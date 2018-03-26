Turning Point For Stocks: Still A Correction Or The Beginning Of The Bear Market?

Turning point

S&P 500 (SPY) is back to the 200 moving average right around 2585, which matches the intraday low of February 9th, and marks exactly the 10% correction from the all time high of January 26th.

Thus, the S&P 500 is at a critical turning point. The current situation could be the textbook example of a 10% correction double-bottom pattern. However, if the 200 day moving average is broken, and the S&P 500 makes the lower low, the next support might be around 2200, which is over 20% drop from the all time high and technically a bear market.

Correction or a bear market?

At this point we would argue that this is still a correction, and even if the technical levels are broken, the stock market is likely to quickly rebound towards the previous highs.

Specifically, it is very difficult to argue in favor or a bear market without assuming either an economic recession, or at least a significant economic slowdown.

Within our macro model, the evidence of rising recession probabilities has to be reflected in the Federal Funds futures. So, here is the latest Federal Funds curve, as of Friday March 23rd:

Federal Funds futures:

The Federal Reserve is currently expected to continue with the policy normalization until about December 2019, with the terminal rate at 2.50%. Note, if there were any valid expectations of the bear market in stocks based on economic fundamentals, it would be reflected in the Federal Funds futures - the Fed would not be able to continue with the policy normalization.

Globally, we also look at the ECB policy expectations, to verify that global economic growth remains positive.

ECB policy expectations based on EURIBOR rates:

The ECB is currently expected to start the policy normalization in March of 2019 and continue to gradually increase the interest rates over the next 5 years. Thus, the expectations are that the EU economic growth is expected to be positive for the foreseeable future. Fundamentally, this is very bullish for the European stocks (VGK).

Central bank projections - what is the significance?

The Fed publishes the dot plot, which reflects the median estimate for the interest rate policy of all voting FOMC members. The last meeting reveled that the FOMC on average expects to have the Fed rate at 2.1% at the end of 2018, 2.7% at the end of 2019 and 3.4% terminal rate in 2020. These projections are based on the Fed's expectations for the GDP growth, inflation, and the unemployment rate. Thus, the Fed is clearly optimistic about the US economy over the next 2 years. At this point, there are no obvious strains in the financial markets to question the Fed's forecasts.

The Federal Funds futures reflect the market expectations of the Fed's interest rate policy over the next 2 years, which reflects the private economists' consensus regarding the GDP, inflation, and the unemployment rate. Clearly, the market expects a more dovish Fed, with the terminal rate at around 2.5%, which is below the Fed's 3.4% terminal interest rate. Thus, the market consensus is below the Fed's projections, which is also bullish for the stock market. First, the private forecast is less optimistic, which either opens the possibility for a positive economic surprise, or a possibility of having a less a hawkish Fed.

Either way, the combined forecast at this point reflects a very small probability for a recession. Unlike the situation in 2007 or 1999, there are no obvious bubbles, or credit crunches. The current forward PE ratio for the S&P 500 is in the 16 - 17 area, which by no means reflects a bubble.

Implications

Fundamentally, there is no evidence of any economic slowdown in the near future, much less of a recession, at least as evident in the expected central bank policy. Thus, the stock market is likely in a healthy correction. As a result, the current situation presents a buying opportunity - at least as a trade to the top of the range. There are still longer term fundamental issues to consider, as we previously noted. Specifically, it is important to monitor the US fiscal situation and evaluate the possibility of a stagflation. However, these events are not in the immediate future.

Risk factors:

Stock market is a leading indicator and forward looking Thus, the Federal Funds futures could rise as the stock market continues to slide, which would change the fundamental picture. Nevertheless, the economic data would have to verify the deteriorating economic situation.

Note, we refrained from discussing any specific negative themes, such as, tariffs, political, or geopolitical events. Whatever event it is, it has be reflected on Federal Funds futures if it fundamentally changes the situation. Currently, none of the perceived negatives affect the economic growth fundamentals.

