Inovio's At It Again

In addition to its cancer immunotherapies, Inovio has programs for attacking a broad range of infectious diseases.

Inovio's current top ambition is to cover the pharmacologic treatment space for existing precancers and cancers caused by HPV.

Inovio (INO) presents an intriguing picture. It mirrors a virtual microcosm of the human condition, biotech style. Phenomenal news guaranteed to excite is soon punctuated by disappointments, which are then followed by new accomplishments. I have a small position in this name.

Inovio has no apparent near-term catalysts to drive its shares higher. As I will discuss, it presents interesting longer term possibilities in its cancer immuno-therapies and its infectious disease vaccinations.

The human papillomavirus (HPV) is an insidious pathogen. It comes in dozens of flavors, many of which are quite nasty. It is particularly common in sexually active young Americans. Fortunately, it often comes and goes without leaving any calling card. In other instances, it can cause genital warts; at its worst, HPV can cause precancers and cancers.

Merck's (MRK) Gardasil was the first to market a HPV preventive vaccine for girls aged nine and up and for young women. Second to market, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), pulled its Cervarix HPV vaccine from the US market not long after its FDA approval.

Vaccines that most people are familiar with are marvelously effective, yet they are limited in their impact. They are preventive in nature for those who have the foresight to protect themselves in advance from a particular pathogen.

Gardasil is just such a preventive vaccine, highly effective when introduced before infection with HPV; totally ineffective when introduced afterwards. Inovio's immuno-oncology vaccines aspire to a different protocol. They are therapeutic vaccines designed to fortify the body's immune system to attack existing pathogens in the body.

Inovio seeks to combat cervical cancers and precancers that would be nonresponsive to Gardasil. At the current time standard, treatments for these conditions are limited to various combinations of radiation, chemotherapy, and surgery, depending on the stage of the cancer at diagnosis.

Inovio lists its product pipeline made up of immuno-oncology therapies in ongoing clinical trials as set out below:

It consists of candidates directed at combating various cancers and precancers. Its most advanced program to date is its VGX-3100 to treat cervical HSIL. Its Phase 3 study for VGX-3100, known as REVEAL 1, is shown on clinicaltrials.gov as having a start date of June 13, 2017, with estimated primary completion date of August 2019 and an estimated study completion date of August 2020. The following is clinicaltrials.gov's brief description for REVEAL 1:

... a prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled Phase 3 study to determine the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of VGX-3100 administered by intramuscular (IM) injection followed by electroporation (EP) delivered with CELLECTRA™ 5PSP in adult women with histologically confirmed cervical high grade squamous intraepithelial lesion (HSIL) (cervical intraepithelial neoplasia grade 2 [CIN2] or grade 3 [CIN3]) associated with human papillomavirus (HPV) 16 and/or HPV-18.

Its MEDI0457 programs that it partners with MedImmune are in trials to attack cervical cancer and head and neck cancer, both cancers that are associated with HPV. However, its INO-5401 to attack glioblastoma (with partner Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN)) and bladder cancer (with partner Genentech) expands its reach beyond cancers typically associated with HPV.

In addition to its pipeline, Inovio lists two early clinical programs also both outside the HPV arena. Its INO-5150 recently completed an open label

phase I trial; the trial evaluates the safety and immunogenicity of INO-5150 in treatment of prostate cancer in men aged 18 to 90 years with a histologic diagnosis of prostate cancer. Inovio is currently the sole sponsor and investigator in this trial. Additionally, Inovio lists its INO-1800 trial for a hepatitis B vaccine.

These latter two programs provide an object lesson in the perils of biotech development. During the fall of 2013, Inovio announced exciting news, a collaboration with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) for both INO-5150 and INO-1800. The deal gave Inovio $10 million as an upfront payment with potential milestones totaling $412.50 million. It also called for:

Additional development milestone payments ... to Inovio if Roche pursues other indications with INO-5150 or INO-1800. In addition, Inovio is entitled to receive up to double-digit tiered royalties on product sales.

It is exciting stuff when the big dog from Basel collaborates with a little biotech from Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. Inovio's founder-CEO Kim boasted of Inovio's prospects with his inimitable enthusiasm as set out below, excerpted from the earliest Inovio CC (Q2, 2014) available on Seeking Alpha:

In closing, there are few, if any, life science companies of our size who can show investors; number one, a partnership with a global pharma giant; number two, the stability and flexibility that comes with more than $100 million in the bank and no debt; number three, pivotal efficacies data that puts a distinct line in the sand in terms of validating the broad applicability and commercial potential of our novel active immunotherapy technology. We're talking about a technology with the potential to produce dozens of products addressing cancers and infectious diseases. I said several years ago that our goal was to transform Inovio into the next Gilead or Amgen. Our impressive Phase II efficacy and immunogenicity data and our advancing of VGX-3100 into Phase III, which we announced today, puts us on a clear path to achieve this goal. Let me assure you that the entire Inovio team and I are razor focused in our dedication to achieving the following objectives; first, we will continue to innovate our technology and products to extend our position as the leader in active immunotherapies; second, we'll continue to take the steps that will optimize the value of our company for the benefit of our dedicated stakeholders.

Sadly, over the last several years, the air has gone out of Inovio's Roche collaboration. Roche first apostatized on INO-5150, dropping the prostate arm of its collaboration in November 2014. It continued for nearly two more years before withdrawing from the Hepatitis B (INO-1800) collaboration in August 2016. At the current time, Inovio has no partner deal directly with Roche. (As noted above, it partners with Roche subsidiary Genentech on INO-5401).

Inovio's website includes its infectious disease vaccines within its platform development programs. As shown below, this substantially widens the scope of Inovio's investigations. It includes the programs listed below:

Each one of the four individual diseases listed, HIV, Ebola, MERS, and Zika, represents diseases that command public outcry when they enter the news cycle. Think Zika during the time period leading up to the 2016 Brazilian Olympics.

Inovio's infectious disease program has sufficient credibility that its various components have attracted a broad array of serious funding partners per its graphic above.

Seeking Alpha contributor Douglas McBride sets out an overtly optimistic view of Inovio's infectious disease vaccine program in his posting "Inovio Poised For Breakthroughs In 2018 And Beyond". He offers positive commentary on how these interact with the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization Program and their grant potential from the Coalition of Environmental Preparedness and DARPA.

Inovio's Q4 2017 finances reflect increases in expense and share count

Inovio has assembled an enviable collection of intriguing therapeutic assets which it is cueing up for study. Unfortunately, Inovio has yet to cross the FDA's goal line with any of its assets. Accordingly, it currently generates no product sales revenue.

Inovio has relieved itself of much of the burden of its ambitious development programs by partnering many of its projects as noted on the graphics above. Nonetheless, it incurred research and development expenses of $98.6 million for 2017, an increase of more than 12% compared to $88.7 million for 2016. It attributes the increase to additional employees supporting its various programs.

General and administrative costs increased at an even faster clip. They rose at more than 21%, from $23.9 million in 2016 to $28.9 million in 2017. The culprit here was both rising headcount and stock-based compensation.

At the end of Q4 2016, Inovio's reported share count was 74.06 million shares issued and outstanding. This issued and outstanding share count increased 22% to 90.4 million by the end of Q4, 2017. For Q4 2017, it reported total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $127.4 million compared to $104.8 million as of the year-end December 2016.

ApolloBio closing puts a two-year cash runway in sight, possibly setting the stage for an obligatory dilution

Inovio's recent Q4 2017 CC left its important ApolloBio China licensing deal unclosed, albeit on the brink. Knowing full well that there are many a slip twixt cup and lip, I was pleased when Inovio announced that the deal had actually closed, entitling it to the $23 million upfront fee without need for any further approvals.

In response to a Q4 2017 CC question, CEO Kim said that upon receipt of the $23 million, Inovio could:

...expect about two years of cash runway right now, which I think is a solid financial position at Inovio's. And obviously, we will look to bring in additional non-dilutive partner and grant funding going forward as well.

Before breathing a big sigh of relief at the notion of a two-year cash runway, consider how risk averse CEO Kim has proven to be when it comes to liquidity. In this respect, an excellent Seeking Alpha article from way back is most instructive.

In this article dated 3/5/2014, titled "Inovio Pharmaceuticals Raises $63 Million: Dr. J. Joseph Kim, CEO, Tells Us Why", Dr. Kim provides a free-ranging look at his approach to capitalizing Inovio. The following excerpted Q&A shows how CEO Kim's implements his mantra, "raise cash when you don't need it":

[Q] ...you [just] closed ... [an] offering, raising a total of $63.25 million. It appears that you must have over 100 million dollars in cash. You had previously indicated you had a two-year operating runway, based on available cash. Some would consider this new cash balance a small war-chest rather than a comfortable cash balance. What do you intend to accomplish from this capital raise? Dr. Kim: Yes, we did have two years' cash, and we said that at this time we did not really need additional cash. That doesn't mean that additional cash would not be useful. While two years of cash is a comfortable position, one year of cash is not. A year goes by fast, and when the market delivers an opportunity to secure more capital, most people would consider that to be a prudent step. One of my mentors, Dr. Hubert Schoemaker, who was the founder and inspiration of Centocor, told me when I first started Inovio, 'Raise cash when you don't need it.' [emphasis added]

The interview provides an excellent read. CEO Kim makes it clear that he has ample projects in reserve that can soak up any extra cash that might appear. He also makes an important point that by raising cash when liquidity looks good, one can attract: "'blue chip' biotech institutional investors of the world". It is also possible to negotiate secondaries without dreaded warrants when one is acting from strength.

Founder-CEO Kim has effectively pursued his vision since 2000

Founder-CEO Kim gives an excellent account of his diligence in pursuit of his vision of therapeutic vaccines in another one of Investor Initiatives' highly informative Seeking Alpha postings, "The REAL Inovio Pharmaceuticals: An Interview With Dr. J. Joseph Kim, CEO".

By way of background, the interview begins with Kim stating:

In 2000, I formed VGX Pharmaceuticals with my PhD mentor, Professor David Weiner, who is recognized as the father of the field of DNA vaccines, using technology licensed from the University of Pennsylvania. David was instrumental in formulating the concept of DNA vaccines in the early 1990s.

Kim then notes how Weiner was able to assure that his vaccine-induced cellular antigen production. While experimenting with various means of effectively delivering the vaccines, he determined that electroporation was superior to both virus and lipid carriers. This is how Inovio enters the picture.

Initially, Kim's VGX acquired Advisys, a private company with electroporation technology. To bolster its position, in 2009, VGX merged with Inovio (previously Genetronics) which had several electroporation patents. The upshot of it is that Inovio's:

... electroporation devices are based on the unique attributes of the Advisys CELLECTRA electroporation system.

Rather than belabor the point here, I urge those interested in layman's explanations of Inovio's key technologies and their development to 2014 to check out this informative interview.

Fast forward four years from this interview. Inovio now expects VGX-3100 phase 3 results, possibly in 2020.

Yet, the fact remains that Inovio's foundation technology and assumptions are based upon incredibly innovative and revolutionary insights from the 1990s. While Inovio has been "laser-focused", as CEO Kim is prone to say, on executing its strategies, the shape of the world around it has been moving forward.

Currently, immuno-oncology includes new strategies in addition to those practiced by Inovio, for example, CAR-T cell therapies. Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), a company CEO Kim often references as a model, recently entered the immuno-oncology space. It did so, not by acquiring Inovio, but by acquiring Kite Pharma, a leader in CAR-T therapies.

Kite Pharma, founded in 2009, the year Inovio merged with Advisys, achieved FDA approval for Kite's Yescarta CAR-T therapy in October 2017. At that time, INO-3100's proposed phase 3 trial was getting back on track after a 2016 clinical hold from the FDA was lifted in June 2017.

Conclusion

Inovio is pioneering a wide range of therapeutic vaccinations. It is doing so steadfastly. It moves ever forward despite recurring setbacks such as an unnerving FDA clinical hold on VGX-3100 back in October 2016 as referenced above.

My first Inovio article, "Inovio: The Dilution Solution", was exploratory. The article generated a comment stream that tested my first take against SA readers. Now that I feel much more knowledgeable about the name, I am more comfortable holding it although I recognize the challenges it faces.

My modest initial stake has languished, dropping heavily in Friday's market rout. Inovio shares will likely continue to languish for the near to intermediate term.

At some point, I am expecting Founder-CEO Kim to succeed in his quest to master therapeutic vaccines for one or more diseases. To be sure, dilution will have worked against shareholders in the interim. CEO Kim's partnering with all and sundry funding sources, DARPA, NIH, large pharma, etc. will mitigate the damage.

Inovio's appeal lies in the scope of its ambitions, assuring significant potential rewards await any ultimate successes it may realize.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares of INO over the next 72 hours