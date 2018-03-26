Chevron's Climate Liability Defense And The Big Tobacco Lawsuit

The further conclusion that the similarity between Chevron's defense and that of Big Tobacco in the 1990s has less support, however. This article examines the distinctions between the two.

Last week saw legal counsel for oil and gas major Chevron (CVX), which is caught up in a "climate liability" lawsuit alongside industry peers ConocoPhillips (COP), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), and BP (BP), give a "tutorial" on climate change to a federal judge in San Francisco. The hearing, which is a part of a lawsuit by several California municipalities against the fossil energy producers for climate change-related damages, was closely watched by the media for signs of the direction that the firms' respective defenses will go as the lawsuit moves forward.

The big headline to come out of the hearing was the statement by Chevron's legal team that the company accepts that humans are driving climate change:

In court on Wednesday, Boutrous said Chevron supports a 2013 report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which concluded it was "extremely likely" humans contribute to warming. However, Boutrous also said earlier IPCC reports were not as certain. The judge asked Boutrous if the other four companies agreed with his presentation, and Boutrous said he was only speaking for Chevron. No attorneys for the other four companies answered questions at the hearing, though all generally acknowledge the reality of climate change.

Such an admission was not altogether surprising; in the case of Exxon Mobil, for example, the company's scientists were publicly reporting on the connection between greenhouse gas emissions and climate change in the refereed literature as early as the 1970s. The willingness of Chevron's legal counsel to openly say as much in federal court was viewed as a sign by some in the media that the company has opted to employ the same ill-fated defense that several large tobacco companies used in response to the famous 1990s federal RICO case, United States vs. Philip Morris (PM), and subsequent lawsuits brought by individuals. A column in The Guardian was quick to point out the similarities:

Although they accept the expert climate consensus, the oil companies obviously don't want to be held liable for the costs of the climate damages their products cause. In addition to emphasizing and exaggerating climate science uncertainties, Chevron's lawyer noted that the IPCC states that climate change is caused "largely by economic and population growth," not fossil fuel extraction. In other words, the oil industry's strategy is to argue that individual climate impacts are difficult to pin down, and in any case, the blame lies not with the producers, but with the consumers of their products.

No less of a figure than the actor and former Republican governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, is planning lawsuits on the same grounds against major oil and gas producers for "knowingly killing people all over the world" via climate change. As reported by USA Today:

In the podcast, Schwarzenegger compares the issue to the tobacco industry. "This is no different from the smoking issue. The tobacco industry knew for years and years and years and decades, that smoking would kill people, would harm people and create cancer, and were hiding that fact from the people and denied it," Schwarzenegger said. "Then eventually they were taken to court and had to pay hundreds of millions of dollars because of that..." "We're going to go after them, and we're going to be in there like an Alabama tick. Because to me it's absolutely irresponsible to know that your product is killing people and not have a warning label on it, like tobacco," he said.

Like The Guardian and Schwarzenegger, supporters of the California lawsuits are quick to draw similarities between the Big Tobacco lawsuits of the 1990s and the more recent Big Oil lawsuits, not least because of the vast damages that were imposed on the former (although tobacco companies remain very valuable, suggesting that NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's stated intention of using the lawsuits to drive fossil fuel producers out of business is unlikely to succeed). Likewise, investors in Chevron and its peers are wary of the comparison for the same reason. The fact that the lawsuit brought by the California municipalities has yet to be dismissed despite being unsupported by precedent provides oil and gas investors with at least some cause for concern.

That said, the comparison between the climate change lawsuits and those against tobacco firms is legally specious for a few different reasons. First, the lawsuits against the latter frequently revolved around allegations of fraudulent activity in which the tobacco companies privately knew about the dangers of smoking and other forms of tobacco consumption but publicly denied them to their customers. These dangers were very easy to establish due to the fact that tobacco consumption has a number of well-established negative impacts on human health (lung disease, various forms of cancer, heart disease, etc.) and welfare (expense, immobility, nicotine addiction, etc.), whereas the benefits are virtually non-existent (satisfying an addiction doesn't count when the addiction is first created by the activity in question).

Fossil fuel consumption and, by extension, combustion, are characterized by a very different cost-benefit analysis. The dangers of fossil fuel combustion have been well-established, of course: fuels such as coal and petroleum cause localized health impacts not dissimilar to those caused by tobacco consumption, and all fossil fuel combustion at present contributes to climate change, with all that it entails, via a rising atmospheric CO2 concentration.

That said, fossil fuel consumption also results in a large number of benefits to both human health and welfare. It is no coincidence that the average human life expectancy was the same in 1900 as it was during the Paleolithic, but then more than doubled between 1900 and 2014 as fossil fuel consumption became widespread. The tremendous energy density and efficiency of those fuels allowed humans to move away from subsistence agrarian economies in which the large majority of the population was involved in food production towards more modern economies characterized by high education levels and the resulting advances in science, medicine, engineering, and technology. A reliance on primitive renewable sources of energy due to an absence of fossil fuel availability in the world's poorest countries today continues to harm human health on a daily basis. While these benefits are mitigated by the harm wrought by fossil fuel consumption, they cannot be ignored.

The second reason that I consider the comparison between the Big Tobacco and Big Oil lawsuits to be specious is because of how blame is apportioned. There is a direct link between a person's human health and tobacco consumption: specifically, tobacco consumption places a person at much greater risk of suffering from often-fatal medical complications. If someone consumes a company's tobacco products over an extended period of time and then develops lung cancer, it is reasonable to conclude that the latter was caused by the former.

Apportioning blame for greenhouse gas emissions is vastly more difficult due to the tremendous volume of emissions that has occurred in the 200 years since the Industrial Revolution began. As Stanford University's Richard Epstein put it:

These five oil companies are responsible at most for a tiny fraction of the global total of carbon dioxide emissions...vast amounts of carbon dioxide are released from a similar range of human activities all across the globe. Here are some numbers: As of 2015, all carbon dioxide emissions from the United States comprised 14.34 percent of the global total, while China's emissions stood at 29.51 percent. Even if the five oil companies were somehow responsible for, say, 10 percent of the United States' carbon dioxide emissions, that would be less than one percent of the total human releases. Under standard tort rules, the liability of each defendant must be limited to its own pro rata share of the total harm given that under Section 433A of the Restatement of Torts, there is a "reasonable basis for determining the contribution of each cause to a single harm," in this instance measured by market shares.

Even this ignores the nature of the negative externality created by fossil fuel consumption. Unlike tobacco consumption, which only benefits the tobacco company, fossil fuel consumption benefits both the fossil fuel producer and the individual who creates the emissions by burning that fossil fuel (by commuting to work with an internal combustion engine, by flying on a jet plane over vacation, by heating their home with natural gas, etc.). While the aforementioned column in The Guardian categorizes this approach as "blame the consumer", the comparisons with the nominally-similar defense used by tobacco firms in the 1990s are unconvincing because of the very real benefits provided to consumers of fossil fuels by their use that are not made available to tobacco consumers.

It is not my intention to downplay what happened in court last week: legal counsel for Chevron, a major fossil fuel producer, openly and unambiguously admitted that the use of its products is contributing to climate change. The fact that the lawsuit in question even made it far enough to cause this to happen means that there is at least some chance (albeit a remote one) that the federal district court in question will rule against the company. That said, given the reasons outlined above I am not surprised that the company's share price responded to the news by outperforming the S&P 500 last week by almost three percentage points (see figure). Put simply, the comparison to the Big Tobacco lawsuits is unconvincing on both the merits and likely outcome.

