Naspers Limited: CEO Scores Own Goal On Share Price

Addressing the negative influence of the short Naspers/long Tencent trade on the share price of Naspers as well as on the valuation gap should become a priority of the Naspers management.

The Naspers CEO handed a "low risk shorting environment" gift to the Naspers short sellers by indicating that Naspers buybacks are not to be undertaken until Naspers is cash generative.

On March 23, 2018, a volatile day on the global share markets, the Naspers (NPSNY) share price was tending strongly upwards until 2:57 PM GMT+2 (South African time). Then suddenly the share price started burning through the steady demand and collapsed.

Source: Investing.com

What happened at 2:57 PM GMT +2 South African time? Bloomberg posted this article:

"Naspers Mulls Listing Units on Market After Tencent Share Sale; By Loni Prinsloo; March 23, 2018, 2:57 PM GMT+2"

The Naspers share price dropped from ZAR326000c at 2:57 PM GMT +2 South African time when the article was published to a low of ZAR308501c at 4:20 PM GMT +2 South African time for a 5.4% negative move.

There is no doubt that the negative price move was caused by this article. One has to ask what was the trigger embedded in the article causing the negative price move?

First, a new look at the Naspers/Tencent (TCEHY, 0700:HK) valuation gap, the extent to which the Naspers share price trades at a discount to the value of its Tencent shareholding, is required. I have dealt with this valuation gap in my article Naspers Limited: Value Trumps Emotion. I have not dealt with an entrenched "long/short" paired trade trading strategy which has had and still is having a structural direct negative impact on the Naspers share price as well as on the valuation gap.

The structural long-term trading strategy is "Sell Short Naspers shares and Buy Long Tencent shares". It can be executed with relative ease even by novice traders in the ADRs of both Naspers and Tencent. On leveraged derivatives such as futures and CFDs, it is a highly rewarding trade. A paired trade gains an entrenched directional bias when it can be done in a protected environment.

These are the reasons why it has been a low-risk-high-reward trade (though it is currently a more risky crowded trade) with an entrenched directional bias:

• Tencent has been and probably still is the preferred buy when the choice is between Naspers and Tencent.

• Naspers has been self-constrained in the sale of Tencent shares and reiterated it again by locking up the remaining Tencent stake for another 3 years.

• By locking up the Tencent stake, Naspers hands the short sellers of Naspers shares a secure short Naspers/long Tencent environment with reference to the Tencent stake i.e. no sales of the Tencent shares by Naspers which could cause the Tencent share price to drop relative to the share price of Naspers.

• By not buying back the discounted Naspers shares, Naspers is handing the short sellers of Naspers shares a secure trading environment within which the valuation gap between Naspers and Tencent can be pushed ever larger.

Selling some of the Tencent shares and buying back Naspers shares would dramatically and irreparably disturb the directional bias of the long Tencent/short Naspers paired trade by directly affecting both sides of the paired trade.

How profitable is the "Sell Short Naspers shares and Buy Long Tencent shares" trade? Very. These types of "long/short" trades are considered less risky than single trades and will, therefore, be allowed greater levels of leverage when traded as a paired trade in the physical (the short sale will actually fund the long purchase) and via derivatives.

Here are the results of picking an arbitrary date 1 June 2016. I simulate on that date a sale of 1 Naspers share and a purchase of 6.66 Tencent shares which on that date was worth the same as 1 Naspers share. I remind readers that the trade is currency neutral, see my article Naspers Limited: Currency Risk - ZAR Or HKD.

Source: Chart and data conversion by Sarel Oberholster, raw data from Investing.com.

This has been a highly profitable trade for a long time. Note also the long-term entrenched directional bias of the trade. It is even more obvious when one looks at it as a % profit based on the value of the Naspers share sale value at inception of the trade.

Source: Chart and data conversion by Sarel Oberholster, raw data from Investing.com.

This trade when done with leverage will have yielded fantastic profits. See how Naspers had encouraged and emboldened the short sellers in this trade in June 2017 when it so strongly resisted any suggestion of a sale of the Tencent share stake. Being adamant that the Tencent state is not for sale (or now that it is locked up for 3 years) is a gift to the short sellers and they took full advantage of it.

Armed with knowledge of this entrenched short Naspers/long Tencent trade, we can return to the article of 2:55 PM GMT +2 South African time on 23 March 2018, and find the CEO comment which scored the 5.4% share price drop, a Naspers share price own goal:

"At the moment we are consuming cash and we don't think this is the right time to buy back our own shares," said Van Dijk.

There it is, short sellers, another gift - we will not be buying back Naspers shares for the time being. Thus, the short sellers have been given a 3-year lock-up protection against a sale of Tencent shares, protecting the buy Tencent long side of the trade. Now they have also been given the next major risk mitigation assurance that Naspers will not buy back the undervalued Naspers shares, and therefore, they have received risk protection for the short sale of Naspers shares side of the trade. Both sides of the long/short paired trade are once again protected.

Two major risk factors have entered the picture recently for the short Naspers/long Tencent trade.

A primary listing IPO by Tencent in Mainland China could present Naspers with another opportunity to sell some Tencent shares (the 3-year lock-up could be waived) which Naspers and Tencent have now demonstrated that they are willing to do.

CEO Van Dijk also said that "Buying back shares is a consideration once the company starts producing excess cash." Thus giving short sellers some discomfort but also a timing tool for when to exit the trade (when Naspers starts producing excess cash).

Naspers will not have a net negative cash flow position by dropping the dividend or (if they absolutely must have a dividend) a major portion of the dividend and use that money to initiate buybacks of Naspers shares. Careful cash flow management should really include a strategy to buy back Naspers shares under current conditions and it need not negatively affect the balance sheet or HEPS. It may be relatively modest to start off immediately but it will, with clever management, certainly affect the Naspers short sellers and it will affect them more than proportionately (a lot of bang for very little buck). After handing significant gifts to Naspers short sellers, perhaps Naspers ought to give something to its long shareholders who have to suffer the negative consequences of the huge discounting valuation gap. For Naspers to just say that it will look at ways to immediately implement a share buyback regime will have a material impact on the valuation gap, try it and see. While management is at it, reverse the Naspers share negative decision to not sell any more of the Tencent shares for 3 years to something neutral which would not hurt the Tencent share price but at the same time would not encourage Naspers short sellers. For example, Naspers will for the time being not look to sell more than 6% of its Tencent stake over the next 3 years and no more than 2% in any given year. Reversing the benign risk and even advantageous environment created for a short Naspers/long Tencent trade should be a priority for Naspers management. Also, "please" do not hand the short sellers any more gifts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NPSNY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.