Pandora: Increasing Advertising Revenue Will Not Be Easy

I doubt if the AdsWizz acquisition will help increase advertising revenue by much.

There are limits to how much your advertising revenue could increase when your user metrics are stagnant.

Pandora Media (P) announced it will acquire AdsWizz, a global leader in digital audio ad technology. This will upgrade Pandora’s ad tech capabilities, provide its advertisers with greater audience reach, and expand the company’s revenue opportunities.

The question is, will this acquisition help advertising revenue increase by leaps and bounds in order for the company to become profitable?

I honestly don't think so. Here are the reasons.

User and hourly metrics have been stagnant

The above chart was made by me with data from the company's Q4'17 results. The data depicts advertising revenue without subscription or ticketing revenue. As you can see folks, for the past 2 years or so, advertising revenue has more or less been the same.

And the reason for this in my opinion has to do with the charts below.

Active monthly users have been on a decline.



Total listener hours have also been on the decline.

Please note Pandora entered the subscription streaming space recently, and revenue is ramping up. However, premium monthly subscribers do not see adds. So while total revenue might increase with premium subscriptions, I am doubtful advertising revenue will.

Pandora has probably reached its listener limits

Please note that while Pandora currently has about 75M active users, it is only available in the U.S. Currently almost 1 in every 4 Americans are already Pandora listeners. This might mean Pandora's listener base has reached some kind of limit. In a way, Pandora is a victim of its own success.

Yes, in theory Pandora can increase listenership (and thus advertising revenue), but user and hourly statics above suggest this will not be easy.

Pandora has a lot of competition

Please note Apple (AAPL) is increasing paid subscribers by leaps and bounds. Apple already has 36M paid subscribers (as of February), and by some estimations, it will have more U.S. paid subscribers than Spotify (SPOT) by the summer.

As for Spotify, it is also increasing listeners by leaps and bounds. Below is a chart of the share of the U.S. population who subscribed to streaming radio services, which used Spotify from 2013 to 2017.

And while I have no data for 2018, we have to assume Spotify's U.S. listener penetration is even higher for 2018.

So it's no wonder Pandora's user and hourly metrics have been stagnant. Even as the number of people listening to streaming music is increasing, Pandora's competition is taking a bigger piece of the streaming music pie.

How exactly will AdsWizz help Pandora?

As per AdsWizz's mission statement:

We are the leading global digital audio advertising solution provider, headquartered in Silicon Valley, with a presence in 39 countries. We build the intricate ecosystem that enable digital audio advertising transactions to flow easily between buyers and sellers. We understand that audio as a medium is different. It has the power to inspire, engage, and change people. And we are committed to unleashing that power and helping our customers and listeners have a better experience

In a way, AdsWizz provides a platform for streaming radio advertising buyers and sellers. In other words something like Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL). However instead of banners, the advertisement is a streaming message.

So how will this help Pandora increase advertising revenue? I assume the platform will help Pandora advertisers better manage their advertising budget, however, I fail to understand how it will increase Pandora's advertising revenue.

Furthermore, Pandora bought AdsWizz for $145M for cash and stock. So it's a pure technology acquisition rather than a company that will contribute to revenue in any way.

In my book, unless Pandora increases its listener base, no technology will increase advertising revenue on its own. And even if Pandora increases advertising revenue in the short term, it will not be sustainable unless the number of listners increase also.

As an aside, Pandora has another very serious headwind

In addition to the above reasons, that act as a headwind for Pandora shares, there is another headwind that goes by the name of shares outstanding.

Please note that in Q4, Pandora paid about $30M in stock compensation. And while I do not consider stock compensation an expense, it's a headwind for any stock.

So even if Pandora increases advertising revenue and becomes marginally profitable, in the end, a 10% dilution on a yearly basis will not do much for your stock anyway.

Is there a silver lining for Pandora?

In reality, if it were not for the $30M in stock compensation in Q4'17, Pandora's losses would have been only about $10M. That's good, in the sense that the company does not need much to become profitable on an adjusted basis.

So if the company increases advertising revenue over the next 1-2 quarters, we might even see a positive adjusted EPS figure. But again, given the dilution we have been seeing the past 3 years, we have to see a huge rise in revenue and profitability to make up for the dilution.

Bottom line

With so much competition in the space, and with both Apple and Spotify adding paid and free subscribers by leaps and bounds, it's no wonder Pandora's user and hourly metrics have gone nowhere for several years now.

Also, I doubt if the AdsWizz acquisition will help Pandora increase advertising revenue in the absence of increased listenership. Yes, I will give management the benefit of the doubt for now, but I'm not holding my breath.

In addition to the fierce competition Pandora is up against, the ever-increasing number of outstanding shares for stock compensation purposes is also a headwind for its stock.

So don't think too much of the pop in the stock on Thursday, because it was probably short covering. About 32% of the float is sold short. And long term I doubt if all those who have shorted the stock have a reason to cover soon.

I would not buy or sell short Pandora shares at the current time. If I had the stock, I would simply be a seller.

