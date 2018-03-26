Bellatrix Exploration Makes Major Progress In 2017

Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) was a company that was hoping the lower commodity prices would just go away. As with another company Pengrowth (PGH) this caused some major damage when the banks leaned on the company and the debt had to be repaid. Then the distressed property sales happen and the price of the stock takes a major hit.

Source: Bellatrix Exploration March, 2018, Investor Presentation

This company managed to avoid the sales of more production by selling interests in the gas processing facilities owned. Such sales provided a one time debt savings to offset the increasing in processing costs. Now however, the increase in processing costs is relatively permanent. Bellatrix would have to buyout the joint venture partners to lower the cash costs again.

The advantage of the new arrangement is that the company does not need as much cash to expand the facilities. A major facility expansion of one of the gas processing plants will come online in the second quarter. This provides the company with the flexibility to process liquids in the gas stream as market conditions dictate. As such the sales mix will change towards a more profitable mix while the processing cost will decrease as less third party facilities are used.

Normally, I am not a fan of guidance that does not grow production when a company is this highly leveraged. But the promised gas plant expansion completion may be better than a large production growth guidance. Liquids often have far more value separately than sold as natural gas. Therefore this company could have a significant revenue boost from the extra natural gas processing capability. It will definitely decrease costs to process the gas.

As shown above, management has time to increase cash flow. This management is doing exactly that by drilling more liquids rich acreage and by processing that liquids rich gas for maximum sales value.

Source: Bellatrix Exploration Annual, 2017, Report, Management Discussion And Analysis

As shown above, this management has made a huge stride towards normal debt to cash flow ratios. The first slide begins with the GAAP (or in this case standard Canadian Reporting cash flow). In 2016, the cash flow figure had a huge aid from the non-working capital account balance changes. That is a fluctuation that the banks clearly ignore in the second slide. Most concentrate on the cash flow before changes in working capital balances. This year that cash flow took a huge leap forward despite the hostile gas pricing environment.

Therefore the steps above to focus on liquids and lower costs are clearly paying off. The increased gas processing capability, of roughly another 100 MMCF will probably provide another significant increase in cash flow going forward. The company is clearly leveraged. But management is doing its best to make that leverage work for shareholders in the future. The new president has been on the job less than a year but he is clearly showing a lot of financial progress.

Source: Bellatrix Exploration March, 2018, Investor Presentation

This Alberta gas producer has hammered drilling costs and other costs to the point where new drilling shows a decent profit will all the costs included. Most of the savings has come from the finding and development costs. But to the extent that new wells produce more, the operating costs will decrease in the future.

As with other leveraged companies, the interest and financing costs are a significant competitive disadvantage. However, management is doing its best to spread that disadvantage over a more profitable sales stream. Once that is accomplished then production volume growth will probably resume.

Source: Bellatrix Exploration March, 2018, Investor Presentation

Bellatrix appears to have some very profitable acreage. Plus management has a plan to grow cash flow and profitability even if the gas pricing continues to be very hostile. In order for the company to fully realize the potential reserve values shown above (before the effect of the convertible bond), adequate profitability of those reserves need to be established. Otherwise those reserves will come off the books very fast.

Many articles have been written about companies with fantastic reserves. But the costs to realize the benefits of those reserves was far too high. Therefore those companies failed to thrive and realize the potential of all those wonderful reserves.

In this case management is expanding the gas processing capability to take advantage of a more profitable sales mix. Further future expansions are planned as production grows. Management is also accessing more profitable markets than AECO to assure decent cash flow. Canada definitely has its challenges and those challenges have affected the stock price.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website March 24, 2018

As shown above, the market continues to pay attention to the industry headlines rather than individual company progress. Earnings were impacted by a non-cash impairment charge caused by lower AECO pricing. Last year earnings benefited from a re-evaluation higher due to better pricing. That is why it is so important to review the cash flow for true operational progress. The effects of reserve valuations (that cause impairment charges) as well as unrealized derivative gains and losses insure that earnings are nearly useless as an indicator of corporate health.

The rising cash flow and operational improvements should catch the market's attention sooner rather than later. This management has two years (very roughly) in which to get the key ratios inline before debt refinancing needs to be addressed. Clearly things are headed in the right direction in a very big way. This company is clearly highly leveraged and very speculative. But it is also suitable for those investors with a very high risk profile.

There are a lot of companies that hope to benefit from higher commodity prices. While this company is clearly one of them, it is also clear that management is not waiting for that better commodity pricing. This management is clearly solving the problems of the company without help from better gas prices. More managements need to react as this management has done. Investors have several ways to win here but those ways are risky.

