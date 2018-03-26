Alibaba: Undervalued? Part 2

Despite this, the DCF-valuation indicates that Alibaba is substantially undervalued.

And the relative size of CAPEX will increase from the current 11% to 13%.

Also let's assume that Alibaba’s operating margin will halve in the future.

Both trend and consensus of analysts' expectations allow expecting the CAGR of Alibaba’s revenue to exceed 28% over the next 10 years.

Investment Thesis

With conservative forecast parameters, the DCF valuation of Alibaba Group (BABA) indicates 50% growth potential.

As promised in the previous article dedicated to the valuation of Alibaba, I’m presenting the current DCF-model of the fair price of this company’s stock.

Before forecasting Alibaba’s revenue for the next 10 years, I would like to draw attention to the acceleration demonstrated by all segments of the company's revenue in the last quarter. To visualize this, I added the revenue trend lines before and after 2018 FY results to each of the following graphs.

I would also like to note that the results of the last quarter impacted analysts’ expectations.

The current expectations of analysts have risen by approximately 3% as compared to December 2017, when the analysts, according to Yahoo! Finance, estimated Alibaba’s total revenue at the level of $35 billion in the current year and $51 billion in the next:

Based on the total revenue dynamics over the past four years and consensus expectations for 2018 and 2019 FY, I got the following revenue forecast for Alibaba:

I believe that it is reasonable to expect CAGR of Alibaba’s revenue to reach 28% in the next 10 years, given that retail e-commerce sales worldwide continue the double-digit growth:

To calculate WACC I used the current yield of China 10-Year Bond as a risk-free rate, equity risk premium of 5.89% and 1-year rolling beta coefficient.

Here is the WACC:

Building the model, I used the following key assumptions:

1. In the future the beta coefficient will drop, which would entail lowering of the WACC.

2. The model assumes a gradual decrease in Alibaba's operating margin from the current 30% to 17% due to increased competition. Alibaba’s operating margin exceeds those of its competitors, which also supports this scenario:

3. I use the world average tax rate of 30%. The tax rate is likely to be lower, but we'll build on this pessimistic assessment.

4. The relative size of CAPEX will increase from the current 11% to 13%. This scenario can also be seen as the pessimistic one.

So, here's the model itself:

The DCF-based target price of Alibaba's shares is $270, offering ~50% upside.

The result of the model is sensitive to the WACC, which, in turn, is very sensitive to the beta coefficient and the CAGR of the revenue.

So, I present two sensitivity tables:

Putting It All Together

Even given the uncertainty posed by the actions of Trump and the possible responses of China, Alibaba remains extremely undervalued.

I believe that Alibaba’s shares are very likely to reach a price level of $250 by the end of the year:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.