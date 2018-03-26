VXX: The VIX Is Back, But For How Long?

Source: TheFiscalTimes.com

The VIX Is Back, But For How Long?

With tensions rising between Beijing and Washington the VIX came roaring back over the past few weeks, surging from a close under 15 to a level of over 25. The current correction that seemingly won’t end has brought a significant uptick in volatility, the likes of which has not been witnessed in years. Also, due to the increased volatility contango has largely disappeared from the VIX equation. This phenomenon has enabled certain long VIX products such as iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (VXX) to perform better than they usually would have under more normal market conditions.

VXX has surged by nearly 33% over the past few trading sessions, since the correction decided to deepen. Typically, VXX does poorly over the long term due to contango, but since contango is largely absent from markets VXX has been outperforming relative to its past performance. So, how long will this disconnect persist? Has VXX become a dependable and stable long term trading vehicle under this new market paradigm? Or will this toxic ETN melt away as usual as soon as the S&P normalizes and contango returns to the VIX futures market?

VXX is designed to provide access to S&P 500 volatility through CBOE Volatility Index (the VIX Index) futures. The ETN offers exposure to a daily rolling long position in the first- and second-month VIX futures contracts and reflects market participants' views of the future direction of the VIX index at the time of expiration of the VIX futures contracts comprising the Index.

(VXX decays heavily over time due to contango under most normal market conditions, and does not make for an efficient long-term trading vehicle. VXX is designed primarily for short-term trading, and is a very speculative trading instrument.)

So, are We in a Bear Market or aren’t We?

It all comes down to whether we are in a bear market, a worsening correction, or drawing towards the end of this temporary downturn. With so much favorable economic data hitting the wire, like the outstanding jobs report, decade high consumer sentiment, robust yet still tame inflation, and so on, it is difficult to believe that we are in the early stages of a bear market. Moreover, the economy is being pumped with all sorts of government stimuli like tax cuts, government spending, deregulation, etc. Therefore, both corporate profits and GDP should continue to expand for at least the next several quarters. Once again, this does not in any way reinforce the view that we are nearing a recession, are in a bear market, or are looking at a prolonged downturn in markets.

So, the likeliest scenario appears to be that we are nearing the end of this downturn and the stock market turmoil should subside going forward. We know that in this scenario volatility should decrease, and contango is very likely to return to the VIX futures market. Thus, VXX should return to its decaying ways under the more normal economic regime. So, how can we profit from this?

VXX Trade

First let’s discuss how to not lose money from this. And I’ve learned the best way not to lose money is to not chase the VIX. Yes, it feels great when you hit a huge VIX spike when you are long something like VXX, but the timing must be almost exact, if not you are likely to lose money. Also, just because we have volatility now doesn’t mean we are going to get more volatility. In fact, I am counting on volatility subsiding from this already very elevated level. Therefore, being long any kind of long VIX product seems very dangerous here. Now let’s talk about something a little more controversial, the “short VIX trade”.

First and foremost, holding a prolonged short VIX position is also very risky. Therefore, to effectively implement a short VIX strategy and to limit the risk it may be smart to limit the strategy to severe VIX/VXX spikes, like the one we experienced late last week. There was a bit of tell in VXX Friday that suggested the gains were unsustainable. Despite the severe losses in major market indexes, VXX was relatively tame throughout most of the session on Friday, suggesting the selloff coupled with the VIX spike were somewhat overdone. VXX is now off by 7.5% in the pre-market at the time of writing this article. Moreover, many of the $45 - $50 VXX call options going out 2 – 6 months (these are the ones I typically trade) are likely to open about 50% lower or so. And this is likely only the beginning of the decline that could take VXX much lower from here.

Just to provide an idea about the decay element concerning VXX - This is due to contango only, not including theta in options, which greatly compounds the decaying element.

Despite the heightened volatility of late, VXX is still not a good long term investment vehicle. In fact, I don’t view it as a good investment vehicle on the long side period, because it requires very good timing to make money in VXX. After all, it is much easier to pick an approximate bottom during a volatility spike than it is to pick a top in the stock market. Therefore, if stocks regain their ground and begin to move higher in a less volatile manner VXX will make for a good short. Once again, to avoid unnecessary risk this strategy is best applied for short time periods. Also, it’s not just VXX, its (UVXY), (TVIX), and several other long VIX ETNs that make for very poor long term trading instruments but could be shorted effectively after significant spikes in the VIX.

It is important to mention that shorting long VIX products is risky, and this is especially true when shorting call options. The reason is if a significant VIX spike occurs while you are short these products it is possible to lose more than just your principle investment. This is precisely why I only discuss using this strategy post significant spikes in the VIX and not in times of relative calm. This is also the reason why this trade should be held for a limited time period, and not indefinitely.

The moral of the story is don’t go long VXX or any other VIX long products unless you are sure pandemonium in stocks is approaching, we are in a bear market, or you simply want to gamble. This is especially true if you are thinking about going long call options in VXX or UVXY. The underlying trade automatically provides two headwinds, contango, and theta. These are sure to eat away at the position fast, and will cause the underlying trading instruments to decay rapidly. How do you take advantage of this situation? Get on the opposite side of this trade. By selling call options in VXX, or UVXY you automatically have the decaying mechanisms contango and theta working in your favor. Short the big rips in volatility and there is very little chance this trade will go against you.

Warning: This is a high-risk/reward trade and market participants should utilize effective risk management and should apply appropriate position sizes when putting this trade on. Please be careful and never invest more than you can afford to lose when trading very volatile VIX products.

