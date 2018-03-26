Quanex Building Products: An Attractive Story Comes Back Around

The stock is back toward the bottom of its multi-year range - and there's plenty of reason to see it heading back toward the top, at least.

That story played out - and now a 30% decline in the last two-plus months has brought it around again.

When I bought shares of Quanex Building Products (NX) back in 2016, the story was rather simple. Quanex wasn't - and isn't - a notably attractive business. The manufacturer of components for windows (~70% of revenue) and cabinets (~30% of revenue) is heavily reliant on construction trends. Switching costs are high, which makes market shares gain difficult and sales cycles rather long. And NX stock had underperformed pretty much every other building products stock since the crisis, with the stock essentially (and tightly) range-bound since 2010.

But there was an attractive, if not explosive, bull case. Quanex had spent the post-crisis period remaking its business, exiting steel and aluminum businesses and then entering the cabinet space. At $17, NX stock was cheap, at an EV/EBITDA multiple below 8x. FCF generation was better than net income numbers suggested, and a debt refinancing and a focus on deleveraging created a cash flow compounding bull case that at the least had the ability to move NX back toward the high end of its range.

And that's exactly how it played out. Quanex didn't have a particularly impressive FY17 (ending October). Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA both fell, in large part due to the company's decision to walk away from some business, and weakness in categories outside the core fenestration business. Guidance was pulled down after Q3. But there was enough to drive the stock back to multi-year highs by October, at which point I took profits:

And here we are again. NX has pulled back 30% from those highs, on very little company-specific news. Q4 results in December actually led directly to a higher high. Q1 results earlier this month were solid, with Quanex reaffirming full-year guidance that suggests growth in both sales and profits. The bull case is somewhat different than it was eighteen months ago, though it has some similarities. But with the price the same, I'm once again long NX.

A New Bull Case

Fundamentally, NX perhaps doesn't look all that attractive at the moment. As noted, performance dipped in FY17, and the midpoint of FY18 guidance still suggests a negative profile over two years:

The company appears to have quietly backed off targets laid out in 2016 (and cited in 2017 presentations, but not mentioned since) for $1.3-$1.4 billion in 'mid-cycle' sales, which suggests a possibly more muted multi-year outlook. And investors clearly are nervous about the space. Peer comparisons are difficult, as there's a notable difference between a window/cabinet component manufacturer and a window/cabinet manufacturer, and Quanex really has no standalone public comparables.

Still, American Woodmark (AMWD) is down 27% YTD (albeit after levering up to acquire RSI), Masonite International (DOOR) is off 21%, and RV/manufactured housing component maker LCI Industries (LCII) has declined 24%.

In that context, and with NX still ~2.2x levered on a net basis, the -27% performance YTD perhaps doesn't look that outlandish - or that much like a buying opportunity. But, macro concerns aside, Quanex looks more attractive than it did in 2016, not less. Consolidated performance admittedly has been negative the past two years - but there are a number of one-time factors in the results. Brexit hit the company's European business.

The company walked away from roughly $80 million in business in FY17 (a ~9 point headwind to sales) in an effort to protect margins. Hurricanes hit Q3 results. Quanex closed four plants, moved a bunch of production lines around the country, and sold a small non-core wood flooring business as well. As CEO Bill Griffiths put it on the Q4 conference call, "fiscal 2017 had a lot of moving parts."

But the efforts made in FY17, in particular, have benefits that haven't quite been realized yet. A significant overhaul of the manufacturing footprint, and investments in automation, should help margins starting in Q2, with improvement accelerating in coming quarters.

The cabinet segment has the biggest potential for margin improvement, with FY17 Adjusted EBITDA margins of 7.8% against a ~15% target. Per Griffiths on the Q1 call, four different facilities are being overhauled, with only one completed as of Q1. Improvements at the largest facility will come online in Q3. Similar efforts on the window side should roll through in the second half of FY18 and into FY19.

As seen in the slide above, Quanex has made some progress in improving margins - and that should continue. FY18 guidance suggests a return to FY16 peaks, thanks to productivity improvements and the elimination of lower-margin business. Those losses will be lapped more fully starting in Q2, mitigating some of the revenue headwinds that led to a -1.7% print in Q1.

Per the Q1 call, Quanex still is trying to replace some of that lost business, and making some progress. It will take time, as changing component suppliers is a relatively large task for manufacturers, but any success there would help the top line in FY19 and given incremental capacity, boost margins as well. Cross-selling already is helping in the window segment, and Griffiths repeatedly has said that labor constraints are leading, and will lead, to more outsourcing, particularly for Quanex's entry-level screen products.

So there's reason for optimism relative to both the top line and margins over the next few quarters. On the top line, though reported revenue has declined, excluding eliminated products Quanex has outgrown the window market in recent quarters. Griffith has emphasized that he doesn't see the need to walk away from more business (one of my concerns last year), and that's been the case for the last two quarters at least.

A mix shift toward lower-end products dampened cabinet growth in Q1, and a continuation of that trend is a modest long-term concern. But there should be some pent-up demand coming from hurricane-related replacements as the year rolls on, and there, too, a shortage of installation labor and some disruption in customer inventories has hit near-term results.

On the margin front, productivity improvements should accelerate over the next couple of quarters. Simply lapping the one-time costs related to the movements (as of Q3 FY17, the vinyl business alone had moved 13 lines and 237 tools) will help as well. Quanex may have backed off those mid-cycle targets of $1.3-$1.4 billion in revenue at a 15% margin - but the bull case in 2016 wasn't reliant on those targets being hit.

Back at $17, that's again the case. Steady revenue growth (hopefully above market) and margin expansion alone drives upside for a stock trading below 8x 2018 EBITDA guidance and at 11.5x the midpoint of FCF projections. Mid-term deleveraging offers additional potential benefits.

There are some risks here, both near-term and long-term. Quanex's Q1 numbers probably would have been better (Adjusted EBITDA rose 1%) if some of the early productivity gains weren't offset by cost increases. Griffiths specifically called out silicon and titanium dioxide prices in the vinyl business. What looks in general like a potential shift toward the lower end in both windows and cabinets could add some pricing pressure in the mid- to long-term, though Quanex has a solid and profitable position on the lower end of the vinyl window market, per Griffiths.

And, of course, there are macro concerns here. Quanex does have solid market share in its major categories, and could benefit from increased outsourcing. But, again, material market share gains are tough to come by, and in the best case scenario take quite a bit of time. If new construction and/or remodeling activity slow, there's really very little Quanex can do about it, even by the standards of the traditionally cyclical space.

A 6% decline in the S&P 500 driven (supposedly) by trade war fears suggests real risk on that front. It also raises the question of whether there might be a better "buy on the dip" case in the space (and I admit AMWD looks intriguing at these levels).

Still, I think there's more than enough here to go long NX again. FCF numbers suggest the market is pricing in basically zero long-term growth - which assumes either a relatively near-term cyclical downturn and/or that margin expansion opportunities are swamped by pricing pressures. Both seem too pessimistic - and ignore the potential benefits from deleveraging. I'm not much for technical analysis, and looking backwards is always dangerous in the market, but buying NX at $16-$17 and selling at $21-$22 has been a pretty good trade for about eight years now. The business isn't perfect, and neither is the industry. Still, NX looks far too cheap.

Valuation

The uber-bull case for NX still suggests a multi-year double from current levels. Ply Gem (PGEM) is going private at 10x+ EBITDA despite a somewhat disappointing CY17 (profit growth originally was guided up 12%+ at the midpoint; the actual figure came in at 3.2%). Quanex's margins are essentially the same as those of Ply Gem. RSI sold for 9x, albeit with better margins (21% vs. ~12% for Quanex).

There's still a case for NX to receive an 8.5x+ multiple. With FY18 revenue guided to ~$900 million, mid- to high-single digit growth still gets sales to $1.1-$1.2 billion over 4-5 years. Consolidated margins of 14% and an 8.5x multiple, combined with debt paydown, get market cap to ~$1.2 billion, roughly double current levels, and suggesting a share price of $34. I'm not sure a takeout of NX necessarily is in play (if anything, Quanex probably will look to be an acquirer once it gets leverage below 2.0x, expected to come by year-end), but a solid cash flow profile would make it an intriguing potential go-private target.

That kind of margin and multiple expansion shouldn't be modeled in - but even more limited growth and an expansion of the EBITDA multiple to 8x+ suggests consistent multi-year double-digit returns. With AMWD still near 10x on a pro forma basis (admittedly with higher margins thanks to RSI), and DOOR at 8x (and a post-election low), there's room for that slight multiple expansion.

Meanwhile, on a free cash flow basis, the news looks better. Guidance of $50-$55 million in FCF (updated for the impact of tax reform) suggests an 11.5x multiple - and that's not driven by working capital help. (The normalized figure should be right at $50 million, with the midpoint of guidance suggesting $105.5 million in EBITDA, less ~$10 million apiece in interest and taxes and ~$35 million in capex.)

Capex should actually settle lower going forward, toward $25-$30 million, a double-digit tailwind to FCF. Variable-interest rate debt probably offsets any near-term deleveraging benefits; but simply keeping the EBITDA multiple intact and incorporating FY18 debt paydown adds ~5% to the value of the equity slice.

There's simply an awful lot of paths here to double-digit upside over the next 12 months. Moving the EV/EBITDA multiple to a peer-level 8.5x, hitting guidance, and paying down debt gets the stock near $20. 10% EBITDA growth next year - mid-single-digit revenue growth and ~40-50 bps of margin expansion - and the same ~8x forward multiple gets the stock to $22+.

A path to explode back out of the multi-year range is more difficult, but not impossible, though it would require a noted reversal in the sentiment toward the space. But a combination of multiple and margin expansion plus deleveraging does open up a reasonable possibility of something like 9x $120 million in FY19 EBITDA and 13-14x $65 million in FY19 FCF moving the stock up 40-50% toward the mid-20s.

As far as downside goes, it really comes down to the industry. The same high switching costs that limit share gains also limit share losses. It's exceedingly unlikely, barring a major customer defection, that Quanex's results will take a notable step down without a significant boost from the industry as a whole. With the stock near the bottom of its range, and industry sentiment not far off, that's a risk that looks worth taking at the moment.

Back in 2016, I argued that NX looked attractive precisely because management didn't have to hit its targets for the stock to gain. Thanks to the sell-off over the past three months, the same broad argument holds, though the details are different. Multiple expansion, margin expansion, and/or deleveraging alone can drive the stock higher, as long as the macro/industry outlook cooperates. And if Quanex can get just two of the three, 30%+ gains over the next year, as happened the last time NX hit these levels, are eminently achievable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.