Endo Pharmaceuticals: The Free Fall Continues

There is a war being fought over drug prices. Lawmakers have hit back at price gougers and opioid manufacturers, and Endo Pharmaceuticals (ENDP) is in the middle of it. A few months ago, I thought Endo was at an inflection point and there was a good probability it could turn things around. However, its slide continues.

Revenue Is In Free Fall

Endo's revenue is in free fall. It is difficult to recommend a stock whose top line is not growing. The decline is broad-based and occurring across several of the company's product lines.

Q4 revenue was off 38% Y/Y. Surprisingly, the largest decline came in Generics which was off 43%. Within Generics, revenue from new launches of $149 million was a disappointment, falling over 65%. The North America Generics market is currently in a state of upheaval. Large clients are demanding price cuts while the FDA is accelerating drug approval which is increasing competition. Mylan (MYL) and Teva (TEVA) have also been hit by declining drug prices in North America. The price erosion in the sector could continue for some time. Generics represents over half of Endo's revenue.

Revenue from Branded drugs (29% of revenue) fell 21%. This segment includes pain-related drugs such as Opana, Percocet, Voltaren, and Lidoderm. The opioid crisis has dominated the national news cycle for several months. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, opioid overdoses spiked 30% from July 2016 to September 2017. Some experts believe the crisis could have been caused by the proliferation of opioid prescriptions. Last year, the FDA asked Endo to remove the opioid Opana from the market due to its public health consequences of abuse. That said, Lawmakers' attempts to tamp down opioid sales have hurt Endo's Branded drug segment.

Endo Is Highly-Indebted

Endo cut costs amid the free fall in revenue. Q4 2017 SG&A and R&D were a combined $210 million, down from $259 million in the year-earlier period. However, the decline in operating expenses did not match the decline in revenue. The company's EBITDA margin was 30%, down from 38% in the year-earlier period. That is problematic given Endo's $8.2 billion debt load which is at 7.5x run-rate EBITDA. Endo's deteriorating credit metrics could signal it could become difficult to service its debt down the road.

Amid its decline, the company was able to collect on accounts receivable and pay down inventory. This was a boon to cash flow during the quarter. Cash flow from operations was $554 million. This could subside as the accounts receivable and inventory balances continue to fall. It currently has a cash hoard of $1.3 billion which could serve as a buffer against future operating losses. However, President Trump is considering suing opioid manufacturers for their role in the opioid crisis. The amount of liabilities is unknown; investors will have to wait for the details of pending lawsuits. This uncertainty over whether Endo has enough capital to service its debt and cover potential opioid legal exposures remains to be seen.

Conclusion

Revenue from Endo's core Generics business performed poorly last quarter and its other business segments were in disarray. ENDP trades at nearly 9x run-rate EBITDA, but it is uncertain whether legal exposures or the continued diminution in key business segments are priced in. ENDP remains a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TEVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.