March 26 Forex Weekly: Ranking Major Currency Pairs - A Contrarian Overview

The most contrarian trade is to short Japanese yen against the Australian dollar (i.e., go long AUD/JPY), but I would also recommend considering EUR/CAD short.

Japanese yen is now the most overvalued currency among the majors, followed by British pound and the euro.

Turkish Lira is the most undervalued among the emerging group of currencies, while South African rand is the most overvalued one.

Answering two simple questions - which currency is the most overvalued and which one is the most undervalued?

As you know, every week, Splendid Exchange looks at seven major currency pairs in search of the evidence of popular delusions and the madness of crowds. The idea is to find anomalies and bullish or bearish divergences that will break the trend, not prolong it. It is a painful exercise, but also highly rewarding.

In order to find the most overbought and oversold currency, I conduct four econometric studies: over-extension analysis, secular performance analysis, oil correlation and economic divergence. Additionally, I look at traders' positioning to understand the psychological state of the market.

Analyzed currency pairs: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GPB/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF and USD/JPY.

Relevant ETFs (most popular): CROC, ERO, EUFX, FXA, FXB, FXC, FXE, FXF, FXY and GBB.

Click here for studies' description.

Latest Results

Recently, I decided to expand the coverage of currencies. The main focus is still on the majors, but I will also briefly look at 18 other currencies.

I will not go through the results of each of the studies, but instead illustrate the final ranking. If you want to see the individual results of each of the studies, scroll down to the charts section below.

I have ranked the currencies on the scale of -11.5 to +12.5 for each of the studies, where -11.5 indicates oversold conditions and +12.5 indicates overbought conditions. Therefore, the overall minimum score that any currency can have is -46.0, while the maximum is +50.0.

Source: Personal calculations; ranking as of March 23, 2018

On balance, South African rand appears to be the most overrated currency with the total net score of 42 (see the chart above). However, the Japanese yen is not far behind, with 34 points, followed by Czech koruna and Chinese renminbi with 33 and 23 net points, respectively. Norwegian krone and Singapore dollar also stand out among overvalued currencies with 22 and 19 net points, respectively.

The most "underrated" or undervalued currency is Turkish lira with a total net score of -46 (the absolute possible minimum), followed by Brazilian real and Indian rupee with -32 and -28 net points, respectively.

Judging by the results of four econometric studies, the most contrarian trade is to buy Turkish lira against South African rand or to short ZAR/TRY. Indeed, the rand has already appreciated by almost 11% y-t-d against its Turkish counterpart and is up by almost 60% since 2015 (see the chart below).

Source: investing (website)

Is it risky to short this pair? Absolutely. But that is why it is called contrarian trade.

When looking at the major currencies, we notice that the picture has not changed much since the previous update. Japanese yen, British pound and the euro remain the most overrated currencies among the majors (see the chart below). However, all three currencies are relatively "expensive" for different reasons.

Source: Personal calculations; ranking as of March 23, 2018

Japanese yen overvaluation is primarily driven by the results of two econometric studies: secular performance study, which compares a currency's performance against the price of gold, and oil correlation study, which examines the link between a country’s exchange rate and the price of oil. Conversely, the euro is mostly “overvalued” for technical reasons (over-extension study), which can easily moderate with time. Equally, the relative “expensiveness” of the British pound is the consequence of the historically overcrowded long side of the trade (positioning study based on CFTC COT reports) and also of the fact that the exchange rate has departed from the traditional correlation with the short-term bond yields (economic divergence study).

Overall, the ranking picture is quite mixed. If you are a contrarian investor, you will want to short the most overvalued currency against the most undervalued currency. However, at this point in time, there are no clear leaders and no obvious laggards.

That is why I decided to refine the results by applying two additional indicators: effective exchange rate and monetary sentiment.

Effective Exchange Rate

Effective exchange rate (EER) equals nominal exchange rate (calculated as geometric weighted averages of bilateral exchange rates) adjusted for relative consumer prices. The most recent weights are based on trade in the 2011-13 period, with 2010 as the indices' base year. As you can see from the chart below, Swiss franc has appreciated the most among its peers, while Canadian dollar is lagging behind. The Japanese yen's EER is actually still below its 2010 level. Conversely, the euro's EER is already at 4-year high, very close to a previous peak level set in 2014.

Source: Central banks official websites

Monetary Sentiment

The majority of central banks around the world pursue an inflation targeting approach to monetary policy. As a rule, an inflation-targeting central bank will raise or lower interest rates based on above-target or below-target inflation, respectively. Therefore, it is important to understand where a country's inflation rate stands in relation to that country's inflation target. By subtracting the inflation target from the latest inflation rate, we can get a rough idea on central banks' "monetary sentiment". The chart below illustrates the latest results.

Source: Official statistics (publicly-available reports, government websites, central banks, statistical bureaus), personal calculations

As you can see, the United Kingdom and Canada are the only two countries (among the developed nations), where inflation target has been breached. Unsurprisingly, the Bank of England (BoE) is on the hawkish course, while the bank of Canada (BoC) may turn more hawkish in the months ahead. Conversely, both the euro and the Japanese yen still have some margin of safety when it comes to maintaining price stability, and therefore, they can afford to remain dovish for now.

Econometric Studies (Charts Section)

Over-extension Analysis

The most overextended currency is the euro. As of last Friday, it was trading at almost 93% of its 3-year range. The most lagging currency is the British pound, trading at only 54% of its 3-year range.

Sources: personal calculations

Secular Performance

Based on the 12-month running secular performance observations, I have calculated that US dollar is currently undervalued by an average of 3.30% against seven majors. However, as of last Friday, it was most undervalued against the Japanese yen (6.10%) and British pound (4.10%). In other words, USD/JPY is the most undervalued currency pair based on secular performance analysis.

Sources: FXCM, forexlive (website), personal calculations

Oil Correlation

Based on the 12-month running oil price standard correlations, I have calculated that the Japanese yen is overvalued by 5.70%, while the euro is overvalued by 4.70%. Canadian dollar is undervalued by 0.91%.

Sources: FXCM, forexlive (website), personal calculations

Economic Divergence

Based on the 12-month running 2-year bond spreads correlations, I have calculated that Japanese yen is the most overvalued currency among the majors (4.35%), followed by British pound (4.70%) and Canadian dollar (2.10%). The euro is actually undervalued, but only by 0.70%.

Sources: FXCM, forexlive (website), investing (website), personal calculations

Positioning

On a 3-year percentile basis, the most overbought currency is the British pound (commercial and non-commercial players have accumulated 61.5K net-long contracts in GBP futures, which is 2.8% below a three-year maximum). By the same measure, the euro is currently the 2nd most overbought currency among the majors. Conversely, the Swiss franc is the most oversold currency in terms of traders' positioning as there are 19.1K of net-short contracts outstanding in CHF futures (60% below a three-year maximum).

Sources: CFTC, personal calculations.

Conclusion

The most "contrarian trade" based on the recent studies among the majors would be to short Japanese yen against the Australian dollar (i.e., go long AUD/JPY). In one of my previous articles, I said that I am not a big fan of the Australian dollar, but the currency has already retreated from previously overbought levels and should at least stabilize now. So, I am not excluding the AUD/JPY long from the list of potential trades. However, I would also advise to consider shorting EUR/CAD. I have already explained in details (in this article) why EUR/CAD short offers a good risk-reward setup, but the most recent studies also confirm that the Bank of Canada is much closer to the hawkish stance than the European Central Bank (see Monetary Sentiment and Effective Exchange Rate sections above).

So for now, I will continue to hold my EUR/CAD short and will probably start looking for an opportunity to buy AUD/JPY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short EURCAD from 1.6030