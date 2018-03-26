Watch AMD Option Trades

Options traders love Advanced Micro Devices’ (NASDAQ: AMD) stock for its extremely high volatility and predictable price movements. Whenever the stock price does not conform to the underlying fundamentals, option traders, short sellers, and institutions are often the easy targets to blame. Option trading is an extremely complex and least understood subject. In this post, I seek to explore the information content in AMD’s option trades.

Option Trading Around Earnings Releases

An obvious place to start is examining how put options are traded around scheduled new information announcements, i.e., earnings releases (ERs). Amid new information announcements, hedgers use options to hedge against adverse information impact on their positions on the underlying securities. Speculators will take the same option positions, given the same information, as the hedgers without the opposite positions in the underlying security. Thus, it is expected that option volume will increase around the announcement. On the same token of reducing risk, option holders may choose to closeout outstanding options positions. The net effect between hedging trades and the closeout trades may reduce the open interest outstanding around the ERs (Figure A).

Using all AMD options traded between 2016 and 2017, both call and put option trading volume surged one day prior to the ERs and open interest dropped simultaneously. This is all consistent with the traders’ intent to reduce risk. After the ER, the stock will be revalued per new information, and new option trades will be in place. This is why there is also high option volume at ER+1 day.

Option Traders Better Predict Revenue Misses

Since option traders placed their trades proactively to the actual ER date, it may be interesting to see if they have better prior than average investors. To this end, I divided the 2-year sample into those ER dates with the outcome of revenue beats versus those with revenue misses. Then, I examined the option activities in each case. While it is not surprising that the put volume increased 1 day before the ERs for either case (as to hedge), it is surprising that put volume increased by 9 times higher for the ERs with revenue misses than the ERs with revenue beats. Such difference suggests that either the ERs of revenue misses may have been more anticipated. Or, option traders are better at predicting revenue misses (Figure B).

Option Traders Overreact to the Downside

The fact that option traders have reacted differently prior ERs implies that there might be some useful information in option trader’s positions. That is, if option traders have better information their trades may predict AMD stock prices. To this end, I tracked AMD stock price movements following extremely large or small option activities. In Figure 2, AMD stock returns on average increased by 4.89% in the next 20 days, following days of large put volume, while there was insignificant movement following low put volume days.

At the first, the relationship seems counter-intuitive. This is equivalent to say that when option traders become extremely bearish, their predictions are wrong. In other words, option traders tend to “overreact” on the downside.

Average Options Participants Overreact to the Upside

The notion that the extreme bias becomes a contrarian indicator can be further verified by the average option traders. Since daily option volume represents the bias of the current traders, I use open interest as a measure for the average option investors’ collective view of the direction bias. Under this context, a large (small) put open interest would suggest the average option participants are bearish (bullish). Similarly, I tracked stock movements following large put open interest. The comparison is both interesting and intriguing. In this case, like the current traders, the average option participants also overreact, except on the upside. That is, when put open interest dropped to low levels, indicating extreme bullishness, the stock proceeded to reverse and lose -7.30% in the following 20 days (Figure 3). In short, a high put volume predicts future stock price increases, while a low put open interest predicts future stock price decreases.

There is a clear difference in terms of risk tolerance between the current option traders versus average option holders. As each option contract, by definition, is traded between two willing parties with opposite market biases, the level of trading volume cannot tell the full story of the aggregate sentiment. As a result, using option activity measure such as trading volume and open interest may not be the best way to separate two party’s biases.

Option Implied Volatility Overreacts to the Extremes

However, if the goal is to measure the overall sentiment or bias among option participants, the average implied volatility (IV) may be a better choice. An implied volatility weighted average across all traded put options indicates how much an option trader is willing to buy a put option. Thus, the higher the average put implied volatility, the more bearish of the average sentiment is. Using this logic, I tracked AMD stock prices following high (low) IVs days and found that an extreme IV will be followed with a stock price reversal. In other words, a high put IV indicating extremely bearish will follow with a stock price increase of 7.73& while a low IV will predict a price drop of -3.30%.

Thus, I confirm the conclusion that AMD option traders overreact at the extremes. The option overreaction can be used as a predictor for future AMD stock prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.