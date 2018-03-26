First Look At Pivotal Software's IPO

Pivotal's IPO was originally seen as a means to pay down Dell's ~$50 billion of debt, though its filing claims that IPO proceeds will not be transferred to Dell.

Its original filing has a $100 million deal as a placeholder, but with the company's $509.4 million of revenues (at a 22% growth rate), it will likely be much higher.

On the very same day that Dropbox (DBX) went public in its flashy $756 million IPO - one of the most heavily-anticipated deals since the launch of Snap (SNAP) in March 2017 - Pivotal Software, an enterprise infrastructure play that is mostly owned by Dell-EMC, quietly filed for its own public offering.

Perhaps one of the most surprising elements of the Pivotal filing was its following claim in the "Use of Proceeds" section of its original S-1 filing:

We do not intend to transfer any net proceeds we receive from this offering to Dell Technologies."

Dell (DVMT) has been sagging under the weight of ~$50 billion in debt, borne of its $67 billion mega-merger with EMC in 2016. With the new Trump tax bill limiting interest deductibility to just 30% of EBITDA, observers have noted that Dell is under high pressure to begin culling down its debt load as it is no longer the tax-optimal capital structure. Selling Pivotal's stock to the market via an IPO was speculated as one of the strategies Dell was considering to pay down debt, as was an IPO of Dell itself.

The quasi-separation of Pivotal as a standalone company (though it will still be majority-owned and controlled by Dell after the IPO) is probably a good thing for the company. Pivotal's subscription business, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF) is rapidly growing, with 73% y/y growth in FY17 to a staggering >$500 million in revenues. Very few software companies ever reach that scale, and fewer still are still growing at nearly 2x when they reach that size - perhaps that's the benefit of having the considerable resources of Dell-EMC funding the operation. Software companies' growth, after all, is more limited by the capacity of its direct sales force than anything else, and Dell-EMC has a literal army of salespeople.

Though many of the details surrounding the Pivotal IPO are still unknown, this article will cover the key topics and nuggets gleaned from the company's S-1 filing so that investors can be prepared with information ahead of the offering, which is expected some time in April.

It's a good time to be a PaaS company

Pivotal's space, PaaS (platform-as-a-service), is a hot one to be in right now. This is true from both a technical and financial standpoint. From the technical side, as more and more SaaS companies plow the markets and saturate every single application field imaginable, more attention has been turned to the platform services that power these applications. PaaS offerings tend to be more unique than SaaS, and has the added benefit of having a reputation for being a sticky subscription business. Once installed, it's difficult to uproot the platform that underlies all the applications you use to run your business.

That's not to say that Pivotal isn't up against any meaningful competition. Its list of blue-chip competitors is endless, from IBM (IBM) and Oracle (ORCL) (which Pivotal dismisses as "legacy" technology providers) to more cloud-friendly rivals like Red Hat (RHT) as well as public cloud providers like Amazon AWS (AMZN) and Google Cloud Platform. Each of these vendors puts a different spin on platform capabilities and application services. Pivotal, however, has the unique advantage of being a high-growth company housed within a much larger entity (Dell-EMC) with large resources. It packs the punch and innovation of a startup, with the checkbook of a blue chip.

From a financial standpoint, PaaS as a space has also been heating up since Salesforce's (CRM) recent $6.5 billion acquisition of MuleSoft (MULE). With that deal valued at 15.8x MuleSoft's estimated forward-twelve months' revenues, it marks one of the most expensive acquisitions in the software space and a 36% premium to MuleSoft's trading price prior to the announcement.

Salesforce's bid for MuleSoft is a huge acknowledgement of the criticality of solid PaaS services. The enterprise platform that a corporation uses is the beating heart of its technology infrastructure, the underlying skeleton on which all of its applications are powered and developed. Owning this platform - which Salesforce sought to do in its purchase of MuleSoft, which connects different applications together via APIs - gets you to the center of a customer's cloud presence, and once there, it's difficult to uproot.

Assuming a 20% growth rate on Pivotal's $509 million of revenues, if Pivotal were acquired for the same enterprise value multiple as MuleSoft, it would be worth a massive $9.6 billion - and while it's unlikely to touch that valuation (unlike MuleSoft, only half of Pivotal's revenue base is subscription), it's useful to keep that value in mind. PaaS is valuable.

Two offerings: Pivotal Cloud Foundry and Pivotal Labs

Pivotal's core business likes in two primary services: its subscription-based Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF) platform, for which customers pay a recurring fee to use; and Pivotal Labs, a consultative service in which Pivotal personnel "co-develops" IT infrastructures with clients. Pivotal, in its S-1 filing, believes the two services to be highly complementary (the availability and quality of support from a service like Pivotal Labs often helps drive the purchase decision for a product like Pivotal Cloud Foundry). The company does, however, place its emphasis on its higher-margin subscription business.

The primary benefit of the Pivotal solution is a "cloud-native" platform. According to Pivotal, most software developers are so weighed down by inefficient legacy infrastructure and technologies that they spend only 30% of their working time writing good code (a big red flag in Silicon Valley, where high-quality engineers can command one-percenter salaries). A good platform base, in theory, not only improves the end product but also improves the efficiency of a company's investment in its engineering personnel.

The following diagram illustrates the basic differences between Pivotal's solution and legacy infrastructures that aren't built for the cloud:

Figure 1. Pivotal Cloud Foundry architecture

Source: Pivotal Software S-1 filing

Instead of having applications designed in silos with separate legacy infrastructures servicing them each alone, PCF allows customers to apply its infrastructure across an array of app development environments. According to the company's S-1, PCF " integrates an expansive set of critical, modern software technologies delivered continuously to provide a turnkey cloud-native platform."

Also, being designed with the cloud in mind - which means customers are going to want services to be available and connectable across an array of outside providers (the opposite of legacy Oracle's approach, which tries to lock customers inside its own ecosystem; though with Oracle's migration to the cloud, this is changing), Pivotal is inter-operable with popular software development tools within AWS, Google Cloud, OpenStack (an open-source IaaS platform), Azure, and other services. Pivotal's software is itself based on open source codes layered with proprietary software.

Pivotal - the product of a collaboration between EMC and VMware, which are now both owned by Dell - has grown substantially from nothing in the four years it's been around. (Though again, this is not to Pivotal's own credit - it's not quite correct to classify Pivotal as a four-year-old startup when it's funded by Dell). The following timeline from Pivotal's S-1 showcases its growth to 319 subscription customers in the four short years of its existence:

Source: Pivotal Software S-1 filing

With spending on PaaS services expected to grow at a 22% CAGR from $16 billion in 2018 to $29 billion by 2021 (according to Gartner research cited in Pivotal's filings), the company still has plenty of market opportunity left to penetrate.

Massive scale and startup-like growth

Here's a closer look at Pivotal Software's financials:

Figure 2. Pivotal Software FY18 results

Source: Pivotal Software S-1 filing

Pivotal has sustained incredible revenue growth in the past few years despite its scale, as is evident from the financials above. In FY18, Pivotal grew revenues 22% y/y to $509.4 million, that alone making it one of the largest enterprise software companies in the market.

From these financials, it's also clear why subscription revenues are Pivotal's primary focus - and why Wall Street prizes them much higher than other revenue streams. Pivotal's subscription revenues grew 73% y/y to $259.0 million (its subscription revenue stream alone makes it larger than most SaaS companies, and its 73% growth rate at that scale is also astounding), while its consulting services revenues from Pivotal Labs actually saw a slight decline to $250.4 million.

From a margin perspective, however, this is a benefit. Subscription revenues carry a massive 88% gross margin, while services revenues are essentially performed at near-cost, providing only 21% gross margins. This margin gap illustrates why subscription revenues are more valuable, and why companies like Pivotal will offer consulting services basically at cost in order to win more profitable subscription business. Not only that, subscription revenues are recurring revenue streams - and with hard-to-replace PaaS services, these customers can be gold mines for years and years. Even small deployments can, over time, lead to million-dollar revenue streams (Pivotal's 319 customers contributing to a $509 million revenue base implies that its average annual revenue per subscription customer is nearly $2 million, a hugely profitable situation to be in). Its net expansion rate over the past twelve months, a measure of how a customer has expanded spend on the platform since deployment, was a cool 158%.

As a result of the mix shift into subscription revenues and away from lower-margin services revenues, Pivotal's gross margin expanded to 55% in FY18, a huge leap from just 44% in FY17. As the mix continues to tilt in favor of subscription, Pivotal's gross margin will see further improvement, though the rate of this shift will have a natural slowdown as subscriptions begin to overtake the majority of Pivotal's revenues.

Large sales and marketing costs, a salient feature of just about any enterprise software company, are also prominent in Pivotal, consuming 43% of its revenues (just because Pivotal has access to Dell-EMC's sales force and its ISVs doesn't rescue it from seeing those expenses hit its income statement). Largely as a result of prioritizing growth over profits, Pivotal is still showing a GAAP net loss of -$163.5 million, or a -32% net margin. All told, however, this isn't too dire of a loss relative to other high-growth software companies.

Final thoughts

The success of Zscaler's (Pending:ZS) IPO (+106% on opening day) as well as Dropbox's IPO (+36%) have opened the door for more software companies to test the IPO waters in 2018, despite rocky trading in both February and March. With such a robust financial profile and a strong PaaS-based subscription business, Pivotal Software presents a compelling new opportunity for the markets.

With valuation as yet unknown, it's too early to render a positive or negative opinion on the stock, but having all the information handy prior to the IPO is the best way to be prepared in making a rational decision. More to come as more of the offering details become known.

