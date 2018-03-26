Eastgroup Properties Vs. Stag Industrial: A Look At 2018

A look at two industrial REITs with very different strategies.

Last year I first started writing about Eastgroup Properties (EGP) by doing a comparison of strategies with STAG Industrial (STAG). At that time, I had written several bearish articles on STAG and sought to offer an alternative option.

Source: Tradingview.com

Both went on to have a strong 2017, along with most industrial REITs. Both experienced a significant decline in early 2018, along with most REITs. The result is that over the last year, EGP gained 13.10% and STAG lost 4.28%.

Things change over a year, as I wrote in my most recent article on STAG, I identified a couple of material changes to their acquisition strategy. In 2017, their acquisitions were in larger markets and had longer lease terms. Additionally, I noted that STAG is now trading below their historic P/AFFO ratio, suggesting there could be some short to mid-term upside. My conclusion was,

STAG still is not a SWAN, but it is a solid value play right now. I think we can expect continued top-line growth, less dilution and stronger same-store numbers. Nimble traders can take advantage of the time it takes for the market to recognize that, and collect a few dividends.

Given the softening of my bearish position on STAG, where does EGP sit in relation to it now?

2017 Headlines

The numbers are in, EGP guided for FFO of $4.21-$4.31 at the beginning of 2017 and they hit right in the middle at $4.26. That represents an increase of 5.97% over 2016.

STAG continues to grow at a much faster rate. In terms of gross FFO STAG reported at $150.6 million, up 48% from $101.5 million in 2016. They also continue to grow faster in terms of adjusted FFO per share, reporting core FFO of $1.69, up 6.96% from the $1.58 reported in 2016.

At every level, STAG is growing more aggressively. They show no signs of slowing down with acquisitions of 11.1 million square feet for $612 million in 2017.

On the other hand, EGP continues to focus on their development. Their acquisitions consisted of 840,000 square feet of buildings and 90.4 acres for $82.4 million. They invested $122.9 million in development in 2017 and transferred just under 2.2 million square feet from development to real estate on their balance sheet.

Due to their more aggressive investments, STAG's gross revenue exceeded EGP for the first time in 2017.

STAG can be expected to continue growing revenue at a faster pace than EGP as management guided for another year of $500-$700 million in acquisitions. Historically, this has come with substantially more dilution.

Over the last 5-years, EGP has only increased their outstanding shares approximately 15%. STAG has increased their shares more than 130%. It is STAG's aggressive issuance of shares which has provided substantially faster growth in gross numbers and more modest, but still substantial, growth in per-share numbers.

Debt

EGP and STAG share very similar costs for debt. EGP pays a weighted average interest rate of 3.5% and STAG pays an average of 3.53%. Both carry $1.1 billion in debt. EGP has fewer assets on their book at $1.95 billion, while STAG has $2.68 billion.

While GAAP asset value is notoriously inaccurate with real estate, especially as it ages, we can look at other metrics to determine that EGP is operating with slightly more leverage than STAG.

Source: Data from 2017 10-K

With STAG, it is very possible that their leverage will increase in 2018 since they are guiding for $500-$700 million in acquisitions and it is very unlikely they will pay for that with common equity at current share prices. STAG will likely take on additional debt and might issue more preferred shares.

EGP shareholders can expect the company to maintain current levels of leverage.

Same Property

EGP continues to have strong same-property results. In 2017, they reported an increase of 2.8% GAAP and 3.3% cash basis. This comes despite having a decline of 5.9% GAAP and 6.3% cash basis in Houston, a problem I discussed in greater detail in my July article on EGP.

Source: Q4 Supplemental

In summary, EGP found themselves exposed to numerous tenants in the oil industry in Houston. This has caused their Houston portfolio to experience a rising level of vacancies and tenant bankruptcies.

EGP has reduced their exposure to Houston through property sales and have been working on backfilling properties. Q4 was a very strong quarter of EGP with very strong same-property NOI growth, even in Houston.

Source: Q4 Supplement

STAG continues to struggle with their same-property performance, with NOI essentially flat. Guidance for 2018 suggests that same-property performance will be flat again.

Dividend

EGP Dividend data by YCharts

EGP has continued to raise their dividend regularly for the September payment. With their FFO payout ratio at 59% for 2017 and continuing to decline, it is very likely that investors will see another similar raise this year.

STAG's current payout ratio is at 84%, down from 88% in 2016. STAG management seems dedicated to providing small increases to the dividend, while making sure they are smaller than FFO growth. I would expect that to continue through 2018 and 2019, until the payout is below 80%. At which point larger dividend increases might be possible.

Looking At 2018

EGP has a healthy pipeline of development going into 2018. They are guiding on spending $120 million on new developments and another $50 million in acquisitions.

They have 1.2 million sq. ft. in developments that they expect to place into service in 2018, another million under construction and 480 acres waiting to be developed.

There is every reason to expect EGP to continue their current growth rate, which will be funded by retained funds, dispositions and debt.

STAG has guided for $500-$700 million in acquisitions. If they are going to achieve this, either they will be forced to issue more equity at lower prices, or they will have to take on greater levels of debt than they have historically.

Conclusion

EGP had a strong 2017, and there is every reason to believe that will continue in 2018. Their strategy of buying land and developing top of the line industrial properties in targeted markets will continue to be strong as long as industrial demand stays up.

The largest risk to EGP, is a decline in demand in their markets. The issue in Houston is a good case-study of what can happen when demand shifts radically. While it is not a significant issue when only one locality is impacted, an industrial slowdown on a larger scale could be a significant risk. EGP manages this risk by having a conservative payout ratio, a healthy balance sheet and a disciplined growth rate.

In my opinion, EGP is fairly priced at 18x FFO.

STAG has continued their path of increasing their level of acquisitions. As I noted earlier, there does seem to be an increase in quality of their most recent acquisitions. They remain active in a large number of markets and are significantly diversified among industries and tenants.

They plan on continuing that trend in 2018. How long can STAG keep buying such a large amount of properties relative to their company? What happens when STAG cannot rely on acquisitions to materially impact their occupancy rate? How strong is STAG's portfolio over the long-term? Only time will tell.

What we do know today is that STAG has the liquidity to continue their aggressive growth. With so many acquisitions last year, we can expect solid YoY numbers again this year.

STAG dropped more in the REIT sell-off. Where EGP dropped to their 5-year average multiple, STAG dropped below theirs. Historically, when STAG is trading below a 14x multiple, it has been a profitable entry point.

Over the long haul, I continue to believe that EGP will outperform STAG. However, for short-term trades (under 1-year), STAG is at a better price right now and I will not be surprised if it outperforms over the next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.