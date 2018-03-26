Luby's Inc.: It's All About The Real Estate

I hate to say it, but it has been nearly one year since my last piece on Luby's (NYSE:LUB), and hardly anything has changed. My take? It is a positive, because the window of opportunity is still wide open. You can still jump in, on the cheap. Its intrinsic value is far higher than what Wall Street is measuring, and that is about to change. That can easily happen when a company is real estate rich, sees its stock reach a 15-year low, and carries minimal debt ($30 million). The reality is: its real estate portfolio is worth at least $140 million, or roughly twice Luby's current market cap. I was fortunate enough to be given property tax records from another investor, so I have some basis for my estimate (which I believe is on the conservative side).

The market is supposed to be efficient, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, unusual circumstances can cause a stock to be misappraised, creating exploitable inefficiencies. When you have low hanging fruit, you need to strip it, before someone else comes along and beats you to it. With Luby's, the fruit has been on the tree so long, the prospect of rotting could cross your mind.

In Luby's case, 15 years of deplorable results have definitely caused the disconnect. The shares are sitting at laughable levels: selling at .50 of book value and a mere .15 of sales. Warren Buffett said it best when describing unpopular stocks: "Price is what you pay, value is what you get. Whether we are talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down. Be greedy when others are fearful".

I agree so much with that philosophy that I went out on a limb and actually placed an ad in Investors Business Daily (last May), trumpeting Luby's investment merits, and the notion of monetizing assets. My activism didn't stop there. I also submitted shareholder proposals to initiate a reverse stock split, as well as a name change to "Fuddruckers International".

The name change seemed reasonable, since Fuddruckers has a national and international footprint, while Luby's is exclusively a Texas brand. The reverse stock split would allow more institutions to purchase the shares, as well as obliterate the negative stigma associated with sub a $5.00 stock. Unfortunately, the company found technicalities to exclude both measures from shareholder vote.

Upcoming second quarter results: the eatery is set to release its second quarter results in three weeks, and I expect its report card to modestly improve (note: the company has no research coverage in effect). Although sales will drop roughly 5%, from $86.3 million to $81.7 million (attributable to 10 less locations), earnings will improve from a loss of 45 cents to a loss of 5 cents. The improvement will be based on reduced payroll and G&A costs (both falling over 100 basis points) as well as an exclusion of asset impairment charges. Franchise income should help too. This highly profitable segment should add $2 million to the top line. Last, but not least, the company's Culinary Service division is definitely a rising star - its earnings are anticipated to rise 50% to $500,000. In summary, these cost savings and initiatives should drive EBITDA 50% higher, from $3.25 million to $5.50 million, despite a top line decrease.

The caveat: if my expectations turn out to be too high, we could have a problem in Houston. The stock's 52-week low of $2.36 is significantly lower than its current price. Frustration, despair, and hopelessness could trigger a nose-dive to those levels, or lower.

The latest shenanigans; to say the least, I'm perplexed why the company just adopted a rights plan, presumably to help thwart off hostile takeover attempts. This seems unnecessary, because the CEO Chris Pappas and his brother Harris already own 35% of the shares. Connect those holdings with ample friendly shares in their pocket, and they control over 50% (so why be concerned with ownership plays?). In addition, Chris recently purchased 75,000 shares on March 2, 2018, further padding his stake. It appears to me, Chris and his brother have no plans to relinquish control soon and could even launch a quest to take the company private. That way, they could indulge in the real estate treasure, without having to split the spoils.

Bottom line: Luby's owns the structures and land on over 90 of its locations. This property is on its books at cost, and many have been owned for decades. As an obvious consequence, there has been plenty of appreciation that is not reflected on the balance sheet. Besides, a hot "business-friendly" Texas economy isn't hurting things either. When you get down to it, this stock is essentially a "pure real estate" play. There is nothing even remotely nefarious about this company, other than a few worn-out conspiracy theories. The shorts won't touch it with a 10-foot pole (evidenced by a short interest figure, of just 61,000 shares). Selling the company or monetizing the real estate now could really lift the stock price in a hurry. The question is, what are the CEO's real intentions? Is his ultimate goal to take Luby's private, or retire now with a 100% increase, in its share price? One thing is for sure. Whatever happens, will happen on the CEO's timeline, not ours.

