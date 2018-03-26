How A Pencil Describes Tariff Talk

This article examines a decades-old article about the factors of production and the invisible hand that guides the production of a simple pencil.

When I hear pundits debate the merits of the recently proposed tariffs, I am reminded of "I, Pencil", a wonderful essay by libertarian scholar Leonard E. Read.

"I, Pencil" is simply a first person account from the point of view of a common pencil. The essay describes that no single person knows all the components of making a simple wooden pencil. From the harvesting of cedar in the Pacific Northwest to the milling of the logs in California to the mining of the graphite in present-day Sri Lanka to the production of Indonesian rubber and Italian pumice.

None of those thousands of workers around the globe who was involved in producing the components that would become a pencil sought out to create a pencil. Each of the workers was simply exchanging their labor effort for compensation to earn money to purchase goods and services they desired. The capital needed to mine and mill the pencil was purchased by profit-motivated capitalists who saw a market need for a finished product.

The lesson is that across the globe, individual know-how and resources are combined to form the factors of production to meet demand. This example of the "invisible hand" that guides self-motivated transactions to produce goods that meet societal needs.

Tariffs disturb this process. In the simple example of a pencil, it is notable that the United States does not produce graphite. While the United States is blessed with an abundance of materials, and has mined graphite in the past, it currently imports all of its graphite, including graphite for pencil production. Imagine the complexity and cost of a pencil if a state bureaucracy dispensed with market dynamics and sough to produce such a basic object under the guise of protecting the woodlands of the Pacific Northwest.

Markets are correct to be concerned about the negative impacts of tariffs. Even in a continental bi-coastal nation with abundant resources, the United States must trade with partners to obtain certain goods. The United States represents roughly 5% of the world's population and generates roughly a quarter of its economic output. While some might bemoan the loss of jobs in industries where foreign production replaced American workers, trade is a net positive for the average American.

The post-World War II era has been built around American capitalism, democracy, and free trade. Everyone who has occupied the White House over that period has nonetheless had protectionist impulses at some point during their presidency. A lingering concern with President Trump is that he tends to view trade as a zero sum game. It is assuredly not. The U.S. can not currently make a simple pencil without restarting graphite mines that have been closed for nearly three decades.

The United States remains the world's largest importer, and can extract pain in a number of industries in a trade war. In that dire trade war scenario, U.S. consumers and U.S. shareholders will lose, but pain will also be felt acutely by the foreign worker exporting goods to the United States. I still tend to view the limited proposed tariffs and the even more limited response from China as posturing. I hope that President Trump is simply showing a stick for further trade negotiations, and not beginning an unwind of the globalization trend. For all of its flaws, the symbiotic U.S.-China relationship is the most important bilateral relationship in the world. While that relationship needs a periodic refresh to address concerns on both sides, wholesale changes and discontinuity in the current framework will be a decided negative for global capital markets.

Trade, including that between the United States and China, is a positive-sum game. Just ask the pencil.

