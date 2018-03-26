Blue Capital: A Blue Ribbon Company In 2018?

Let's have a look at the numbers and speculate on what will happen in 2018.

However, the investors should remain prudent on the potential upside, as the company was under-reserved in the past.

In 2017, there was bad news. In 2018, there will be good news as well.

Executive Summary

On February, Blue Capital (BCRH) reported its annual results. In my opinion, there was both bad and good news. Let’s dig into details and try to foresee what will happen in 2018.

Let’s Start With The Bad News

It is not new; the insurance industry – mainly the US-exposed insurers and reinsurers – was hit by significant catastrophe events. The hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria cost Blue Capital $6.0 million, $29 million and $3.7 million respectively. Furthermore, the losses related to the California wildfires amounted to $2.5 million. Including $29.2 million losses from other events and attritional losses, the overall losses represented 171.6% of the net earned premiums.

The $62.4 million losses from the different events (Irma, Harvey, Maria and the California wildfires) represented 135 points of the loss ratio. In other words, the catastrophe losses affected the profitability of the reinsurance portfolio significantly.

Source: Blue Capital’s 2017 Annual Report

As the losses were higher than the revenues – the combined ratio was 201.3% for 2017 – the book value per share dropped by 30.7%. Including the dividend paid to the shareholders, the fully converted book value declined only by 23.6%.

Source: Blue Capital’s Q4 2017 Presentation

In fact, the shareholders’ equity dropped by $56.2 million to $127.1 million. The main reason for the decline in the shareholders’ equity is the lack of the reserve buffer. Blue Capital is very aggressive regarding the reserve level estimation. In 2016, the net reserves were $11.1 million. In other words, the reinsurer expected to pay only $11.1 million for the opening claims to its policyholders in the near future.

Source: Blue Capital’s 2017 Annual Report

From an actuarial point of view, it is the strict definition of the actuarial best estimate. However, the actuaries working for the insurance companies used to keep a slight buffer to face unexpected events, like the catastrophes. It is not the case for Blue Capital, which has reserved only the amount considered as sufficient to pay the claims.

That’s why there was no buffer to offset the losses from the catastrophe events partially. Delivering a combined ratio of less than 70%, as Blue Capital did during the last three years before 2017, is often not sustainable on a long-term horizon, as it means either the reserving or the pricing or both of them are done by applying aggressive methodological approaches.

Source: Blue Capital’s Q4 2017 Presentation

And The Good News?

The first good news is the price increase observed for the 2018 renewals.

Source: Blue Capital’s Q4 2017 Presentation

Blue Capital announced that the market prices have increased by 15%-20% in the impacted areas and by 3%-5% in the non-impacted areas. Then Blue Capital should benefit from the price increase of the reinsurance treaties in 2018.

The second good news is the decision to cut the special dividend. On a regular basis, the company pays $0.30 per share every quarter during the three first quarters. Furthermore, the reinsurer pays a special dividend to reward its shareholders additionally. For the 2017 fiscal exercise, no special dividend will be paid.

Source: Blue Capital’s Q4 2017 Presentation

Paying a special dividend would have destroyed more value for the long-term shareholders.

The third good news is the relationship between Sompo (OTCPK:OTCPK:NHOLF)(OTCPK:OTCPK:SMPNY) and Blue Capital, which has been maintained. As a reminder, Sompo holds a 33% stake in the Bermuda-headquartered reinsurer.

What About 2018?

In my opinion, the operational target of the company is to deliver a combined ratio in the range of 45% and 65% for 2018. Furthermore, the company projects to grow the fully converted book value by at least 8%.

Source: Blue Capital’s latest press release

The projected growth in fully converted book value per common share is inclusive of any expected declared dividends. In 2017, the fully converted book value per common share was $20.57. If the fully converted book value increases by 8%, the book value per share will be around $15.2 without any special dividend payment.

Source: Internal

However, the median projected growth is 13%. So let’s take it as a base-case assumption. Based on a 13% increase, the fully converted book value per common share should grow to $23.2, with a book value per share of $16.25.

Source: Internal

Regarding the historical multiples, the investors are willing to pay around 0.9 times the book value to acquire Blue Capital's shares. By looking at the current book value, the intrinsic price is about $13.8 per share. With the projected growth of the book value, the FY2018 fair price will be approximately $14.6 per share. If the investors invest currently in the Bermudian reinsurer, the upside will be around 23%.

Furthermore, they will receive a regular dividend of $0.90. Then, the pre-tax return will be 30%; not so bad. However, the investors should keep in mind that the company could be affected by significant adverse events as it was the case in 2017.

Is It A "Buy" Recommendation?

In my opinion, the safety margin has increased since November 2017, not because of the book value growth but because of the drop in the stock price. The stock will undoubtedly bounce back and should be traded at around 0.8-0.9 times its book value. If the company succeeds to deliver a combined ratio of 45%, the upside could be even more significant, the stock price jumping to around $20 per share, with an FY2018 EPS of about $3.00. But as I said, repeating the performance observed in 2015 might be difficult, especially if other catastrophe events will hit the U.S. and the other countries in which Blue Capital is exposed.

Notes for the readers: Interested in other analyses mainly focused on the insurance sector? Please do not hesitate to follow me. Thanks a lot for your support! Furthermore, I will be more than happy to discuss with you on my articles, the chosen assumptions for valuing companies’ intrinsic value or anything else you consider as relevant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.