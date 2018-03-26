GlaxoSmithKline Withdraws Bid For Pfizer's Consumer Healthcare Business

Earlier today at the start of UK trading, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) announced it has withdrawn from the auction of Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, following the stance of Reckitt Benckiser who dropped out yesterday.

This resulted in the company rising by 3.28% at the end of trading to £13.16, the 4th best in the FTSE 100. Investors breathed a heavy sigh of relief as the deal could have caused financial strain on the balance sheet. Though this is being managed and slowly reduced from £15.45 billion in 2013 to £14.26 billion today, indication from the Bank of England is showing potential for a rate increase in May.

As we can see from the image below, roughly 16.50% needs to be refinanced in less than a year and a further 14.20% between 1 and 3 years. From the chart we can see that 60.50% of the debt has low fixed interest rates secured for 5 years to over 10. This is reassuring in a rising interest rate environment that the majority of the debt will not be affected in the distant future. Debt interest amounted to £781 million, up from £732 million the year before.

Source: Page 221 of the GSK 2017 Annual Report

Product Pipeline

Since the company has opted out it’s bid to grow its low-margin defensive consumer sector business, one would assume that GSK has eyes on growth in its high margin sectors in pharmaceuticals and vaccines that make up a combined 74 of the company’s revenue. This would appear to be the case, today the European Commission approved Shingrix for the prevention of shingles and post-herpetic neuralgia in adults aged 50 or older in Europe and Japan.

According to healthline.com, 33% of people get shingles in their lifetime and roughly half of those will be in people aged 60 or older. Considering this is an infection that affects a large portion of the population, should mean some handsome profits for GSK in the future. Shingrix is the first approved shingles vaccine to combine a non-live antigen with a specifically designed adjuvant for not only a targeted immune response but one that is sustained.

Things are also looking positive for GSK’s other products Juluca and Trelegy Elipta, the former has garnered support from the European Committee for Medicinal Products recommending authorisation for the product to be marketed.

If we’re to look at the company’s annual report and go to their brief summary on page 1, the first thing that stood out to me was the free cash flow figure, and how I perceived it to be much higher than what they presented.

On further inspection they had changed their definition of free cash flow highlighted on page 58 which I’ve posted for you here. It basically means that subject to chance, free cash flow could be lower than how it’s normally calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from its operating cash flow.



Conclusion

While I’m under no illusion that GSK has some difficult challenges ahead, it has confirmed the dividend is safe (for now) and no cut seems likely. It’s the cheapest pharmaceutical company on the market at the moment and offering the highest yield compared to its rivals. With a current yield of 6.08% based on a payout of £0.80 and current share price of £13.16.

I calculated free cash flow per share growth from £0.84 in 2016 to £0.95 in 2017, using a fair value multiple of 15, we come to the price of £14.25. This gives you a 7.63% margin of safety under that figure, though I wouldn’t blame you if you decided to wait for a better entry.

If you’re an income investor and you’ve already allocated capital to REITs and utilities and want some diversification, I’m recommending GSK as a speculative buy and treating the company as a bond-proxy with low growth potential until its product pipeline comes to fruition.

The company has definitely had a tough few years and hopefully we’re beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Author's note: If you appreciate this article and wish to be notified on future publications, either on my portfolio journey or research that I do for Seeking Alpha, please click on the "Follow" button, and feel free to either inbox me or leave a comment below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GSK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.