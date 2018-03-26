3 Dividend Increases: March 19-23, 2018

This week, three companies on my watch list announced dividend increases, including one of the stocks I hold in my portfolio.

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis.

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases. Companies can only raise their dividends regularly if earnings grow sufficiently.

I look for announcements from stocks in the so-called CCC list, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks I monitor:

Market cap ≥ $500 million

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet Stocks

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0% for Contenders and Champions

This past week, three companies on my watch list decided to increase their dividends, including one of the stocks I own. The following table provides a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

HBNC provides a range of banking services in Northern and Central Indiana and Southwestern and Central Michigan. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, and other services incident to banking. HBNC was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

On Wednesday, March 21, HBNC increased its quarterly dividend to 15¢ per share, an increase of 15.38%. The dividend is payable on April 20 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 6.

Raytheon (RTN)

Established in 1922 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, RTN is a leading U.S. military contractor, specializing in defense, security, and civil markets throughout the world. The company provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, cyber security systems, and communications and intelligence systems. RTN also provides business and special mission aircraft.

RTN will pay a quarterly dividend of 86.75¢ per share, an increase of 8.78% over the previous quarterly dividend. All shareholders of record on April 11 can expect the dividend to be paid on May 10.

Steelcase (SCS)

SCS was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes an integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. SCS markets its products to corporate, government, healthcare, and retail customers in the United States and Internationally.

On Tuesday, March 20, SCS increased its quarterly dividend to 13.5¢ per share, an increase of 5.88%. The new dividend is payable on April 13 to shareholders of record on March 29. The ex-dividend date will be March 28.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for this week's dividend raisers, HBNC, RTN, and SCS.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

HBNC's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in HBNC in January 2007 would have returned 13.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

RTN's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in RTN in January 2008 would have returned 14.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

SCS's price line is at the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in SCS in January 2009 would have returned 0.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: March 26-April 8, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent

Price Yrs 5-Yr

DGR Next

Div. Ex-Div

Date Pay-

able

Date ABM Industries ABM 2.16% $32.46 51 3.20% $0.70 04/04 05/07 Agree Realty ADC 4.47% $46.50 6 4.80% $2.08 03/28 04/13 AmTrust Financial Services AFSI 5.52% $12.32 12 32.00% $0.68 03/29 04/16 Armada Hoffler Properties AHH 6.17% $12.97 6 N/A $0.80 03/27 04/05 Acadia Realty Trust AKR 4.35% $24.81 5 7.60% $1.08 03/28 04/13 Andersons (The) ANDE 2.03% $32.45 16 9.90% $0.66 03/29 04/23 Air Products & Chem. APD 2.78% $158.04 36 8.20% $4.40 03/29 05/14 Alexandria Real Estate Equities ARE 3.04% $118.60 8 11.20% $3.60 03/28 04/16 Avalonbay Communities AVB 3.72% $158.01 7 8.10% $5.88 03/28 04/16 American Express AXP 1.55% $90.45 6 10.90% $1.40 04/05 05/10 Axis Capital Holdings AXS 2.78% $56.09 16 9.60% $1.56 03/28 04/16 BancFirst OK BANF 1.62% $51.80 24 7.20% $0.84 03/28 04/13 Franklin Resources BEN 2.51% $36.65 38 16.90% $0.92 03/28 04/12 B&G Foods BGS 7.34% $25.35 7 12.30% $1.86 03/28 04/30 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 2.58% $62.06 9 2.80% $1.60 04/05 05/01 Brady BRC 2.27% $36.50 32 2.00% $0.83 04/06 04/30 Brixmor Property Group BRX 7.49% $14.68 5 N/A $1.10 04/04 04/16 Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT 7.80% $31.81 N/A N/A $2.48 03/28 04/16 Cardinal Health CAH 3.00% $61.71 21 15.00% $1.85 03/29 04/15 Chubb Limited CB 2.11% $134.57 24 7.80% $2.84 03/28 04/20 Comcast CMCSA 2.29% $33.17 11 14.90% $0.76 04/03 04/25 CyrusOne CONE 3.68% $49.98 6 N/A $1.84 03/28 04/13 CoreSite Realty COR 3.97% $98.77 8 38.00% $3.92 03/28 04/16 Camden Property Trust CPT 3.80% $81.09 8 6.70% $3.08 03/28 04/17 Cisco Systems CSCO 3.11% $42.42 8 25.70% $1.32 04/04 04/25 CubeSmart CUBE 4.42% $27.12 8 27.50% $1.20 03/29 04/16 Douglas Emmett DEI 2.82% $35.46 8 9.70% $1.00 03/28 04/17 Quest Diagnostics DGX 2.00% $99.78 7 21.50% $2.00 04/03 04/18 Amdocs Limited DOX 1.52% $65.70 7 45.70% $1.00 03/28 04/20 Encompass Health EHC 1.74% $57.63 5 N/A $1.00 03/29 04/16 Edison International EIX 3.89% $62.16 15 10.80% $2.42 03/28 04/30 Equity LifeStyle Properties ELS 2.63% $83.63 14 17.50% $2.20 03/28 04/13 Erie Indemnity ERIE 2.96% $113.33 28 7.20% $3.36 04/05 04/20 Essex Property Trust ESS 3.25% $229.17 24 9.60% $7.44 03/28 04/16 Flowserve FLS 1.71% $44.54 11 10.20% $0.76 03/28 04/13 First Industrial Realty Trust FR 3.06% $28.42 6 N/A $0.87 03/28 04/16 P.H. Glatfelter GLT 2.55% $20.41 5 7.40% $0.52 04/02 05/01 Gentex GNTX 1.97% $22.39 7 8.30% $0.44 04/05 04/18 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital HASI 7.01% $18.83 5 N/A $1.32 04/03 04/12 Horizon Bancorp HBNC 2.06% $29.19 7 15.30% $0.60 04/05 04/20 Healthcare Trust America HTA 4.86% $25.11 6 25.70% $1.22 04/02 04/10 International Bancshares IBOC 1.72% $38.40 8 10.50% $0.66 03/29 04/16 Ingredion INGR 1.89% $126.74 7 19.50% $2.40 03/29 04/25 Inter Parfums IPAR 1.77% $47.55 9 16.30% $0.84 03/28 04/13 Illinois Tool Works ITW 1.99% $156.91 43 13.30% $3.12 03/28 04/10 JPMorgan Chase & JPM 2.09% $107.01 7 12.10% $2.24 04/05 04/30 Kimco Realty KIM 7.99% $14.01 8 7.30% $1.12 04/02 04/16 Kite Realty Group Trust KRG 8.67% $14.65 5 4.70% $1.27 04/05 04/13 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW 4.38% $17.35 8 29.00% $0.76 03/28 04/05 Lincoln Electric Holdings LECO 1.75% $88.91 23 15.50% $1.56 03/28 04/13 Lexington Realty Trust LXP 9.20% $7.72 9 5.90% $0.71 03/28 04/16 Maiden Holdings MHLD 9.52% $6.30 9 13.40% $0.60 03/29 04/16 Vail Resorts MTN 2.63% $223.63 7 41.00% $5.88 03/26 04/11 National Fuel Gas NFG 3.33% $49.81 47 2.60% $1.66 03/28 04/13 National Healthcare NHC 3.22% $59.65 14 9.20% $1.92 03/28 06/01 National Health Investors NHI 6.06% $66.00 16 7.40% $4.00 03/28 05/10 New Residential Investment NRZ 12.13% $16.49 5 N/A $2.00 03/29 04/27 Nucor NUE 2.56% $59.44 45 0.70% $1.52 03/28 05/11 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB 4.24% $35.81 5 25.90% $1.52 03/28 04/16 Pattern Energy Group PEGI 9.27% $18.20 5 N/A $1.69 03/28 04/30 Regal Beloit RBC 1.39% $74.70 13 6.20% $1.04 03/28 04/13 Royal Gold RGLD 1.17% $85.13 17 9.90% $1.00 04/05 04/20 Ryman Hospitality Properties RHP 4.63% $73.44 6 N/A $3.40 03/28 04/16 Republic Services RSG 2.11% $65.44 15 7.80% $1.38 03/29 04/16 Steelcase SCS 3.97% $13.60 7 8.80% $0.54 03/28 04/13 SL Green Realty SLG 3.50% $92.94 7 25.40% $3.25 03/29 04/16 Spirit Realty Capital SRC 9.00% $8.00 5 1.90% $0.72 03/28 04/13 STAG Industrial STAG 6.17% $23.01 8 5.80% $1.42 03/28 04/16 Steel Dynamics STLD 1.77% $42.33 8 8.60% $0.75 03/28 04/13 State Street STT 1.72% $97.71 7 11.60% $1.68 03/29 04/16 Stryker SYK 1.19% $157.57 25 14.90% $1.88 03/28 04/30 Sysco SYY 2.43% $59.32 48 4.10% $1.44 04/05 04/27 Towne Bank TOWN 1.99% $28.10 6 11.40% $0.56 03/28 04/10 Terreno Realty TRNO 2.62% $33.62 7 13.30% $0.88 03/27 04/12 Monotype Imaging Holdings TYPE 2.00% $23.20 7 62.20% $0.46 03/29 04/20 Urstadt Biddle Properties UBA 5.65% $19.10 24 1.40% $1.08 03/29 04/16 Domtar UFS 4.15% $41.92 9 14.30% $1.74 03/29 04/16 Umpqua Holdings UMPQ 3.80% $21.06 7 15.60% $0.80 03/29 04/13 U.S. Bancorp USB 2.44% $49.25 7 9.90% $1.20 03/28 04/16 Universal UVV 4.72% $46.65 47 2.00% $2.20 04/06 05/07 Ventas VTR 6.57% $48.11 8 7.60% $3.16 03/29 04/12 Washington Trust Bancorp WASH 3.23% $53.25 7 10.90% $1.72 03/29 04/13 Willis Towers Watson plc WLTW 1.58% $151.51 7 14.10% $2.40 03/28 04/16 W.P. Carey WPC 6.70% $60.59 21 11.40% $4.06 03/28 04/16 Xerox XRX 3.22% $31.10 5 14.80% $1.00 03/28 04/30

