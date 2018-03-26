Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 28: If You Want To Get Rich, Learn To Love Volatility

Don't ignore risks, but instead use market corrections as a good buying opportunity for building a portfolio that can weather any future market storm.

Meanwhile, in the background, the US economy continues to accelerate, and corporate earnings are growing at their fastest rate in seven years.

Investors fear is at its highest level since mid-2015 as markets fixate on everything that could go wrong.

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirror this portfolio, which is merely designed to show my unique, rule-based, methodical approach to value-focused, long-term, dividend growth investing.

My situation is unique, as though only 31, I'm already retired (medical retirement from the Army), thus making this portfolio an income-focused retirement portfolio (though in a taxable account). I'm also working full-time (self-employed), and thus have an external source of income to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 20-25 years, when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Sarasota, Florida.

What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE 3.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine-tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.

Also, to make it easier to digest, I've decided to try separating my weekly investment lesson/commentary from the actual portfolio update. This week's commentary explains why the latest market freakout is likely overblown and the correct course of action for most investors is to stick to their long-term portfolio plans.

What Happened This Week

It was a rough week to be sure, with the market falling almost 6%. It's now back to its previous lows, which I warned investors was likely to happen, historically speaking.

It's probably an especially nasty shock because of last year's freakishly low volatility. In fact, in 2017, there was not a single week in which the market moved up or down 2%. But this year there have been eight in just three months.

Fortunately, the likely causes of the "crash" (trade war and hawkish Fed) are overblown and no reason to panic. In fact, the best thing for most investors is to remember that volatility is both normal and healthy. That's because it prevents investor euphoria that leads to bubbles, and the crashes that often follow.

The key to long-term success in investing is to embrace the volatility and load up on the mouth watering values that are now on offer. In fact, this week's ultra value list (see bottom of article) hit a new record of quality 46 low/medium risk dividend stocks trading near 52-week lows. 15 of those are dividend aristocrats or kings! Even the perennially overvalued Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is now at both near its 52-week low and trading at fair value.

If I had the money, I'd scoop up a big stake in JNJ today, as I would numerous other aristocrats such as Medtronic (MDT), PepsiCo (PEP), and add to Exxon (XOM) and Altria (MO). Meanwhile, Spectra Energy Partners (SEP), which my new sector risk caps prevent me from buying, is at its highest yield ever and is 70% undervalued! Alas, except for the Swiss Central Bank (which prints money to buy US stocks) and Warren Buffett, all investors have limited resources. Thus, we must prioritize when awash in glorious value opportunities.

The bottom line is that investors should not be scared. That's because the fundamentals of the economy, job market, and corporate earnings remain strong and on the upswing.

Does that mean you should stick your head in the sand and pretend that there are no risks to the economy or market? Of course not. I'm all about knowing the risks, but managing them. It's why this portfolio has evolved from one that was super concentrated in five medium/high risk stocks in just two sectors, to one that has 41 stocks in eight sectors. It's also dominated by low risk, low volatility dividend stocks with defensive cash flow and highly secure payouts.

In fact, this week while I lost money like most people, my portfolio did exactly what it was designed to do. It earned me about $144 in net dividends and fell 41% less than the broader market. That's a beta of 0.59 and far exceeds my expectations (1-year portfolio beta is 0.78).

And with my long-term diversification and de-leveraging plan in place, I have no worries at all about what the next week, month, or year will bring. Could something awful happen that triggers a bear market or even a recession? Sure, but it's not likely given current positive conditions. But even if the worst case occurs, my portfolio will keep chugging along, paying me exponentially growing dividends while I patiently continue buying wonderful companies at good to great prices.

I've invested through three crashes before: 2000, 2008, and the great oil crash of 2015. I know how crazy the market can get, with even top quality blue chips plunging to previously unthinkable levels. I don't fear that, but rather prepare my bunker portfolio to not just survive such an event, but profit from it.

Rather than flee from volatility, I embrace it as a lover. My own experiences, as well as over 100 years of market research, indicates that periods of fear, uncertainty, and doubt are the best time to earn fortune over the long term.

Buys/Sells This Week

Bought $1,000 Exxon Mobil - target allocation is $5,500

Bought $1,000 Dominion Energy (D) - target allocation is $6,000

Bought $2,000 AbbVie (ABBV) - target allocation is $7,000

I used the poor clinical trial data press release to open an initial, opportunistic position in AbbVie, my favorite blue chip biotech. It was also my first medical stock, helping me gain exposure to my eighth sector. I had to borrow $2,000 against next week's giant end of the month lump sum of cash.

Tentative Plan Going Forward

Outside of an active correction I would be putting 25% of my weekly savings, plus any net dividends, towards paying down margin debt. During an active correction, meaning the market is down 10+% from all-time highs, I still use net dividends for that purpose. However, I use all my savings to buy good stocks at great prices.

With $2,000 spent on Friday's initial position in AbbVie, that leaves $3,400 left for Monday's purchases. Per my earlier plan to add on dips to my most beaten down holdings (without violating sector caps), that means I will be buying $1,700 more of Dominion Energy. I'm splitting my remaining cash with the highest total return potential stock on my watchlists, Visa (V), the wide moat credit card king.

This dividend achiever has been raising its payout for 10 straight years and has about 18% long-term dividend growth potential. That means about 19% total return potential, earning it a target allocation of 19% X $500 = $9,500. Of course, I only have the funds for about 20% of that so it will be a partial position. That's fine since $9,500 would be about 7.5% of my portfolio, which violates my 5% cap for any single stock. By the time I have enough cash to buy all of Visa, the portfolio should be large enough to get that full position under the 5% limit.

I now have three more sectors to go: tech (Morningstar considers V a financial company), consumer cyclical, and basic materials. This week I could potentially buy stocks in all of these sectors at good prices, if I had the cash.

Meanwhile, Dominion, after Monday's purchase, will have $5,200 out of its $6,000 target allocation spoken for. Should Dominion fall another 2% to 3% next week, then I'll be able to purchase a final position in the following week. That would mean finally achieving the first full position in a stock under my new potential total return weighting system.

Q1 Dividend Increases

EPD +0.6% increase = + $1 per year

OHI +1.5% increase = + $6 per year

O +3.1% increase = + $4 per year

EQGP +7.0% increase = + $6 per year

EQM + 4.6% increase = +$9 per year

CNXM +3.6% increase = + $11 per year

MPLX + 3.4% increase = + $9 per year

D + 10% increase = + $8 per year

SPG + 5.4% increase = + $8 per year

BPY + 6.8% increase = + $13 per year

BIP + 8.1% increase = + $11 per year

MPW + 4.2% increase = + $15 per year

QTS + 5.1% increase = + $7 per year

CM + 2.9% increase = + $3 per year

Total dividend increases: $111 more per year

Portfolio's trailing 12-month organic dividend growth: +7.4%

Dip Recommendation List

This list represents quality blue-chip dividend stocks that are worth owning, but whose yields are just a tad under my target yield. However, a combination of company-specific dips plus a dividend increase could cause them to reach my target yield, which would mean that I would snatch them up (get in while the getting is good). Bolded stocks are currently at or above their target yields.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) - Medium risk (unproven in recession), target 6% yield, current yield 6.2%. Altria - Low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 4.7%, ultra value (ultra value = near 52-week low). Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) - Low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 4.2%. Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) - Low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 4.0%, ultra value. AbbVie - Low risk (fast-growing biotech blue chip), target 3.5% yield, current yield 3.9%. NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP) - Low risk, target yield 3.0%, current yield 3.8%. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) - Low risk, 3.5% target yield, current yield 3.8%. Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) - Low risk, target yield 3.5%, current yield 3.7%. Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) - Low risk, 2.5% target yield, current yield 2.5%. Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) - Low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 3.8%. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) - Low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 3.9%. NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) - Low risk, target yield 3.0%, current yield 2.8%. Bank Of Montreal (BMO) - low risk, target yield 4%, current yield 3.9%

Note that I've re-evaluated Royal Bank of Canada and lowered my target yield to 3.5%. That means the stock is currently a good buy. I also added Bank of Montreal, the fifth Canadian megabank that I plan to eventually own. Texas Instruments has also been re-evaluated and is a good buy at 2.5% yield or above.

Correction Recommendation List

The correction list is the top five quality dividend stocks I want to own that would likely require a broader correction before I can buy them. Bolded stocks are currently at or above their target yields.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) - Low risk, target yield 7%, current yield 7.9%. Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) - medium risk, target yield 7%, current yield 8.0%, ultra value. TerraForm Power (TERP) - medium risk (BAM led turnaround plan is working), target 6% yield, current yield 7.1%. NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD) - Medium risk, target 5% yield, current yield 7.0%. W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) - Low risk, target 6% yield, current yield 6.5%.

Because corrections usually only last two to three months, I have decided that I will only maintain a list of five correction buy list stocks. Everything that doesn't make the correction list is thus shifted to the bear market/crash list.

This week I moved NSA down to the crash list and added TERP, another yieldCo I believe has a bright future.

Bear Market/Crash Recommendation List

These are stocks whose yields are all 20+% away from my target yields.

Bear markets (20-39.9% declines from all-time highs) and crashes (40+% decline from all-time high) usually only occur during recessions and last from one to three years. Thus, they offer longer and stronger chances to load up on Grade A blue chips and Dividend Aristocrats/Kings that are currently at frothy valuations.

My goal during a bull market is to buy stocks yielding only 4% or higher. This might sound counterintuitive, but it's actually not. That's because there is always something of quality on sale in some beaten-down industry, such as retail REITs or pipeline MLPs. Only during a market crash will I allow myself to go as low as (but no lower than) a 3% yield. That will allow me to pick up some truly high-quality and legendary dividend growth stocks - those in other sectors that are now closed to me due to high market valuations and low yields.

My current crash list is:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) - Medium risk (unproven in recession), target yield 4.0%, current yield 4.6%. National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) - Low risk, target yield 5.0%, current yield 5.1%, ultra value, (Dividend Aristocrat). Exxon Mobil - Low risk (Dividend Aristocrat), 4% target yield, current yield 4.2%, ultra-value (near 52-week low). Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) - Low risk, target yield 4%, current yield 4.1%. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) - Low risk (Dividend Aristocrat), 4% target yield, current yield 4.0%. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) - Low risk (Dividend King), 3% target yield, current yield 3.3%. Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) - Low risk (Dividend Aristocrat), 4% target yield, current yield 3.3%, ultra value. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) - Low risk, 2.0% target yield, current yield 3.1%. Johnson & Johnson - Low risk, 2.5% target yield, current yield 2.5% (Dividend King), ultra value. 3M (NYSE:MMM) - Low risk, 2.5% target yield, current yield 2.5%. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) - Low risk, 2.0% target yield, current yield 2.4%. Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX): - Low risk, 1.4% target yield, current yield 2.1%. Lowe's (NYSE:LOW): - Low risk, (Dividend King), 1.7% target yield, current yield 2.0%. TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX): - Low risk, 1.2% target yield, current yield 1.6%. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM): - low risk, target yield 1.5%, current yield 1.6%. Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST): - Low risk, 1.0% target yield, current yield 1.2%. Visa - Low risk, 0.7% target yield, current yield 0.7%. Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) - Low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 3.8%. Boeing (NYSE:BA) - Low risk, 2.5% target yield, current yield 2.1%. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) - Low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 1.9%. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) - Low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 1.5%. Target (NYSE:TGT) - Low risk, target 5% yield, current yield 3.7%. Mastercard (NYSE:MA) - Low risk, 0.7% target yield, current yield 0.6%. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA): - Low risk, 1.5% target yield, current yield 0.3%.

This list is now almost full (I'm capping it at 25 names).

The Portfolio Today

Dividend Risk Ratings

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 5% (core holding, SWAN candidate).

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 3%.

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 1.0%.

Safety Outlooks

Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade. If it's a turnaround story, the turnaround unlikely to succeed.

Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in turnaround the management plan seems likely to work, the risk of a safety downgrade is low.

Positive outlook: Fundamentals are strong and rising.

High-Risk Stocks

Uniti Group (UNIT) - Negative outlook (turnaround not likely to succeed)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) - Positive outlook

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) - Due to ongoing downturn in the SNF industry, stable outlook (confidence in turnaround plan)

Medium-Risk Stocks

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI): Will be upgraded when payout ratio declines under 85% - positive outlook

QTS Realty (QTS): Stable outlook

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) - Stable outlook, waiting for management to notify on FERC ruling

Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) - Stable outlook, waiting for management to notify on FERC ruling

CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) - Stable outlook, waiting for management to notify on FERC ruling

Medical Properties Trust (MPW): Due to long-term uncertainty surrounding medical REITs - positive outlook.

EPR Properties (EPR): Due to exposure to cinemas (declining over time) - positive outlook

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT): Due to volatility of hotel cash flow - stable outlook

Low-Risk Stocks

Enterprise Products Partners - Stable outlook

AT&T (NYSE:T) - Stable outlook

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) - Negative outlook

Brookfield Property Partners - Stable outlook

TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF) - Stable outlook

Simon Property Group - Stable outlook

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) - Stable outlook

Realty Income - Stable outlook

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - Positive outlook

Dominion Energy - Stable outlook

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) - Stable outlook

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - Stable outlook

Telus (NYSE:TU) - Stable outlook

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) - Stable outlook

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) - Stable outlook

Spectra Energy Partners - Stable outlook

W.P. Carey - Stable outlook

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) - positive outlook

Altria - stable outlook

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) - stable outlook

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - stable outlook

Exxon Mobil - stable outlook

AbbVie - stable outlook

EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) - Stable outlook

EQT GP Holdings - Stable outlook

MPLX (MPLX) - Stable outlook

Back to deleveraging mode as I wait for the likely long off recession and bear market. My focus is on more diversification to crash-proof my portfolio against the next recession.

My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium- to high-risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm up to 41 stocks, mostly low- to medium-risk, in eight sectors. By next week, I'll be up to 42 holdings in eight sectors. The goal by year-end is 50 to 75 stocks, in nine to 10 sectors.

The Morningstar holdings graphic is capable of showing my top 57 positions. However, my long-term goal is 200 stocks, which I estimate will take about 10 years to accomplish (barring a bear market).

Top 10 Dividend Sources

Pattern Energy Group: 6.0% Uniti Group: 5.7% EPR Properties: 4.6% Omega Healthcare Investors: 4.5% New Residential Investment Corp: 4.3% Enterprise Product Partners: 4.3% Medical Properties Trust: 4.3% Brookfield Real Estate Services: 3.7% CNX Midstream Partners: 3.7% Spectra Energy Partners: 3.7% Everything Else: 55.4%

The ultimate goal is to diversify enough to ensure no stock represents more than 5% of my income. That's to ensure that in a worst-case scenario in which one of my holdings' investment thesis breaks, my overall dividend income will be minimally affected.

However, because I used to weight by yield, this may take a few months before I can grow and diversify the portfolio enough to accomplish this. For example, this week, I'm adding Visa, which though a very fast growing dividend, has very little current income.

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days when it was pretty much 100% small cap value.

Over time, I plan to use Trapping Value, the Canadian high yield guru, as a source for lots of Canadian high yield investments. Combined with some quality Canadian banks, I will have plenty of exposure to non-US holdings. Of course, the overall international exposure will be rather limited, because I only own stocks with a history of stable or rising dividends. The variable pay nature of most foreign dividend stocks means they don't fit my needs.

Fortunately, over time, owning many blue chip multinationals will still mean I'm benefiting from an international dividend empire. For example, CM, RY, and BNS has large overseas and emerging market exposure. Meanwhile, future Dividend Aristocrat additions like Procter & Gamble (PG), Coke (KO), and Pepsi also do a lot of business overseas. As does Visa, which I'm buying Monday.

Once we experience a market crash, I'll be able to further diversify by style and market cap when I add numerous growth stocks and blue chips to the portfolio.

My portfolio is made up of three core sectors, all currently highly rate-sensitive (I'm okay with that, since rate sensitivity is a short-term phenomenon):

42% - REITs - above 20% cap, moratorium on buying more for now

25% - Pipeline MLPs - above 20% cap, moratorium on buying more for now

16% - Utilities, approaching cap

Utilities will eventually increase a bit, as I plan to add several more, including:

NextEra Energy

Dominion Energy

Emera (OTCPK:EMRAF)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

TerraForm Power

NRG Yield

American Electric Power (AEP)

Fortis (FTS)

DTE Energy (DTE)

Southern Company (SO)

However, I won't be able to add this beaten down sector all at once since I'm approaching the 20% sector cap on utilities.

I'll have to wait until different stocks hit my ultra value list, or at least become fair valued in order to add new sectors.

Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time

Time Frame Inflation Adjusted Total Annual Portfolio Net Dividends 5 years $10,157 10 years $13,592 15 years $18,189 20 years $24,342 25 years $32,575 30 years $43,593 40 years $78,068 50 years $139,808 100 years $2,575,298

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dave Ramsey Investment Calculator, Morningstar)

Keep in mind that this table only takes into account organic (stock-level) dividend growth. It doesn't consider fresh savings I'm adding over time, nor that I reinvest my dividends. In fact, at my current savings rate, I estimate that within 12 years, I'll hit $100,000 per year in net dividends.

Still, it's an impressive thing to see just how powerful compounding can be, especially since these figures are in today's purchasing power (inflation-adjusted). I use an 8% long-term dividend growth estimate and a 2.0% inflation estimate.

Over time, as I diversify my portfolio, the yield will fall to about 4%. But the dividend growth rate should rise to about 8%. This is my long-term goal representing 6% inflation-adjusted income growth. Ultimately, the goal is to build a highly diversified, low-risk 4% yielding portfolio with a 8% dividend growth rate that should generate about 12% unlevered total returns (10% inflation-adjusted total returns).

In perspective, the S&P 500's 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.2%. So, the goal is to about double the market's yield, with about 2% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.1%. The market's historical inflation adjusted total returns has been 7.0%.

Thus, the idea is to prove that a high-yield dividend growth portfolio can easily beat the market over time. That is if the individual holdings are all above average or excellent quality.

Portfolio Statistics

Holdings: 41

Portfolio Size: $124,556

Equity: $97,676

Remaining Margin Buying Power: $238,697

Margin Used: $27,191

Debt/Equity: 0.28

Dividends/Interest Ratio: 9.8

Distance To Margin Call: 63.3%

Current Margin Rate: 3.17%

Yield: 6.8%

Yield On Cost: 6.4%

Yield On Equity Cost (net yield on cash I have invested): 7.2%

Cumulative Total Return Since Inception (since September 8th, 2017): -11.2%

Cumulative Unlevered Total Return Since Inception: -7.4%

Year-to-Date Unlevered Total Return: -11.2%

Annualized Unlevered Total Return (YTD 2018): -40.7%

Unrealized Capital Gains (current holdings): $-8,350 (-6.3%)

Cumulative Dividends Received (including accrued dividends): $6,595

Annual Dividends: $8,452

Annual Interest: $862

Annual Net Dividends: $7,590

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $633

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $20.79

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 0.78

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 8.0%

Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 14.4%

Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 17.5%

Long-Term Net Levered Annual Total Return Goal: 15.0%

10 Worst-Performing Positions

Stock Loss Cost Basis AMGP -24.5% $21.34 SEP -21.2% $40.99 ENB -18.2% $36.54 AM -17.6% $30.41 IRM -16.6% $37.09 EQM -16.3% $68.59 EQGP -12.5% $25.46 D -11.9% $77.36 PEGI -11.9% $20.39 BPY -11.9% $21.73

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

10 Best-Performing Positions

Stock Gain Cost Basis CNXM 13.9% $16.42 BREUF 6.4% $16.50 NEP 3.8% $38.91 T 3.4% $33.71 CLDT 2.0% $18.36 MPW 1.3% $12.31 NRZ 1.1% $16.36 MAIN 1.1% $35.98 UNIT 1.1% $16.19 WPC 0.5% $60.31

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

Ultra-Value Stocks Worth Buying Right Now

While I may be tapped out of additional buying power, that doesn't mean I'm not always on the hunt for quality, undervalued dividend growth stocks.

So, here are the ones I recommend you check out. They are all near 52-week lows, and I would buy them (if I had the capital) at this time because I am confident they can generate long-term 10+% (unlevered) total returns.

Note: Buy indicates I believe a stock is a good investment right now, while Strong Buy means I consider the company to be a Grade A industry leader (and a safer company) trading at particularly excellent levels.

I also include the dividend risk ratings for each stock:

Low risk - High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 5% (core holding, SWAN candidate)

Medium risk - Dividend safe and potentially growing for next 2-3 years, max portfolio size 3%

Note also that I only include low- to medium-risk stocks on the UV list. Due to the FERC ruling on MLPs, only MLPs that have confirmed no material impact will be considered ultra values.

The stocks are in order of highest to lowest yield:

Bottom Line: For Disciplined Investors Falling Prices Are A Blessing

The most important part of good investing is being able to stay calm and not panic. Falling prices are merely a short-term phenomenon, especially when the underlying fundamentals remain strong.

That applies to the economy, as well to stocks of individual companies. So don't focus on short-term share price movements at all. If I were in another line of work, I wouldn't check my portfolio but once a quarter, when I was checking on my higher risk holdings.

Because the truth is that a portfolio is a collection of businesses. Those businesses generate sales, profits, and cash flow from all over the country, and the globe. That is ultimately what pays for our exponentially growing dividends. And those rising payouts is what drives the share prices higher, generating our capital gains.

If the market is freaking out over potential worst case scenarios? Well, all the better. 99% of the time those turn out to be a firecracker and not a nuke that will devastate the economy or your portfolio. Never forget the market has generated 9.1% total returns since 1871 all while climbing a very high wall of worry. We've survived far worse than what we're facing right now. So stay calm, embrace the volatility, and take advantage of all these bargains. I know I will.



