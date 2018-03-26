With Bumpy Rides Ahead, Return Prospects For Leveraged Income Exchange-Traded Notes Are Much Worse Than You Think

However, the risks of these securities are truly understood only by reading the fine print and doing mathematical analysis, both of which are beyond the scope of most investors.

Like many people, I am sorely tempted when I see the 20%+ yields offered on 2x-leveraged ETNs invested in closed-end funds (CEFs), mortgage REITs (mREITS), and business development companies (BDCs). Here are a few recent articles from Seeking Alpha that highlight these investments:

If you are like me, you might initially think to yourself, I could earn a cool 20% with these ETNs if the market just stays flat, let alone improves. Even if it drops modestly, I am still likely to earn a great return over time.

Unfortunately, the risks and potential returns of these investments are a lot worse than they appear, and the worst time to hold them is in periods with significant downside volatility, like right now.

Leveraged ETFs/ETNs were initially created for short-term speculation in various financial markets. Although I don't encourage speculation, I think they are fine for that specific purpose. Leveraged income ETNs, on the other hand, by their very nature encourage a longer-term holding period; you actually have to hold an income ETN in order to earn its yield.

Magnifying Your Risk Drags Down Your Returns in Volatile Markets

I am going to approach this two ways: common sense and theoretical.

Let's start with common sense. One of the key rules to growing money over time is to avoid large losses. For example, if you drop 50% (lose half your money), you have to earn 100% (double your money) in order to make up for the loss. In other words, for a large loss you have to earn a much higher positive return to offset the loss. In this extreme case, you need to earn twice as much.

Leveraged ETNs, by magnifying your returns, increase the likelihood of a large loss, so they are a very bad place to be when you expect significant downside market volatility.

But this is a vague argument – I doubt that I have you convinced. And surely 20%+ yields are going to more than compensate for any risk, right?

Mathematical Approach

Now let’s break out the math and statistics. If you assume returns are lognormally distributed (as in the ubiquitous Black-Scholes option model), there is a textbook formula for how your returns will compound over long time periods:

Compounded Growth Rate = Average Arithmetic Return - Volatility^2 / 2

The greater the volatility, the lower your returns will compound over time relative to the arithmetic average return. This phenomenon is volatility drag and is one reason why diversification, by lowering your portfolio's volatility, can improve your compounded returns over time.

Why does this formula sort of make sense? If you are up 5% and then down 5% your arithmetic average return is 0%, yet your actual return is negative 0.25% due to compounding. This effect gets worse as you have larger (more volatile) price swings.

In his NAAIM award-winning paper, Tony Cooper provides a more general approximation formula for the impact of volatility drag for leveraged ETNs. To keep things simple, let's apply his formula in the case leverage = 2, which is the case for the ETNs we are considering:

Daily Compound Growth Rate is the daily compound growth rate of the ETN, while Average Daily Return and Daily Volatility refer to the average daily return and volatility of the underlying index (e.g. REIT, BDC, or CEF index in our case).

Mr. Cooper has found that his formula applies across a variety of stock markets and doesn't require a lognormal assumption for stock prices. Having gone through the derivation, I believe the formula is a good approximation that we can use to gain some useful market insights.

What has investor salivating is earning the 2x (Average Daily Return). When annualized, this equates to the eye-popping 20% yields. However, it is easy to underestimate the impact of volatility drag. If you plug in a 1% daily volatility (equivalent to 15.9% volatility annualized), you get a roughly 6% annual drag. If you plug in a daily volatility of 2% (equivalent to 31.8% volatility annualized), that more than wipes out the yield and actually leaves you with an expected negative return.

So here is the key insight: The performance of leveraged ETNs tends to degrade significantly in volatile markets.

What's worse is the above formula does not include two further drags to return – high expense ratios and increasing borrowing costs. Take BDCL, for example, it has an 0.85% expense ratio plus borrowing costs at 3-month Libor. 3-month Libor is currently is at 2.12% and is on the rise with Fed rate hikes. That's another 3%-ish (and rising) drag on returns.

But Isn't The High Yield Going to Save Me?

Some income-oriented investors take the view that markets fluctuate, but that the high income will eventually see them through over time. The problem with this philosophy in the case of leveraged ETNs is that the funds buy high and sell low, which can mean locking in losses in a bad market, with no guarantee of a safe or stable principal or dividend.

Here's how that works: suppose your own a 2x leveraged ETN. That means for every $100 you have invested, they need to own $200 worth of assets. If the index goes up 10%, the assets increase to $220 and thus you investment is now worth (as planned) $120. But wait, to stay at 2x leverage for $120, the ETN needs to own $240 worth of assets. It thus needs to buy $20 more. In other words, as markets rise, the leveraged ETN buys.

What if the index drops 10%? That means assets are worth $180, and now you have $80 worth of investment. To stay 2x leveraged on $80, the ETN need to own $160 worth of assets. Thus, it has to sell $20. In other words, as markets drop, the leveraged ETN sells.

Unlike some leveraged ETNs, CEFL (NYSEARCA:CEFL) and MORL (NYSEARCA:MORL) rebalance monthly instead of daily, while BDCL (NYSEARCA:BDCL) rebalances only quarterly. I think that less-frequent rebalancing is good, as it avoids continuously buying high and selling low. It doesn't, however, avoid the problem of large losses, which really is the key driver behind volatility drag.

When there is a large monthly or quarterly decline, these ETNs are forced to sell securities. That means “locking in” a portion of the loss and, even worse for income investors, owning fewer high-income-producing securities for the future. This sets the stage for a dividend cut if the index does not quickly rebound. Hence, on a large price drop, you can get hit with the double whammy of declining prices and declining dividends. And remember, there is no set principal amount that you will eventually get paid back.

But Another Article States There is No Volatility Drag

Another Seeking Alpha writer does an ostensibly sound analysis of the leveraged funds, where he finds that there appears to be no volatility drag for these ETNs. The author compares returns over a few time periods between 2013 and 2017 where the index prices were flat over the same period.

The analysis looks quite reasonable, but I disagree with it for two reasons. First, the tendency for the prices of most BDCs, mREITs, and bond CEFs is to decline over time, not to stay constant. This is because the total returns of these assets mostly don't live up to their high stated yields. BDCs and bond CEFs experience credit losses while mREITs lose book value due to losses from hedging negatively convex mortgages portfolios. For that reason, over longer time periods returns on these asset classes almost always end up less than their stated yields. Therefore, a time period where BDC/mREIT/CEF prices stay flat is actually an "up period" in my view.

Second, the time period chosen is relatively low volatility with low, range-bound interest rates. In other words, it is a fairly benign time period. In such time periods, I would expect leveraged funds to perform well. (Note that CEFL also includes some equity CEFs, not just bond CEFs. Equity CEFs also did well during the period due to a solid stock market, so I again think that future risk is not reflected well using this time period.) It is when markets break down that large negative returns create a serious performance drag. For that reason, I would like to see the performance of the leveraged ETNs through a longer and more difficult period – for example with years including the financial crisis of 2007-2009.

That said, we can see how recent volatility is starting to "kick in" to drag down returns. From Morningstar's website, BDCL earned an average annual NAV return of 2.39% over the past five years. This is not even close to its eye-popping yield and barely more than the average annual NAV return of 1.92% earned by BDCS, its unleveraged brethren. Similarly, MORL earned an average annual NAV return of 6.25% over the past five years versus 4.45% earned by MORT. The leveraged MORL does earn you a higher return. However, the return does not approach its outsized yield: There is a noticeable volatility drag even after factoring in modest borrowing costs during the period. (Data note: Morningstar updates these 5-year average annual returns each day, so the returns you see from the links above will likely vary slightly from what I quote, which is the 5-year period ending March 23, 2018.)

Why Volatility for CEFs, mREITs, and BDCs Will Continue

Investors in CEFL, BDCL, and MORL have probably noticed that volatility has picked up. This volatility will likely continue for two reasons. First, recent past volatility tends to be a good predictor for future volatility: If the financial weather has been choppy, it tends to stay choppy. Second, there are valid fundamental reasons for continued volatility: I forecast choppy weather to continue based on unfavorable bond market conditions.

Let’s start with MORL. MORL invests in mortgage REITs (mREITs). The mREITs themselves use large amounts of borrowing and leverage, much of which is funded at short-term rates that increase with Fed rate hikes. Higher funding costs mean, all else equal, lower net interest margins and hence lower dividends. But you might say all else is not equal – yields on their mortgages could increase as well. Unfortunately when yields on mortgages increase that means the prices of the mortgages have dropped or, in other words, the mREITs themselves have experienced book value declines. We see that mREITs like CYS are already experiencing both income and book value declines: In their latest earnings call they laid the possibility for a large Q1 book value decline, and they just cut their dividend from $0.25 to $0.22. Given potential for more dividend cuts and book value declines, I would not be surprised to see mREITs drop further.

What about CEFL? CEFL invests in closed-end funds (CEFs), including leveraged closed-end bond funds. Unlike open-end bond funds, leveraged bond CEFs can borrow up to half of the value of their assets. Just as for mREITs, leverage costs for bond CEFs are increasing, which is already filtering through into dividend cuts. As the Fed continues raising rates and Libor keeps increasing, be prepared for even more cuts. In my article on CEF earnings, I point out JQC has already cut its dividend 13.7% and many more CEFs have cut dividends or are on the chopping block.

What’s more, if either long-term rates or credit spreads increase from their current low levels, the net asset values (NAVs) of bond CEFs will decline, a decline that is exacerbated by the funds' use of leverage. In other words, when bond prices decline, the funds' portfolios will drop even further. And this doesn’t even factor in the possibility for bankruptcies in their credit-sensitive portfolios.

What about BDCL? BDCL invests in business development companies (BDCs) that primarily make private loans to smaller companies. On the postive side, BDCs mostly invest in floating-rate loans that actually pay more interest as rates rise. Unfortunately, this positive is being offset by two major negatives.

First BDC loans are extremely risky. Some BDCs like MCC have seen significant defaults on their loans even though the economy is in fine shape. Last quarter, MCC’s NAV declined from $8.45 to $7.71. This is in a strong economy. Most BDCs are better managed than MCC, but how would their loans hold up in a downturn? Second, demand to make these risky bank loans is so high that companies are able to borrow at tight spreads with few lender protections. This means that BDCs are struggling to maintain their income (without taking too much risk) amid heavy competition to lend money, as noted in the Wall Street Journal article Dangers Lurk in Private Lenders' Public Cousins.

Risk from Negative Investor Sentiment

Finally, and this may be the most important factor short term, there continues to be sentiment risk from both rising interest rates and a volatile stock market. The 10-Treasury yield is just under a key resistance level of 3%. If it breaks through 3% to much higher levels, at some point investors may just reflexively sell BDC, CEFs, and mREITs without regard to fundamentals. Rightly or wrongly, investors may decide that no yield product is safe in a rising-rate environment. If that selling occurs, I don't want to be owning a leveraged income ETN.

Rightly or wrongly, BDC, CEFs, and mREITs are also susceptible to large stock market declines. If stocks drop significantly and financial markets revert to a "risk off" mode like we had on February 5 of this year, I again don't want to be owning a leveraged income ETN. Just take a look at the charts.

Conclusions

Not all mREIT, BDC, or CEF investments are bad. I actually own a BDC and an mREIT myself. Nor do I categorically state all leveraged ETNs are bad. What I am suggesting is that leveraged ETNs generally perform much worse in periods with high volatility and potential downside risk.

if you are going to invest in leveraged income ETNs, understand that in volatile markets your realized returns will likely be a lot worse than the stated yields. Also, know that the high income is not going to "come to the rescue" if markets drop precipitously. These ETNs buy high and sell low so there is no set dividend or principal amount that you count on at the end of a bumpy ride.

Only you can decide whether BDCL, CEFL, and MORL are appropriate in your circumstance. If you are confident the market has bottomed for these securities, by all means you can invest in them. But with my forecast for continued stormy seas, these leveraged income ETNs are not boats that I am willing to board.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.