AMD To Fall 30 Percent?

Despite the initial surge in US markets on Monday morning, one stock that did not participate in the rally was chip maker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). The stock quickly turned negative after the open, primarily thanks to a very negative analyst note out of Susquehanna, which calls for nearly 30% downside from Friday's close. Is that logical?

Analyst Christopher Rolland traveled through Asia recently, and confirmed that cryptocurrency mining company Bitmain has already developed an ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) for mining Ethereum, and is readying the supply chain for shipments in Q2 2018. He estimated that Ethereum mining related sales account for about 20% of AMD's revenues, while also accounting for about 10% of competitor NVIDIA's (NVDA) revenue.

As a result of increasing competition, the analyst slashed his AMD price target from $13.00 to $7.50, which represents significant downside from current levels, while also cutting his rating from neutral to negative. The firm also cut its target on NVIDIA from $215 to $200, but did not downgrade NVIDIA. As seen in the graphic below, Rolland has been neutral on AMD for a couple of years now, so this is a very big change in his rating.

(Source: TipRanks profile for Christopher Rolland)

It was just a couple of months ago that this analyst hiked his estimates for AMD into the company's Q4 report based on Ethereum related GPU sales, believing it was a short term positive. However, he also thought that much of this benefit was priced into the stock, so now that he sees a major headwind coming, it's not a surprise that his rating and price target were cut.

I am starting to worry a bit about AMD shares, as they have failed to participate in the market's rally over the past year. Even though revenues and earnings are forecast to improve significantly, and the balance sheet is much better than it was a few years ago, perhaps shares did rally too much going from $2 to $15. As you can see in the chart below, AMD has greatly underperformed the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) over the last year, falling 25% despite a huge sector rally.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

An analyst downgrade on Monday has sent AMD shares racing lower towards $10, a level that might be broken soon if markets don't rebound. With the cryptocurrency bubble perhaps bursting a bit, the chip maker's results may not shine as much as originally hoped once competition floods in. While I'm not as negative as the analyst who thinks shares are going to $7.50, AMD bulls do have to be worried that the stock did not participate in the market's rally over the past year. Perhaps waiting for a better entry point is warranted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.