Performance Of Dow Stocks In Sell-Off

The uniformity of the drop is either a broad-based revaluation of equity multiples or simply a function of indiscriminate selling pressure.

This article details the performance of the 30 Dow components over recent time intervals and adds some valuation figures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended last week with its second largest ever sell-off in points terms.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) closed down 1,149 points over the past two sessions and 1,413 points last week. While the -5.7% drop in percentage terms was less historical, a type of drop that occurs roughly every two years on average, last week's performance in the wake of tariff concerns is worth evaluating.

I am sure this drawdown leaves some readers wondering whether there are opportunities in the market. Below, I have tabled the week-to-date, year-to-date, and trailing one-year performance of the 30 Dow components.

A couple of observations:

None of the 30 Dow components managed positive returns over the past week during the broad market sell-off.

Half of the components produced returns that, when rounded to the nearest percentile, were in the -4% to -6% range.

Boeing (BA), the largest constituent of this price-weighted index, produced the fourth smallest drop, suggesting that the index would have fallen further without its top component producing relative outperformance.

The worst performer was 3M (MMM), a company that has a 10% revenue mix from China and which is a net exporter from the United States. Throw in an accelerated CEO transition and weak guidance, and the shares were set to underperform in the risk-off tone.

Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) were among the top 5 best performers as oil prices bucked the broader slide for risky assets, leading to outperformance for these supermajors.

Trailing one-year returns are still quite strong with 23 of 30 constituents producing positive returns and more than half of the companies still producing double-digit percentage gains despite the recent drawdown. While there is red on your trading screens and red figures to the left of this graph, there have been plenty of gains over recent years.

The lack of dispersion offers confirmation to me that this is not a fundamentally driven change in stock levels. These companies comprise vastly different industries and business models, each of which would be impacted differently by a change in global trade policy. The fact that the distribution of returns is so tightly bound suggests that this was a technical re-pricing of equities and not a fundamental shift in the value of these businesses.

Generally, I believe that long-term investors will be rewarded for adding exposure to U.S. stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has been very topical given the large two-day drawdown, and I hope a detailed listing of the relative performance of its components is useful to Seeking Alpha readers.

