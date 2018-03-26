Life Storage To Write An Even Fatter Dividend Check This April

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) is probably not the best known company among dividend growth investors. Part of the reason may be that it has only increased its dividend for five consecutive years, thus not being the typical company popping up on the screening lists of dividend growth focused investors.

An attractive yield and healthy dividend growth should pique the interest of long term investors. The urbanisation trend looks set to continue for many more years, driving demand for the company's services for the foreseeable future.

As the chart above shows, investors used to enjoy some nice capital gains up until early 2016 when the stock topped out at $117. Subsequently, the stock has not been performing well, dropping all the way to the current level of $80. Even so, 25% capital gains have been achieved over the last five years or about 4.5% a year. Adding in a yield of approximately the same gives us a total annual return of slightly less than 10%. Not catastrophic, but considering we've been in a bull market, investors are probably not too enthusiastic.

On the other hand, a couple of years with a falling stock price only creates more opportunity for investors and their returns going forward. In this article I'll seek to conclude whether or not the coming dividend hike and the general future prospects for the company merits an investment from dividend growth investors.

Historical Dividend Growth

This company has not been raising dividends for decades on end. Often times, though, it can be advantageous to consider a future potential dividend aristocrat rather than opting for a company that might have most of its business growth behind it rather than in the future.

During the financial crisis, Life Storage cut its quarterly dividend from $0.64 to $0.45. It stayed at that level until 2013 when it was raised to $0.48. Since then it has been raised on an annual basis -- or even more often some years -- to the current level of $1.00.

So the dividend hikes look good, rising as it should from lower left to upper right. The payout ratio is more concerning. It shot upwards from late 2016 until the middle of 2017 and is still at a very high 191%. However, when it comes to REITS, the most important metric is funds from operations.

The company reported that its FFO for the fourth quarter 2017 was $1.09, well above the quarterly dividend payment of $1.00. All the same, it will be important to watch its payout ratio both as a percentage of EPS and as a percentage of FFO going forward.

Over the last couple of years the dividend was raised by 10-13% annually. That was until last year. Then the dividend was only hiked from $0.95 to $1.00 for a percentage-wise hike of 5.3%. The trend is definitely not the one investors would like to see, though total returns would still be quite OK if the company were to hike dividends forward at this same rate.

April Dividend Hike

As we have seen this company does not have a long history of dividend growth and consequently doesn't have a firm annual month for its dividend hike. All the same, the last two years the dividend raise has been declared in early April.

We now have four quarters of a $1.00 dividend so if it is to maintain its annual dividend hike record, a new announcement has to come quite soon. The question then will be what the magnitude of this hike might be.

Considering that the company achieved an FFO of $1.09 in the fourth quarter of 2017 and that the company clearly tries to establish itself as a dividend growth company, a hike is quite certain to come. With a $0.09 headroom I consider it highly unlikely that the Board will not hike the dividend with at leat $0.05, as it did last year.

In its fourth quarter report the company guided for a 2018 EPS of $3.09-$3.19 and an FFO of $5.33-$5.43. The adjusted FFO for 2017 was $5.31. If we use the midpoint in the guidance for 2018 of $5.38 we have a pretty measly growth rate of 1.3%. Still, if FFO were to come in at $5.38 the company only has a payout ratio at the current dividend level of 74%.

With relatively low growth the Board is not likely to go out on a limb and boost the dividend by 10%+. It would just be too risky in terms of its long term ability of growing its dividend. Still, there is room for a decent increase and investors would obviously expect to at least be compensated for inflation. As last year's raise was on the low end, I would expect the Board to treat that as a floor. I therefore predict a raise of 5-7% for a new quarterly dividend of $1.05-$1.07.

Risk Factors

For any company that has debt on its balance sheet, interest rates is a clear risk. As most people are quite aware of, rates have been rising lately, which obviously cuts into the earnings of companies. So too for Life Storage. Further, a slowing economy is a risk as people will then be both more cost conscious and spend less on new stuff, thus reducing the need for storing stuff. Another risk is if the long running urbanisation trend discontinues. Not likely, but still a risk. Finally, competition is a constant risk in this industry as in all other industries.

Current Valuation

The price you pay for an investment is paramount for future returns. Even solid fundamentals can not save you if you pay too much. In order to mitigate the risk of paying too much, let's have a look at some key valuation metrics for Life Storage as well as two close competitors.

As peers I've chosen Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Life Storage Extra Space Storage Public Storage Price/Sales 7.1x 10.1x 12.6x Price/Cash Flow 15.0x 18.6x 17.0x Yield 5.0% 3.8% 4.1%

Life Storage wins the Price/Sales category with flying colours with Public Storage as the clear loser. As for the Price/Cash Flow category, this is also won by Life Storage. So we're down to the last, and arguably one of the most important metrics -- namely the dividend yield. And no surprises here -- this too is won by Life Storage with its 5.0% yield, far above number two at 4.1%.

It is not often a company I analyse wins all three categories. But this one did. Honestly, I don't think you can go very wrong with any of the above companies. Still, of the three, Life Storage is obviously the most attractive.

The analysts on Wall Street expect an average annual EPS growth over the next five year of 5.0%. If we assume no change to the valuation multiple and adding in the current dividend yield of 5.0%, we arrive at a total expected shareholder return of 10.0%. Considering the fairly high-priced market in general presently, such an expected return from a relatively defensive company is nothing to sneeze at.

If you are an investor looking for fat dividend checks right now with decent, if unspectacular, growth in coming years you should buy some stocks in Life Storage. Your cash is safely stored in Life Storage. What's more, you can look forward to a raise shortly.

Conclusion

Urbanisation is still a big trend in the developed world, driving underlying demand for Life Storage's services. The company has been steadily growing its dividend for the last five years and will raise it again in early April by between 5-7%. Combine that with a 5% current yield and a long term expected growth rate of 5%, and you have a solid income generator for years to come. If you are an investor looking for nice income right now with expected growth rates far above the rate of inflation, you should park some of your cash in Life Storage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.