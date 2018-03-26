Seeing Value In CTI BioPharma: Compelling Data, Recent M&A Validate Pacritinib In Myelofibrosis

We have published an investment thesis on four biotech companies thus far; three of which have generated exceptional returns (SBBP, INSM, EDGE). We were recently interviewed by Seeking Alpha where we shared a brief long thesis for CTI BioPharma (CTIC). This article constitutes an in-depth follow-up to our CTIC long thesis discussed in the interview.

CTIC Investment Thesis

Our analysis indicates CTIC can return approximately 75% in 2018 based on our analysis of lead compound pacritinib; we initiated our long position late 2017. We believe CTIC is mispriced due to the company's past of managerial woes and lack of awareness of the need for a second-line treatment in MF. Ultimately, we believe the valuation will increase when interim PAC203 data is released in 2Q18 and investors begin to see the value of pacritinib treatment in patients with low platelet count and with prior ruxolitinib exposure in advance of full top-line PAC203 data in 1Q19. The recent Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) acquisition of Impact Biomedicines was a confirmation of the value of pacritinib in MF.

Background: myelofibrosis, ruxolitinib, thrombocytopenia

As usual, we do not spend time rehashing basics already published ad nauseum. We encourage readers to review the following: myelofibrosis (MF), ruxolitinib (Jakafi) treatment in MF background and the label, evidence of unmet need due to ruxolitinib discontinuations here and here, thrombocytopenia, and impact of ruxolitinib on thrombocytopenia.

In conclusion, MF is a dreadful disease and ruxolitinib, the only currently approved MF drug, is effective but ruxolitinib does not address a significant amount of patients with MF, a disease with no second-line treatment option. Discontinuations from ruxolitinib treatment remain high. Patients with thrombocytopenia require lower doses correlating to reduced efficacy or are ineligible for ruxolitinib treatment if they have severe thrombocytopenia.

A brief history of CTIC with a comment on current management

CTIC, previously known as Cell Therapeutics, was founded in 1991 in Seattle. The founder and previous CEO was criticized for a managerial style that was not shareholder friendly and, therefore, was eventually replaced but not before some voiced their non-positive opinion of him. Figure 1 below highlights the company's pipeline. Through its controversial merger with Novuspharma (based in Italy) in 2003, the company acquired PIXUVRI for the treatment of Non-Hodgkin B-cell Lymphomas. CTIC receives royalties for PIXUVRI via an agreement with Servier in ex-USA territories. PIXUVRI was conditionally approved in the EU based on Phase 3 EXTEND which demonstrated superior complete response or unconfirmed complete response in patients versus placebo. The company is expected to release top-line data from the post-approval Phase 3 PIX306 study (2nd line rituximab combo in aggressive B-cell NHL) in 2Q18. CTIC acquired pacritinib from S*BIO in 2012 due to its differentiated profile in MF. CTIC also receives milestone payments for TRISENOX used in r/r acute promyelocytic leukemia (the company received a $10MM milestone payment from Teva (NYSE:TEVA) in February 2018). The focus of this article is pacritinib.

CTIC has a new management team in place lead by Dr. Adam Craig who not only consulted previously with CTIC but also has a background in hematology/oncology. We believe current management is meaningfully better and will not serve as a headwind to shareholder value creation like the previous management team.

Figure 1: CTIC's Pipeline

Source: CTIC Investor Presentation Deck

Review of ruxolitinib data: the first drug approved in MF

Ruxolitinib was approved to treat MF in November 2011 based on the COMFORT-I and COMFORT-II Phase 3 trials. Figures 2 and 3 below highlight results from SVR (≥35% spleen volume reduction) and TSS (≥50% reduction in total symptom score), relevant lab data, and dose modifications to manage thrombocytopenia.

Figure 2: Ruxolitinib Efficacy in COMFORT Trials

Source: Yi, C. A. et al. Future Oncology (2015): 11(5): 719-73

Figure 3: Hematologic Lab Test Abnormalities in the COMFORT Trials

Source: Yi, C. A. et al. Future Oncology (2015): 11(5): 719-73

Figure 4: Recommended Ruxolitinib Dose Modifications For MF Patients with Starting Platelet Count of at Least 100 × 109/l *

Source: Yi, C. A. et al. Future Oncology (2015): 11(5): 719-73

As the COMFORT studies indicate, ruxolitinib demonstrated meaningful efficacy via SVR and TSS improvements in MF patients. Unfortunately, the drug also causes thrombocytopenia and, as referenced previously, is associated with significant discontinuation rates. The COMFORT trials indicated discontinuation rates of 50% at three years but the other cited discontinuation study above indicates, based on claims data, in the US a 48.4% to 73% discontinuation rate within six months (and a 41.1% to 60.9% discontinuation rate within three months).

Furthermore, as indicated in Figure 5, patients that discontinue ruxolitinib treatment have a median overall survival of seven months. Unfortunately, patients with thrombocytopenia demonstrate shorter overall survival.

Figure 5: Discontinuation of Ruxolitinib Treatment Leads to Poor Survival

Source: Newberry, Blood 2017

Figures 6 and 7 highlight platelet count reductions caused by ruxolitinib treatment and dose reductions to help reduce such adverse events in patients treated which could reduce efficacy and clinical benefit. We note that as of late 2017, the ruxolitinib label includes dosing for patients with platelet count as low as 50,000/μL at 5 mg BID versus the 20 mg BID dose for patients with normal platelet count.

Figure 6: Platelet Count Over Time (Ruxilitinib v. Placebo)

Source: Verstovsek, et al., Haematologica, 2015 May; 100(4): 479-488

Figure 7: Average Ruxolitinib Daily Dose Over Time in Patients Originally Randomized to Ruxolitinib Treatment

Source: Verstovsek, et al., Haematologica, 2015 May; 100(4): 479-488

Despite ruxolitinib success, significant unmet need exists in MF

Enter CTIC. The company is developing pacritinib (which has Orphan designation for MF in US and EU), a JAK2/FLT3 inhibitor for MF patients with thrombocytopenia, thus ineligible for ruxolitinib treatment, or those that were already treated with ruxolitinib and discontinued treatment comprising, in the aggregate, a significant patient pool of approximately 17,000 patients in the US and EU based on our estimates.

Pacritinib profile: targeting JAK2 leads to differentiated profile

Pacritinib is a small molecule oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) possessing activity against two mutations: Janus Associated Kinase 2 (JAK2) and FMS-like tyrosine kinase 3 (FLT3). Unlike other JAK compounds, pacritinib does not demonstrate affinity for JAK1 and, compared to ruxolitinib, is not as myelosuppressive. Additionally, (according to Singer et al., J. Exp. Pharmacology, 2014) the published data from kinase inhibition profiles of other JAK2 inhibitors currently in development indicate that pacritinib is the only TKI that does not inhibit JAK1, JAK2, and JAK3. Figure 8 below highlights pacritinib's unique profile, ruxolitinib, and recently acquired fedratinib (discussed below).

Figure 8: Relative Kinase Profiles of JAK Inhibitors

Source: Singer et al., J. Exp. Pharmacology, 2014

PERSIST studies: meaningful efficacy for MF patients

CTIC has conducted two Phase 3 trials: PERSIST-1 and PERSIST-2. The PERSIST-2 trial evaluated 400 mg QD dose and 200mg BID dose while PERSIST-1 evaluated only the 400 mg QD dose. The BID dose in PERSIST-2 demonstrated better efficacy on the key endpoints vs. BAT (best available therapy including Jakafi): SVR and TSS. This efficacy is clinically meaningful for the patients that are ruxolitinib ineligible due to low platelet count or discontinued from ruxolitinib treatment.

PERSIST-2: Pacritinib Has a Therapeutic Advantage Versus Ruxolitinib

Figure 9 illustrates the PERSIST-2 trial design. Figure 10 highlights the efficacy in the BID arm and results in PERSIST-2 overall. Figure 11 illustrates pacritinib's ability to achieve better SVR and TSS values versus ruxolitinib specifically and BAT. Figure 12 illustrates that in patients previously treated with ruxolitinib pacritinib BID demonstrated greater benefit at 24 weeks than BAT. The key takeaway from PERSIST-2 is that the 200 mg BID dose demonstrated both efficacy and safety advantages in a study that compared pacritinib versus BAT which includes ruxolitinib versus comparing pacritinib to placebo and included patients with previous ruxolitinib exposure. Thus, BID pacritinib demonstrated a superior therapeutic profile in these patients versus ruxolitinib.

In each of the three arms of this study, 42-51% of patients had baseline platelet count <50,000/μL and 41-46% had prior ruxolitinib exposure. We note that both Phase 3 studies for ruxolitinib excluded patients with platelet count <100,000/μL (COMFORT-I here and COMFORT-II here).

Figure 9: Phase 3 PERSIST-2 Design

Source: CTIC Investor Presentation Deck

Figure 10: PERSIST-2 Results v. BAT

Source: CTIC Investor Presentation Deck

Figure 11: Pacritinib Demonstrates Better SVR Reduction, TSS v. Ruxolitinib in the ITT Population

Source: CTIC Investor Presentation Deck

Figure 12: Patients Previously Treated with Ruxolitinib Demonstrated Greater Benefit with Pacritinib v. BAT at 24 weeks

Source: CTIC Investor Presentation Deck

Figure 13 is important to analyze in the context of MF patients. The data indicates pacritinib did not worsen thrombocytopenia in patients with platelet count <50,000/μL. This is a population of MF patients in which ruxolitinib is not indicated and, thus, there is no approved therapy.

Figure 13: Percent Change in Platelet Count; Baseline Platelets <50,000/uL (based on central laboratory values)

Source: Mascarenhas et al., Blood, 2016

Figure 14 highlights BID had less interruptions, reductions, and discontinuations than the QD dose.

Figure 14: Dose Interruptions, Reductions, and Discontinuations in PERSIST-2

Source: Mascarenhas et al., Blood, 2016

Adverse events in the GI category were low grade, mostly occurred in the first month, and were manageable. Overall the toxicity profile is reasonable for this patient population (we note this study achieved late breaker status at ASH 2016 due to the clear benefit of the drug).

Figure 15: PERSIST-2 Most Common Treatment-emergent Adverse Events (≥10%)

Source: Mascarenhas et al., Blood, 2016

Figure 16: Serious TEAEs

Source: Mascarenhas et al., Blood, 2016

The Kaplan-Meier plot in Figure 17 illustrates no increase in deaths in patients treated with pacritinib BID v. BAT. Figure 18 provides summary of deaths in the trial indicating BID had fewer deaths than BAT.

Figure 17: Pacritinib BID Dose Probability of Survival Better than BAT (Including Ruxolitinib); Data Comes with Caveat of Study Truncation Due to Clinical Hold

Source: Mascarenhas et al., Blood, 2016

Figure 18: Summary of Deaths

Source: Mascarenhas et al., Blood, 2016

In February 2016, pacritinib was put on clinical hold due to imbalance of patient deaths in pacritinib-treated patients after regulators analyzed interim data from the PERSIST Phase 3 trials. While both PERSIST studies completed enrollment, neither study completed 24-week patient evaluations. At the time of the interim analysis, the deaths attributed to pacritinib were caused by intracranial hemorrhage, cardiac arrest, and cardiac failure. However, after analyzing the mature data set, the FDA discovered patient deaths were caused by natural history of the disease versus pacritinib treatment (the Kaplan-Meier plot in Figure 17 demonstrates no increase in deaths with patients treated with pacritinib). In dialog with regulators, CTIC was able to resume clinical development by moving forward with lower pacritinib doses (pacritinib 200 mg BID, 100 mg BID, 100 mg QD) thereby excluding the higher 400 mg QD arm in the new Phase 2 PAC203 study. We note that despite the clinical hold the FDA made pacritinib available for compassionate use highlighting the dire unmet medical need for these patients. Additionally, pacritinib was still able to demonstrate meaningful efficacy despite the clinical hold and trial truncation.

PERSIST-2 Conclusions

Even though PERSIST-2 was truncated due to the clinical hold:

Pacritinib BID and QD was significantly more effective than BAT (which includes ruxolitinib) for SVR (p=0.001) and the BID arm was significantly more effective in TSS (p=0.011).

Across patient demographic and disease risk characteristics, SVR and TSS responses were consistent in pacritinib-treated patients.

Versus BAT, including ruxolitinib, Pacritinib BID appears to have a better benefit/risk profile

PERSIST-1: In Primary MF Patients Irrespective of Platelet Count and No Prior Ruxolitinib Treatment Pacritinib Demonstrates Statistically Significant SVR and TSS data

We will not spend too much time analyzing PERSIST-1, detailed in Figure 19, given the clinical trial investigated a pacritinib dose that will not be moving forward. Nevertheless, as seen in Figures 20 and 21, Pacritinib demonstrated statistically significant SVR data at 24 weeks and TSS data after 48 weeks. As expected, the QD dose had higher adverse events and the data is generally aligned with that seen in PERSIST-2 (Figure 22).

Figure 19: PERSIST-1 Phase 3 Trial Design

Source: CTIC Investor Presentation Deck

Figure 20: Pacritinib Demonstrates Statistically Significant SVR Data in the Overall Treatment Group and Patients with Thrombocytopenia

Source: CTIC Investor Presentation Deck

Figure 21: After 48 Weeks, Patients on Pacritinib Demonstrate Statistically Significant Improvements in TSS Data

Source: CTIC Investor Presentation Deck

Figure 22: As Expected in the QD Dose, Pacritinib-treated Patients Demonstrate Higher Adverse Events

Source: Mesa et al., Lancet Hematology 2017

Celgene makes a splash in MF by acquiring privately-held Impact Biomedicines

We were pleased to see this news at the beginning of 2018 as it validates the unmet need in MF. Fedratinib, the closest competitor relevant to some of the patients pacritinib will target, was being developed by Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) for MF but was discontinued by Sanofi in 2013 after the FDA placed a clinical hold on further development due to cases of Wernicke's encephalopathy (WE). Impact Biomedicines acquired fedratinib and was able to demonstrate to the FDA the cause of WE was due to thiamine depletion and was not caused by fedratinib treatment; the FDA lifted the clinical hold in August 2017.

There are two main studies to consider when evaluating fedratinib data: JAKARTA-1 and JAKARTA-2.

In JAKARTA-1, fedratinib was compared versus placebo in patients with primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) MF. The primary end point was achieved by 36% and 40% of patients in the fedratinib 400 mg and 500 mg groups, respectively, v. 1% in the placebo group (P < .001). TSS reduction at week 24 was 36% and 34% in the fedratinib 400 mg and 500 mg arms, respectively, v. 7% in placebo (P < .001). SVR details are highlighted in Figure 23, adverse events in Figure 24.

Figure 23: JAKARTA-1 Data Highlighting Two Doses of Fedratinib v. Placebo

Source: Pardanani A, Harrison CN, Cortes JE, et al. Blood. 2013;122(21):393.

Figure 24: JAKARTA-1 Adverse Events

Source: Pardanani A, Harrison CN, Cortes JE, et al. Blood. 2013;122(21):393.

In JAKARTA-2, fedratinib was evaluated in patients previously treated with ruxolitinib in a single-arm, open-label, non-randomised, phase 2 study. This study demonstrated that 55% of fedratinib-treated patients achieved the SVR endpoint.

Figure 25: JAKARTA-2 Data Patients Achieving SVR

Source: Harrison CN, Schaap N, Vannucchi AM, et al. Lancet Haematol. 2017 Jul;4(7):e317-e324.

Figure 26: JAKARTA-2 Adverse Events

Source: Harrison CN, Schaap N, Vannucchi AM, et al. Lancet Haematol. 2017 Jul;4(7):e317-e324.

Fedratinib JAKARTA data summary

While fedratinib appears effective at achieving SVR in patients already treated with ruxolitinib, fedratinib adverse event data reveals grade 3-4 thrombocytopenia rates comparable to that of ruxolitinib (Figure 26). Inducing Grade 3-4 thrombocytopenia makes it difficult for either ruxolitinib or fedratinib to be effective in patients with baseline thrombocytopenia. Additionally, both JAKARTA studies excluded patients with platelets <50,000/μL. However, the PERSIST studies demonstrated pacritinib efficacy in patients with baseline thrombocytopenia (including patients with <50,000/μL at baseline) and prior ruxolitinib exposure.

Pacritinib path forward and regulatory status

The PAC203 study is a Phase 2 dose-finding study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of pacritinib in patients with prior ruxolitinib exposure and low platelet count (trial design highlighted in Figure 27). CTIC is attempting to find the lowest effective pacritinib dose as a second-line therapy option. Interim 12-week data is expected 2Q18 which will help determine if any dose should be discontinued. According to management, the primary goal of the interim analysis is to see at least a 10% improvement in SVR but other variables will be included in the analysis as well.

Figure 27: PAC203 Study Design

Source: CTIC Investor Presentation Deck

While the 200 mg BID appears to be the dose with the best risk/benefit, we are optimistic lower doses could demonstrate meaningful efficacy and, therefore, be included in the label as part of a dose reduction strategy for patients. To help reduce the risk of pacritinib-related deaths, the company is utilizing more restrictive inclusion/exclusion criteria in PAC203 by excluding patients who have had a bleeding event in the past three months and those with irregular cardiac activity in the past six months.

Pacritinib's marketing authorization application (MAA) is currently under review (filed June 2017) in the EU for the treatment of patients with low platelet count. CTIC will respond to Day 120 List of Questions (LoQ) in May 2018. CTIC indicated the LoQ involved efficacy, safety, and PK data from PERSIST-2 and that the company will include PK data from the PAC203 trial. The drug could potentially be approved in this indication in 2019 in the EU. Given PAC203 is a dose-finding Phase 2 study, the company will need to conduct Phase 3 studies to gain approval in the US and EU (for prior ruxolitinib exposure); we expect approval in these indications in 2022.

Intellectual Property

Pacritinib has patent protection until 2030 (salt) in the US and 2029 (salt) in the EU. The salt formulation enhances the product's stability and is the formulation CTIC is using in pacritinib's clinical trials.

CTIC Event Path

2Q18: Interim results from PAC203

2Q18: Phase 3 PIX306 top-line data

3Q18: CHMP opinion regarding Pacritinib's MAA in the EU

1Q19: Top-line data from PAC203

Recent offering provides reasonable cash runway

After the February offering the company has a little over $100 million net cash (current cash less debt) which should provide CTIC a 6-8 quarter runway. However, we would expect a dilutive raise on the heels of positive data in 1Q19.

Valuation

Despite ruxolitinib's shortcomings, the drug generated approximately $900MM in MF revenue in the US and EU in 2016. Based on our research, we estimate approximately 7K/10K patients eligible for Pacritinib treatment in the US/EU, respectively. We model peak 2026 penetration conservatively in the US/EU at 25%/20%, and a net price of $75K/40K, respectively. We estimate CTIC will generate peak revenue of $175M/$110M in the US/EU, respectively, and incorporate an 18% discount rate in our model. Based on our analysis, we think CTIC is worth approximately $7. We note that our pricing assumptions may prove to be (very) conservative. PIXUVRI and TRISENOX comprise de minimis components of our valuation.

Risks

Risks with CTIC are straightforward: inability for pacritinib to demonstrate efficacy and/or safety at lower doses, regulatory challenges, management ineptitude, financial headwinds. These risks are normal with pre-commercial biotechnology companies.

Conclusion

Based on our analysis, we think CTIC is worth approximately $7. The aforementioned catalysts could serve as de-risking events leading to greater upside in CTIC shares.

At the time of opening our position CTIC was only covered by one sell-side analyst. Since then three more analysts have initiated coverage with price targets higher than the stock's current price. Additionally, we were delighted to see interest in the space with Celgene committing up to $7 billion to buy Impact Biomedicines to develop fedratinib in MF.

This stock is not for the faint-hearted: CTIC has had a bumpy clinical path in a challenging therapeutic area, which in concert with previous managerial woes, may explain the discounted stock price. However, we believe pacritinib will demonstrate clinically meaningful efficacy at the lower doses for patients with MF that have prior ruxolitinib exposure or are ineligible for treatment due to low platelet count.

Thank you for reading; we look forward to your thoughts and/or comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTIC, SBBP, PTLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.