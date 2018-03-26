Credit Market Week In Review For March 19-23

Thanks to last week's rate hike, the 10 year/Fed Funds spread is also tightening.

The short-end of the curve is tightening.

The Fed now has a tighter tightening bias for 2018.

The big news last week was the Fed -- or, more specifically, the change in their interest-rate projections. Let's start with December's "dot plot:"



Most of the projections called for rates to settle in the 2-2.25% level by the end of 2018. That has changed to:

An evenly distributed projection for rates to be in either the 2-2.25 or 2.25-2.5% range. That means that six Federal Reserve governors think could see four rate hikes this year. That's a pretty radical change.

Next, let's look at a longer-term view of the front end of the yield curve:

The 1-year started to rise in late 2015. It remained a the .5-.75 level for the first half of 2016 but then started to consistently move higher. The 5-year only started to move higher at the end of last year. However, it has risen about 60 basis points in the last 4-5 months.

The following chart plots the spread between the 5 and 1-year CMT:

The market thinks a ~60 basis point spread is fair value. So, as assuming the Fed keeps raising short-term rates (which is implied by the dot plot) we can also expect the 5-year to keep increasing.

Next, let's look at the 5 and 10-year CMT:

This relationship is clearly narrowing; it has been as high as 150+ BP but is now within 30BP range, which is better demonstrated on the spread chart:

This is about as thin as it gets in the fixed-income world.

Finally, we have the 10-year/Fed Funds spread:

This started to widen earlier this year as the 10-year sold-off. But last week's flight to safety and rate hike tightened the spread considerably, meaning we're once again starting to think about a tightening yield curve.

Assuming we continue to see heightened risk in the securities markets, expect to see this overall tightening to continue.

