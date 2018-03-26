At Amazon, Price No Longer Matters

Its cloud operations, while it is extremely profitable, is not the only provider which has meaningful market share - its competitors are also doing a remarkable job.

Investment Thesis

Amazon's (AMZN) stock continues its incessant climb. Although, its cash-generating abilities are nowhere near where they need to be to support its mega-cap valuation. Admittedly, for a truly long time Amazon has been overvalued; however, in the past, it had been very successful in growing its cash flow from operations and that was effective in supporting its "story". However, more recently, its cash flow growth appears to have drastically started to slow down. Additionally, its guided operating income appears to support the argument that Amazon's operating income is no longer growing anywhere near the rate that it did in the past.

Financial Results vs. Corporate Spin

Reading Amazon's financial results first and then reading its management's interpretation of the same results show a tale of two stories. It even feels as if it is from two different companies. I will even go so far as to wonder if Amazon was not so widely known, but some obscure industrial company with the exact same financials, how many investors reading this article would still invest in it at this price? I suspect that the number of investors reading this article would come down drastically.

Q4 2017 Results

AWS results aside, Amazon's operating income from retail operations are truly lackluster. Amazon states in its 10-K:

We believe that operating income (loss) is a more meaningful measure than gross profit and gross margin due to the diversity of our product categories and services.

The reason why Amazon's International segment performed so poorly was because of its need to invest in its fulfillment network. Which is understandable, given that Amazon's distribution and fulfillment network is absolutely key to its offering - and part of its main competitive advantage. However, this same excuse for poor operational performance in North America cannot be blamed on Amazon's need to invest in its fulfillment network, because it has been investing in its network in North America for considerably longer than it has been investing internationally; for example, when compared to Europe, North America's network is a lot more developed than say the United Kingdom's. Yet, in North America, its year-over-year increase on its operating income was only approximately 16%, while its international losses significantly widened from $1.3 billion to more than double to approximately $3 billion.

Furthermore, its peers, such as Walmart (WMT), have not been standing idle while Amazon permanently changes consumer habits. Walmart has also been adapting. For instance, Walmart's FY 2018 results show just how well it has been growing its e-commerce operations - with 44% YoY growth for FY 2018. Also, Walmart has now launched its free two-day delivery service which will undoubtedly have been successful and allowed its management to guide its year ahead (2019) to grow its e-commerce segment by a further 40%.

Moving on to Amazon's other segment, AWS. Amazon certainly had a very long lead over its competitors in cloud services, but recently, its competitors are truly motivated to encroach on Amazon's highly profitable cloud offering. In fact, Microsoft (MSFT) continues its astounding growth rate with Azure being up around 90% YoY for several quarters, and more recently, with its Q2 2018 results released two months ago, showing that once again Azure leaps on ahead with 98% YoY.

Moreover, it is not only Microsoft that is gaining meaningful market share in cloud computing, but also IBM (IBM) has performed wonders of late. Although readers should note that I'm not a fan of an investment in IBM (title: Market Overreaction To A Minor Improvement), its cloud business is certainly doing extremely well (although the same cannot be said about the rest of its operations; and incidentally, since that IBM article was written, the stock is now significantly lower).

Nevertheless, it just goes to show that regardless of what many investors claim, Amazon is not alone in the race to be king of cloud providers, but its stock appears to leave little room for doubt.

Valuation

The above table included Microsoft's metrics as well as Walmart's and Costco's (COST) to give readers a comparison with peers that operate in Amazon's sectors. And a striking image shows up. Amazon's cash flow is substantially more expensively priced than even Microsoft's, with Microsoft's long history of not only being highly free cash flow generative and growing its cash flows, but paying out dividends also.

Takeaway

Just because investors know a company well and like and use its products does not automatically mean that the company is a great investment. Amazon's valuation is extremely risky. While I do not advocate anyone follow David Einhorn's investment strategy and short Amazon, readers can at least be made aware and consider taking some risk off the table, and acknowledge that investing in Amazon at its current trading valuation carries more risk than any potential upside potential.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

