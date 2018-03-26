Lithium Miners News For The Month Of March 2018

Lithium market news - Lithium giant Albemarle contradicts Morgan Stanley on electric vehicle growth. The EV take-up rate, and therefore lithium demand, will be much greater than MS claims.

Lithium spot and contract price news - Lithium spot prices were stable, while 2018 LCE global contract prices are about 20% higher than 2017.

Welcome to the March 2017 edition of the lithium miner news. This past month saw the stunning $25b battery deal between Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) and Samsung SDI (OTC:SSDIY), LG Chem (OTC:LGCEY), and Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd [CATL], as well as the POSCO lithium deal with Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF), JR Optimum Nano talks to increase their share in Altura Mining (OTCPK:ALTAF), and CATL's buy into North American Lithium. It also saw the completion of the Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF) - Toyota Tsusho (OTC:TYHOY) deal.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During March, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were again little changed, and are down 1.7% over the past 3 months. Global Lithium Carbonate Equivalent [LCE] contract prices are in the range of USD 13-16,000/tonne.

Lithium China Spot prices

Source: Lithium Americas January 2018 company presentation

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

On February 27, Reuters reported:

"Lithium glut? No way, say industry executives eyeing demand. Forecasts for a glut in lithium, a major ingredient in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, fail to account for strong demand and how complicated it is to process and mine, industry executives and analysts said. Forecasts of oversupply also fail to take into account that few lithium processors have the capacity and ability to produce the very high-grade lithium compounds that batteries need, said analyst Andrew Miller at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, a UK-based battery metals consultancy. He said he does not see a glut occurring in the next few years although the market could see small surpluses."

On March 9 Live Wire reported:

"Lithium giant Albemarle contradicts Morgan Stanley on electric vehicle growth. The Wall Street bank tipped cold water on lithium stocks with its bearish outlook for the metal. But lithium giant Albemarle has hit back, saying the EV take-up rate, and therefore lithium demand, will be much greater than MS claims. Its prediction of a 45% fall in lithium prices by 2021 assumes a much slower uptake of EVs than most others have it. From a 1.6% share of the global fleet in 2018, Morgan Stanley reckons 9% penetration is what should be expected by 2025. On that basis, it sees 2025 demand at 578,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent [LCE]. Industry players have very different assessments of what is coming. And if you had to bank on one of them being right, it would have to be one of the world’s big three LCE producers, US group Albemarle. It is deeply embedded in the industry and its real world assessment, based on what its customers are telling it, is that come 2025, global demand will be more like 800,000-plus tonnes of LCE, assuming an EV penetration rate of 12%. Interestingly enough, Morgan Stanley’s hatchet job volunteered that it would take a 2025 penetration rate of 13.7% to wipe out the surpluses it believes are coming under its scenario where 2018 is the last year of a global lithium market deficit. That is tantalising close to the real word assessment of Albemarle, one it delivered in its earnings call the day after Morgan Stanley’s opus hit the screens. So while Morgan Stanley frets about massive oversupply, one of the biggest and best of the business suggests things are set to remain tight."

Note: My updated model forecasts LCE demand by end 2025 is ~1.15mtpa based on a electric car penetration rate of 15%.

Roskill lithium demand forecast - 1mtpa by 2026

Source: Robert Baylis, Roskill, 9th Lithium Supply and Markets Conference, 31st May 2017

On March 19, Mr Lithium Joe Lowry put out his lithium demand supply projections on LinkedIn. Of note he stated his view is "the market stays tight" to 2025. His main reason - "IMO, there is more risk that supply won't materialize than the chance that demand won't happen. Many junior projects are still not financed. Execution risk is real for the majors (ALB's LaNegra II is a great example) but even more so for juniors."

Source: Joe Lowry LinkedIn

Lithium battery and market news

On March 5, Energy Storage reported, "China issues new energy battery recycling guidance. Requirements jointly issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and six other government departments, which come into force on 1 August 2018, aim to enforce the prompt recycling of lithium-ion and nickel–metal hybrid batteries."

On March 6, Bloomberg reported, "Chinese EV battery giant zeroes in on its first European factory. CATL about to pick site in EU to take on LG Chem, Samsung SDI. Germany, Poland, Hungary said to be countries being considered. The expansion in Europe comes on top of a plan to build a factory in the company’s home base of Ningde, Fujian, that would quintuple its production capability and make it the world’s largest EV battery cell maker. A pending $2 billion initial public offering would help finance the construction of the plant in China. The European facility would supply major carmakers in the region, including BMW AG, Zeng said on Monday."

Battery manufacturers - Tesla/Panasonic and CATL to dominate

Source: No link available

On March 13, Bloomberg reported, "VW secures $25 billion battery supplies in electric-car surge. Volkswagen secures battery supplies for two biggest markets. Volkswagen AG secured 20 billion euros ($25 billion) in battery supplies to underpin an aggressive push into electric cars in the coming years. The world’s largest carmaker will equip 16 factories to produce electric vehicles by the end of 2022, compared with three currently, Volkswagen said Tuesday in Berlin. Bloomberg also reported: "The German manufacturer’s plans to build as many as 3 million of the cars a year by 2025 is backstopped by deals with suppliers including Samsung SDI Co., LG Chem Ltd. and Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. for batteries in Europe and China."

On March 14, Investing News reported, "Chile to receive US$754 million in investments to develop lithium industry. The companies were selected in a bidding process to develop lithium technology. Corfo added that within two years the companies making the investments will be ready to produce about 58,000 tonnes of cathode per year. The winners are Chile’s Molymet and China’s Sichuan Fulin Industrial Group, a joint venture between Samsung SDI (KRX:006400) and South Korea’s POSCO (KRX:005490)."

On March 21, Bloomberg reported: "The lithium sector surge is poised to ignite a deals bonanza. Albemarle to China’s Ganfeng are on the prowl for acquisitions. China to drive elevated level of lithium M&A in 2018: analyst."

On March 21, Yonhapnews reported, "LG Chem to supply electric vehicle batteries to Volkswagen. "We have received a letter of intent, though we have yet to sign a formal deal," an official of LG Chem said, without giving any further details. Currently, the South Korean company is a key supplier of batteries to U.S. auto giant General Motors, Volvo, Renault, as well as South Korea's largest carmaker, Hyundai Motor Co., and its smaller affiliate, Kia Motors Corp."

On March 21, Reuters reported, "Chinese Carmaker BYD close to completing battery recycling plant. Chinese electric vehicle [EV] maker BYD Co (OTCPK:BYDDY) (OTCPK:BYDDF) will open a battery recycling plant in Shanghai in the second quarter as it looks to reduce raw material costs and help to address battery waste."

On March 25, Nikkei Asian Review reported, "China’s battery king poised to overtake Panasonic-Tesla alliance." The article is referring to CATL.

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

On February 27, Albemarle announced, "Albemarle finishes strong - guiding to continued growth in 2018. Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $245.8 million, an increase of 31% over the prior year; adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.34, an increase of 72% over the prior year. Expect adjusted diluted earnings per share in 2018 between $5.00 and $5.40, an increase of 9% to 18% over 2017."

On March 9, Albemarle announced, "Albemarle Corporation receives increase in lithium quota for Chile operations. It has received approval from Chile's Economic Development Agency (CORFO) for an increase in the company's lithium quota to sustainably increase Albemarle's lithium production in Chile to as much as 145,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) annually through 2043. "We are pleased that, with this new quota, we have the opportunity to add additional capacity in the Atamaca in a highly efficient and sustainable manner," said John Mitchell, Albemarle President of Lithium. "Albemarle's new brine yield technology is a part of our already announced Wave 2 capacity expansions targeted for commissioning after 2021. We will continue to actively monitor the market and bring this capacity on, as needed, to meet the needs of our contracted customers."

Subscribers of Trend Investing can view an interview I did with CEO Luke Kissam here.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

No news for the month.

I did read on 4-traders - "Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile, Patricio de Solminihac, recently stated that global markets will need at least 50,000 tonnes of lithium per year of additional supplies in coming years." My model is suggesting the figure to be an additional 75-80,000 tonnes pa needed.

Investors can read the company's latest presentation here.

FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

On February 27, Reuters reported, "FMC plans $500 million IPO of lithium business on NYSE in the fall. U.S.-based FMC, which is primarily a pesticides maker, is planning to sell off around 15 percent of its lithium business in the IPO late in the third quarter or early fourth quarter, CFO Paul Graves said in an interview. That would give the lithium business a market value of more than $3 billion. About six months after the IPO, FMC plans to spin out its remaining 85 percent stake in the lithium business to its existing shareholders. They will end up holding shares in the agricultural company and stock in a new, standalone lithium company."

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466]

On March 22, The Australian Financial Review reported, "Tianqi's lithium growth will be 'aggressive' amid transfer pricing tax probe. Mr Thick said there was potential for Tianqi to add a third stage to its Kwinana plant and was studying two further processing plants in China. He pointed to predictions that the lithium market would rise from 200,000 tonnes in 2017 to between 600,000 and 1 million tonnes a year by 2025, and said Tianqi would need to aggressively expand mining and refining if it wanted to retain its market share."

Construction is ongoing at their Kwinana lithium hydroxide plant in Western Australia, and is expected to be finished in late 2018.

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460], Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN], Neometals (OTC:RRSSF) (Nasdaq:RDRUY) [ASX:NMT], International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] (OTCPK:ILHMF)

On March 15, Neometals announced: "Key acquisition of strategic lithium project. Neometals Ltd is pleased to announce that it has executed binding agreements to acquire 100% of the lithium rights of the Mt Edwards Lithium Project, for cash consideration of $2.5M and additional contingent payments upon satisfaction of certain milestones and a royalty as described below. As part of the acquisition, Neometals will also acquire the underlying tenure to all of the tenements comprising the Mt Edwards Lithium Project (other than M15/87), together with some neighbouring tenements and the nickel rights on an adjoining nickel rights package."

Regarding Neometals investors can read my recent article "Neometals Offers Four Great Opportunities For The Price Of One."

You can view a video on GL/MIN/NMT Mt Marion mine here, and read my article on International Lithium here.

Orocobre [ASX:ORE], [TSX:ORL] (OTCPK:OROCF)

On February 28, 4-traders reported, "Orocobre : Recent strategic placement and entitlement offer finalised. Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE TSX: ORL) (Orocobre or the Company) is pleased to announce the finalisation of the 15% strategic placement to Toyota Tsusho Corporation." The deal was done at AUD 7.50 per share.

You can read the latest investor presentation here. You can read more on my article on Orocobre here, and subscribers of Trend Investing can view an interview I did with CEO Richard Seville here. Also some interesting 4-traders news for Orocobre by Morgan Stanley (the lithium bears) increasing the target from AUD 8.17 to AUD 8.44. Strange!

Galaxy Resources [ASX:GXY] (OTCPK:GALXF)

On March 23, Galaxy announced, "Mt Cattlin resource, reserve and exploration update. As at 31 December 2017 Mt Cattlin was estimated to contain 11.6 million tonnes at 1.2% Li2O or 140 thousand tonnes of contained Li2O metal."

On March 26, Traka Resources [ASX:TKL] announced, "TKL - Exploration update - Mt Cattlin North JV. The drill hole details plus the receipt and interpretation of assay results for the drilling already completed on the Mt. Cattlin North Joint Venture tenements is now awaited."

NB: Traka retains a 20% interest free carried to commencement of production in these tenements. The land abuts Galaxy's Mt Catlin tenements.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - Mt Cattlin resource upside. James Bay Feasibility Study. Sal De Vida (SDV) project financing evaluation and off-take discussions.

North American Lithium (private) (alliance with CATL)

On March 13, The Financial Times reported, "Chinese battery maker takes controlling stake in Quebec lithium project. China’s largest battery maker has taken a large controlling stake in a lithium project in Quebec, as companies rush to get access to supplies of the key raw material. The purchase comes as Contemporary Amperex Technology, or CATL, is rapidly expanding its production of electric car batteries with the aim of becoming the world’s largest producer by 2020. CATL bought 36.6m shares of North American Lithium from Chinese company Jilin Jien Nickel Industry, to make it a controlling shareholder with over 90 per cent of the shares. The Quebec government owns a 5 per cent share in the company."

Note: Not be confused with American Lithium [TSXV:LI].

Alliance Mineral Assets Limited ("AMAL") [SP:AMS]/Tawana Resources (subsidiary Lithco) [ASX:TAW] (OTCPK:TWNAF)

On March 14, Tawana Resources announced: "Lithium production commences at Bald Hill. Lithium concentrate production commenced following commissioning of a new Dense Media Separation [DMS] circuit at Bald Hill - Practical completion achieved and first concentrate produced. DMS circuit ramping up to full production run rate over several months."

The Bald Hill DMS plant

Source

Investors can read the Tawana company presentation here, or a CEO interview here. Tawana/Alliance has a binding five-year off-take agreement with Burwill Commodity Limited.

Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTC:ALTAF)

On March 13, Altura Mining announced: "Solid results at start of regional exploration program. Initial results from the infill drilling of the Southern Ridge area have delivered strong lithium intersections. The Southern Ridge has the potential to increase the Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource estimate of Altura’s Lithium Project."

On March 15, The West Australian reported: "Emerging lithium miner Altura Mining has confirmed it is in takeover talks with its Chinese offtake partner and major shareholder Shaanxi J&R Optimum Energy."

Investors can read my article "Lithium Miner Altura Mining Is A Bargain" (back at AUD 0.15). Investors can also read a company presentation here, or a company January newsletter here.

Upcoming catalysts:

Q2 2018 - Production is forecast to commence.

April 2018 - Phase 2 (450ktpa spodumene) expansion study results to be released.

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)

On February 27, Reuters reported, "South Korea's POSCO signs long-term deal to buy lithium from Australia's Pilbara. South Korean steelmaker POSCO on Tuesday said it had agreed to buy up to 240,000 tonnes of lithium concentrate per year from Australian miner Pilbara Minerals, using the commodity to help supply producers of electric vehicle batteries. As part of the deal, the Australian unit of POSCO will acquire a 4.75 percent stake in Pilbara for A$79.6 million ($62.49 million). It added that Pilbara also planned to take a 30-percent stake in POSCO’s planned future lithium factory. POSCO has yet to disclose a timetable or location for that facility." You can read more details in a company announcement here.

On March 2, The Western Australian reported, "Atlas Iron confirms Sinosteel as offtake partner in lithium deal with Pilbara Minerals. Under the terms of the deal, Atlas will buy up to 1.5Mt of raw lithium ore from Pilbara’s Pilgangoora project south of Port Hedland and on-sell it to Sinosteel."

You can read my articles:

The last article was back when the stock was trading at AUD 0.355 for Trend Investing subscribers. You can view the company's latest presentation here. Subscribers of Trend Investing can view a recent interview I did with CEO Ken Brinsden here.

Upcoming catalysts:

Q2 2018 - Commence lithium production.

Mid 2019 - DFS for Phase 2 (800ktpa spodumene) expansion study results to be released.

2020 - Stage 2 production possible to begin.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

On March 8, AMG announced, "AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. reports record full year and fourth quarter 2017 results. EPS, on a fully diluted basis, increased by 41% to $0.45 in the fourth quarter 2017, from $0.32 in the fourth quarter 2016."

Upcoming catalysts:

June 2018 - Production to begin at the Mibra mine in Brazil (initially 90ktpa).

End 2019 - Stage 2 production (additional 90ktpa) to begin.

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (OTCQX:LACDF) (NYSE:LAC) (LACDF)

No news for the month.

Note: Minera Exar is a 50/50 joint venture between Lithium Americas and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (“SQM”) and holds a 100% interest in Cauchari-Olaroz.

Investors can read my article "Lithium Americas Is Looking Good And Is Now Significantly De-Risked" (back at CAD 0.96 (adjusted CAD 4.80). Investors can read their January company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2018 - Q2 - PFS for Lithium Nevada. Pond construction and filling (Q3 2018) at Cauchari-Olaroz.

2019 - Cauchari-Olaroz plant construction.

2020 - Stage 1 Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production of 25ktpa.

NB: LAC previously sold 50% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project to SQM.

Lithium X [TSXV:LIX] (ROCEF) (OTCQB:LIXXF)

On March 12, 4-traders reported, "Lithium X Energy Corp: Completes plan of arrangement between the Company and NextView New Energy Lion Hong Kong Limited ("NextView") whereby all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") and common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of Lithium X were acquired by NextView's wholly-owned British Columbia subsidiary, NNEL Holding Corp. ("NNEL Holding"). Each shareholder of the Company received cash consideration of CAD$2.61 for each Share held and each warrantholder of the Company received cash consideration of CAD$0.01 for each Warrant held."

Next lithium projects (not updated)

Source: Lithium Americas September 2017 presentation

Finally, for an excellent read and update on the lithium miners, investors should take a read of the Lithium Bull's "March 5: 2018 Lithium Nirvana."

Promising lithium juniors

Other juniors include Advantage Lithium (OTCQB:AVLIF) [TSXV:AAL], AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS] (OTCQB:AISSF), American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV:LIT] (OTCQB:PNXLF), Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY] (OTC:ARYMF), AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF), Bacanora Minerals [TSXV:BCN] [AIM:BCN] [GR:1BQ] (OTC:BCRMF), Birimian Ltd [ASX:BGS] (OTC:EEYMF), Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF), Dajin Resources [TSXV:DJI] (OTCPK:DJIFF), Enigri (private), Eramet (EN Paris:ERA) (OTCPK:ERMAY), European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR] [GR:6KR], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF), LSC Lithium [TSXV:LSC] (OTC:LSSCF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF), Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF), NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), Nemaska Lithium [TSX:NMX] [GR:NOT] (OTCQX:NMKEF), North American Lithium (private), Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (OTC:PLLLY), Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTCPK:DMNXF), Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF), and Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] (OTCQB:WMLLF).

Global X Lithium ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$33.21

The LIT fund fell again for the month of March. The current PE is 19.51.

(Source: Nasdaq)

Lithium & electric metals fund (ISIN DE000LS9L822) - Access via the Stuttgart stock exchange or wikifolio.com

The portfolio gives investors broad exposure across the EV metals miners covering lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earths, and graphite. I am the portfolio manager. The certificate is endless (open fund) and listed on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange so it can be bought via a broker that carries the ISIN or via Wikifolio. The ticker is DE000LS9L822 listed on the Stuttgart stock exchange and accessible from any German exchange.

The performance since creation on March 31, 2107 is +17.7%, and the management fee is 0.95%pa.

Investors can view the portfolio holdings and learn more by accessing here.

Disclosure: I may receive 50% of the profit from the above fund.

Conclusion

Lithium spot prices were little changed in March 2018 with China spot prices remaining elevated above USD 20/tonne, and lithium contract prices rising 20% in 2018 heading towards USD 16,000/tonne.

My highlights for March were:

Volkswagen $25b battery deal. VW plans to have 16 factories to produce electric vehicles by the end of 2022.

Joe Lowry stated "the market stays tight" to 2025. Andrew Miller of Benchmark Minerals and Albemarle CEO also see a tight lithium market ahead.

CATL to "quintuple" its lithium ion battery production capability.

The POSCO lithium deal with Pilbara Minerals. Not only a great off-take deal but a chance to move up the processing value add chain.

The JR Optimum Nano talks to increase their share or takeover Altura Mining.

Tawana Resources commences lithium production at Bald Hill.

Similar to the cobalt sector, the Australian near-term lithium producers are leading the way. A great month for Tawana entering production, and soon to be followed by Altura Mining and Pilbara Minerals.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYSE:ALB, NYSE:SQM, ASX:ORE, ASX:GXY, ASX:PLS, TSX:LAC, ASX:AJM, ASX:EMH, TSXV:ILC, ASX:AVZ, ASX:LPI, ASX:PLL, ASX:SYA., TSXV:AIS, TSXV:WML.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.