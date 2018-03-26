3 Dividend Increases: March 19-23, 2018

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases. Companies can only raise their dividends regularly if earnings grow sufficiently.
I look for announcements from stocks in the so-called CCC list, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks I monitor:
- Market cap ≥ $500 million
- No stocks that are being acquired
- No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet Stocks
- Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Challengers
- Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0% for Contenders and Champions
This past week, three companies on my watch list decided to increase their dividends, including one of the stocks I own. The following table provides a summary of these increases.
The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).
Summary of Dividend Increases: March 19-23, 2018
Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)
HBNC provides a range of banking services in Northern and Central Indiana and Southwestern and Central Michigan. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, and other services incident to banking. HBNC was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.
On Wednesday, March 21, HBNC increased its quarterly dividend to 15¢ per share, an increase of 15.38%. The dividend is payable on April 20 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 6.
Raytheon (RTN)
Established in 1922 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, RTN is a leading U.S. military contractor, specializing in defense, security, and civil markets throughout the world. The company provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, cyber security systems, and communications and intelligence systems. RTN also provides business and special mission aircraft.
RTN will pay a quarterly dividend of 86.75¢ per share, an increase of 8.78% over the previous quarterly dividend. All shareholders of record on April 11 can expect the dividend to be paid on May 10.
Steelcase (SCS)
SCS was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes an integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. SCS markets its products to corporate, government, healthcare, and retail customers in the United States and Internationally.
On Tuesday, March 20, SCS increased its quarterly dividend to 13.5¢ per share, an increase of 5.88%. The new dividend is payable on April 13 to shareholders of record on March 29. The ex-dividend date will be March 28.
Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.
Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for this week's dividend raisers, HBNC, RTN, and SCS.
In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).
HBNC's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in HBNC in January 2007 would have returned 13.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).
RTN's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in RTN in January 2008 would have returned 14.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).
SCS's price line is at the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in SCS in January 2009 would have returned 0.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).
Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates
As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.
The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement.
Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: March 26-April 8, 2018
|
Company
|
Ticker
|
Yield
|
Recent
|
Yrs
|
5-Yr
|
Next
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay-
|
ABM Industries
|
2.16%
|
$32.46
|
51
|
3.20%
|
04/04
|
05/07
|
Agree Realty
|
4.47%
|
$46.50
|
6
|
4.80%
|
03/28
|
04/13
|
AmTrust Financial Services
|
5.52%
|
$12.32
|
12
|
32.00%
|
03/29
|
04/16
|
Armada Hoffler Properties
|
6.17%
|
$12.97
|
6
|
N/A
|
03/27
|
04/05
|
Acadia Realty Trust
|
4.35%
|
$24.81
|
5
|
7.60%
|
03/28
|
04/13
|
Andersons (The)
|
2.03%
|
$32.45
|
16
|
9.90%
|
03/29
|
04/23
|
Air Products & Chem.
|
2.78%
|
$158.04
|
36
|
8.20%
|
03/29
|
05/14
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities
|
3.04%
|
$118.60
|
8
|
11.20%
|
03/28
|
04/16
|
Avalonbay Communities
|
3.72%
|
$158.01
|
7
|
8.10%
|
03/28
|
04/16
|
American Express
|
1.55%
|
$90.45
|
6
|
10.90%
|
04/05
|
05/10
|
Axis Capital Holdings
|
2.78%
|
$56.09
|
16
|
9.60%
|
03/28
|
04/16
|
BancFirst OK
|
1.62%
|
$51.80
|
24
|
7.20%
|
03/28
|
04/13
|
Franklin Resources
|
2.51%
|
$36.65
|
38
|
16.90%
|
03/28
|
04/12
|
B&G Foods
|
7.34%
|
$25.35
|
7
|
12.30%
|
03/28
|
04/30
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb
|
2.58%
|
$62.06
|
9
|
2.80%
|
04/05
|
05/01
|
Brady
|
2.27%
|
$36.50
|
32
|
2.00%
|
04/06
|
04/30
|
Brixmor Property Group
|
7.49%
|
$14.68
|
5
|
N/A
|
04/04
|
04/16
|
Blackstone Mortgage Trust
|
7.80%
|
$31.81
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
03/28
|
04/16
|
Cardinal Health
|
3.00%
|
$61.71
|
21
|
15.00%
|
03/29
|
04/15
|
Chubb Limited
|
2.11%
|
$134.57
|
24
|
7.80%
|
03/28
|
04/20
|
Comcast
|
2.29%
|
$33.17
|
11
|
14.90%
|
04/03
|
04/25
|
CyrusOne
|
3.68%
|
$49.98
|
6
|
N/A
|
03/28
|
04/13
|
CoreSite Realty
|
3.97%
|
$98.77
|
8
|
38.00%
|
03/28
|
04/16
|
Camden Property Trust
|
3.80%
|
$81.09
|
8
|
6.70%
|
03/28
|
04/17
|
Cisco Systems
|
3.11%
|
$42.42
|
8
|
25.70%
|
04/04
|
04/25
|
CubeSmart
|
4.42%
|
$27.12
|
8
|
27.50%
|
03/29
|
04/16
|
Douglas Emmett
|
2.82%
|
$35.46
|
8
|
9.70%
|
03/28
|
04/17
|
Quest Diagnostics
|
2.00%
|
$99.78
|
7
|
21.50%
|
04/03
|
04/18
|
Amdocs Limited
|
1.52%
|
$65.70
|
7
|
45.70%
|
03/28
|
04/20
|
Encompass Health
|
1.74%
|
$57.63
|
5
|
N/A
|
03/29
|
04/16
|
Edison International
|
3.89%
|
$62.16
|
15
|
10.80%
|
03/28
|
04/30
|
Equity LifeStyle Properties
|
2.63%
|
$83.63
|
14
|
17.50%
|
03/28
|
04/13
|
Erie Indemnity
|
2.96%
|
$113.33
|
28
|
7.20%
|
04/05
|
04/20
|
Essex Property Trust
|
3.25%
|
$229.17
|
24
|
9.60%
|
03/28
|
04/16
|
Flowserve
|
1.71%
|
$44.54
|
11
|
10.20%
|
03/28
|
04/13
|
First Industrial Realty Trust
|
3.06%
|
$28.42
|
6
|
N/A
|
03/28
|
04/16
|
P.H. Glatfelter
|
2.55%
|
$20.41
|
5
|
7.40%
|
04/02
|
05/01
|
Gentex
|
1.97%
|
$22.39
|
7
|
8.30%
|
04/05
|
04/18
|
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
|
7.01%
|
$18.83
|
5
|
N/A
|
04/03
|
04/12
|
Horizon Bancorp
|
2.06%
|
$29.19
|
7
|
15.30%
|
04/05
|
04/20
|
Healthcare Trust America
|
4.86%
|
$25.11
|
6
|
25.70%
|
04/02
|
04/10
|
International Bancshares
|
1.72%
|
$38.40
|
8
|
10.50%
|
03/29
|
04/16
|
Ingredion
|
1.89%
|
$126.74
|
7
|
19.50%
|
03/29
|
04/25
|
Inter Parfums
|
1.77%
|
$47.55
|
9
|
16.30%
|
03/28
|
04/13
|
Illinois Tool Works
|
1.99%
|
$156.91
|
43
|
13.30%
|
03/28
|
04/10
|
JPMorgan Chase &
|
2.09%
|
$107.01
|
7
|
12.10%
|
04/05
|
04/30
|
Kimco Realty
|
7.99%
|
$14.01
|
8
|
7.30%
|
04/02
|
04/16
|
Kite Realty Group Trust
|
8.67%
|
$14.65
|
5
|
4.70%
|
04/05
|
04/13
|
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings
|
4.38%
|
$17.35
|
8
|
29.00%
|
03/28
|
04/05
|
Lincoln Electric Holdings
|
1.75%
|
$88.91
|
23
|
15.50%
|
03/28
|
04/13
|
Lexington Realty Trust
|
9.20%
|
$7.72
|
9
|
5.90%
|
03/28
|
04/16
|
Maiden Holdings
|
9.52%
|
$6.30
|
9
|
13.40%
|
03/29
|
04/16
|
Vail Resorts
|
2.63%
|
$223.63
|
7
|
41.00%
|
03/26
|
04/11
|
National Fuel Gas
|
3.33%
|
$49.81
|
47
|
2.60%
|
03/28
|
04/13
|
National Healthcare
|
3.22%
|
$59.65
|
14
|
9.20%
|
03/28
|
06/01
|
National Health Investors
|
6.06%
|
$66.00
|
16
|
7.40%
|
03/28
|
05/10
|
New Residential Investment
|
12.13%
|
$16.49
|
5
|
N/A
|
03/29
|
04/27
|
Nucor
|
2.56%
|
$59.44
|
45
|
0.70%
|
03/28
|
05/11
|
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
|
4.24%
|
$35.81
|
5
|
25.90%
|
03/28
|
04/16
|
Pattern Energy Group
|
9.27%
|
$18.20
|
5
|
N/A
|
03/28
|
04/30
|
Regal Beloit
|
1.39%
|
$74.70
|
13
|
6.20%
|
03/28
|
04/13
|
Royal Gold
|
1.17%
|
$85.13
|
17
|
9.90%
|
04/05
|
04/20
|
Ryman Hospitality Properties
|
4.63%
|
$73.44
|
6
|
N/A
|
03/28
|
04/16
|
Republic Services
|
2.11%
|
$65.44
|
15
|
7.80%
|
03/29
|
04/16
|
Steelcase
|
3.97%
|
$13.60
|
7
|
8.80%
|
03/28
|
04/13
|
SL Green Realty
|
3.50%
|
$92.94
|
7
|
25.40%
|
03/29
|
04/16
|
Spirit Realty Capital
|
9.00%
|
$8.00
|
5
|
1.90%
|
03/28
|
04/13
|
STAG Industrial
|
6.17%
|
$23.01
|
8
|
5.80%
|
03/28
|
04/16
|
Steel Dynamics
|
1.77%
|
$42.33
|
8
|
8.60%
|
03/28
|
04/13
|
State Street
|
1.72%
|
$97.71
|
7
|
11.60%
|
03/29
|
04/16
|
Stryker
|
1.19%
|
$157.57
|
25
|
14.90%
|
03/28
|
04/30
|
Sysco
|
2.43%
|
$59.32
|
48
|
4.10%
|
04/05
|
04/27
|
Towne Bank
|
1.99%
|
$28.10
|
6
|
11.40%
|
03/28
|
04/10
|
Terreno Realty
|
2.62%
|
$33.62
|
7
|
13.30%
|
03/27
|
04/12
|
Monotype Imaging Holdings
|
2.00%
|
$23.20
|
7
|
62.20%
|
03/29
|
04/20
|
Urstadt Biddle Properties
|
5.65%
|
$19.10
|
24
|
1.40%
|
03/29
|
04/16
|
Domtar
|
4.15%
|
$41.92
|
9
|
14.30%
|
03/29
|
04/16
|
Umpqua Holdings
|
3.80%
|
$21.06
|
7
|
15.60%
|
03/29
|
04/13
|
U.S. Bancorp
|
2.44%
|
$49.25
|
7
|
9.90%
|
03/28
|
04/16
|
Universal
|
4.72%
|
$46.65
|
47
|
2.00%
|
04/06
|
05/07
|
Ventas
|
6.57%
|
$48.11
|
8
|
7.60%
|
03/29
|
04/12
|
Washington Trust Bancorp
|
3.23%
|
$53.25
|
7
|
10.90%
|
03/29
|
04/13
|
Willis Towers Watson plc
|
1.58%
|
$151.51
|
7
|
14.10%
|
03/28
|
04/16
|
W.P. Carey
|
6.70%
|
$60.59
|
21
|
11.40%
|
03/28
|
04/16
|
Xerox
|
3.22%
|
$31.10
|
5
|
14.80%
|
03/28
|
04/30
Disclosure: I am/we are long BXMT, CB, CSCO, DGX, HASI, RTN.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.