see even one movie per month, based on my discussion earlier of streaming alternatives and the fact that seeing one movie per month would already be a huge change in consumer habits. Remember, at this point, MoviePass would already be accounting for a significant portion of its tickets. Lowering the price itself to $7 would have a similar impact to its margins as giving $3 to MoviePass, but with the kicker that it gets to continue keeping all the concessions revenue.

Would this plan be successful? Because I do not believe that most people will suddenly want to go to more than one movie per month, I do believe that subscribers will leave to join the cheaper AMC alternative. MoviePass is in a clear pickle: if it focuses on more profitable subscribers who do not see more than one movie per month, then these are easy converters to a comparable plan. If it on the other hand focuses on bargaining power by acquiring frequent moviegoer subscribers, then it faces deep losses. When knowledgeable of this reality, it becomes clear that AMC by creating its own service would steal MoviePass' most profitable subscribers while at the same time leaving it with its most costly subscribers. This would be a final blow to what would have already been a heavily diluted shareholder base. The last question is: would subscribers place value on being able to go to any movie theater of their choosing? Or would they choose to go to the closest theater to where they live. I am counting on the latter, especially if the prices are competitive. Without an endgame to complete a very risky path, it looks to me that shareholders are risking further dilution without much to look forward to.

Conclusion

MoviePass management has not done a good job in proving how growth in subscribers will lead to profitability, as evidenced by its continually dwindling stock price. This is very costly because the lower stock price means higher cost of capital. Bulls cannot have it both ways: if they believe that MoviePass will generate strong negotiating power, then this implies that it will be pursuing very costly subscribers. If on the other hand they believe MoviePass will eventually acquire many subscribers who do not see many movies, then it risks these same subscribers switching to a cheaper plan. Without an endgame, this just looks like a lot of dilution pain where management profits, Canaccord profits, subscribers save on tickets, but shareholders lose money. Stay short.

