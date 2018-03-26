Tesla: How Many Model 3s?

There may not be a more important question next week to ask for any single stock than the one my title ponders for Tesla (TSLA). Management will issue its Q1 2018 production and deliveries update, with most eyes likely to put the most focus on how the company's newest vehicle is doing. Today, I want to examine the Model 3 story in more detail, and try to provide a reasonable expectation for next week's report.

First, let's briefly recap the Model 3 story, which can be seen more in my Tesla failure list. On the Q1 2012 earnings call, Elon Musk thought that the launch was "probably most likely" in 2016, and a few years later, he was expecting 100,000 to 200,000 of these vehicles to be produced in the second half of 2017. Management then discussed a 5,000 per week production forecast target for the end of 2017, which has been pushed back to Q1 2018 and then Q2 2018. This is what the company said about the Model 3 when it provided its most recent update on production and deliveries:

During Q4, we made major progress addressing Model 3 production bottlenecks, with our production rate increasing significantly towards the end of the quarter. In the last seven working days of the quarter, we made 793 Model 3s, and in the last few days, we hit a production rate on each of our manufacturing lines that extrapolates to over 1,000 Model 3s per week. As a result of the significant growth in our production rate, we made as many Model 3s since December 9th as we did in the more than four months of Model 3 production up to that point. This is why we were not able to deliver many of these cars during the holiday season, just before the quarter ended. Model 3 deliveries to non-employee customers are now accelerating rapidly, and we're confident our customers will love them. As we continue to focus on quality and efficiency rather than simply pushing for the highest possible volume in the shortest period of time, we expect to have a slightly more gradual ramp through Q1, likely ending the quarter at a weekly rate of about 2,500 Model 3 vehicles. We intend to achieve the 5,000 per week milestone by the end of Q2.

Because of that extrapolation, the prevailing notion was that Tesla was going to start 2018 at over 1,000 units per week. By the end of Q1, it is supposed to be at 2,500 per week. To estimate a full quarterly number, I put together the following table showing six potential ramp scenarios - some are linear-based, some are stepped, etc. If I take the average total for the 13-week period, I come up with 21,934 vehicles.

Now I'm sure the bulls will come out and say I'm trying to overestimate production so that I can claim afterwards that Tesla disappointed. Well, I'm making the following adjustments to my model. First, I'm subtracting out an "average week (so 12/13 of the above average)" to account for the factory shutdown as well as holidays. Second, I'm taking that number down by 25% to account for Tesla's usual misses. In the end, that results in total quarterly production of 15,185 Model 3 vehicles, which I think is quite reasonable considering management's statements and guidance.

Deliveries are another story, however. It will be very hard for Tesla to deliver many of the vehicles it produces in the last week, maybe even two or three weeks, as we've seen in the past. Depending on where those customers are located, and taking into account the end of quarter holiday week, it would not surprise me to see somewhere between 2,000 and 3,000 Model 3 units in transit at quarter's end, resulting in deliveries of about 12,000 to 13,000 for Q1.

Now how does my projection figure against some of the more prominent ones? Well, let's take a look at the Bloomberg tracker. This model had Q1 production breaking the 8,000 unit mark late last week, which would likely mean it will end up somewhere in the 9,000 to 9,500 unit area by the end of this week, which is the end of the quarter. I also went back and added up the production rate on every Saturday during Q1, and it basically agrees with this 9,000 or so number for the period.

With less than a week to go in the first quarter, the race is on to see how many Model 3 units Tesla can produce. Based on what we've seen from VIN registrations and customers, many do not believe Tesla will report a great quarterly production number. The key question is do they get to the 2,500 units per week target by the end of this month, or does management issue some excuse or extrapolation to make things seem decent? What are your projections for the Model 3 in Q1 2018? I look forward to your comments below.

